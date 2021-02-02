The 10 Best Deals of February 2, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s February 2, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Save up to 30% off a variety of bulk snack packages for the Super Bowl. Cash in on JACHS NY sale on outerwear. Trick out your kitchen tools with Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Adidas Headphones



30% off Adidas Headphones KINJA30 Image : Adidas Headphones , Graphic : Gabe Carey

From now until February 7, you can get 30% off Adidas headphones with the code KINJA30. You can choose between the RPT-01, down to $118, wireless over-ear headphones with an ergonomic design to keep them nice and flexible while you’re working out, or the RPD-01 only $69, wireless in-ear headphones, also designed for running and working out. They wrap around your neck for stability and have easy controls. What are you waiting for?



#2: apple m1 Macs

Recent iPhones beat their Android counterparts on processing power by a clear margin thanks to Apple’s own chips, and now the company is bringing the same kind of mentality to Macs with its new in-house M1 processors.



The first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Minis with M1 chips launched late last year and were lauded for their immense processing gains, surprising power savings and battery life boost, and limited issues running yet-to-be-updated software designed for Intel-powered Macs. Gizmodo reviewer Caitlin McGarry called the M1 Air “the best overall laptop I’ve ever used.”

And now you can get your own, thanks to a sale on versions of all three Macs at Amazon. The compact desktop Mac Mini is $50 off in either the base 256GB configuration ($649) or 512GB edition ($849).

Meanwhile, the Gold 256GB M1 MacBook Air is just $9 off at $990, but you’ll see larger savings with $60 off the Silver 512GB MacBook Air at $1,189.

Last but not least, the Space Gray 256GB MacBook Pro is $100 off at $1,199 and the Silver 512GB edition is $99 off at $1,400.

#3: Super bowl Snacks

Save Up to 30% on Bulk Snacks and Seasonings Graphic : Andrew Hayward

With the Super Bowl this coming weekend, Amazon has put together a large Gold Box deal for today offering up to 30% off a variety of bulk snack packages. Even if you’re not safely hosting people for the big game, buying boxes full of individually-wrapped Frito-Lay chips, Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, and Celsius energy drinks might be handy for the weeks and months ahead. Click here for the full selection.

For some reason, Amazon has also packed this Gold Box deal with loads of spices and seasonings too, with similar savings on things like salt and pepper grinders, Old Bay seasoning, ground red pepper, and Frank’s RedHot sauce. So if the spice rack is looking a bit bare or you have big cooking plans this weekend, stock up while the savings are solid.

#4: YietNL Star Projector



YietNL Star Projector With Speaker Image : YietNL

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the YietNL Star Projector is marked down to just $31 at Amazon today, a savings of more than $6 off the list price. It has a 4.5-star review average from 1,000+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

#5: RavPower Portable Charging Station

RAVPower Portable Power House Graphic : Gabe Carey

For any happy campers going camping anytime soon, the fancy-pants RP-PB187, aka RAVPower Portable Power House, is currently about 20% off from Amazon—no promo codes or coupon clips required. With it, you get two 110-volt AC outlets capable of juicing up your laptop, GoPro, car fridge, camping lamp, drone, Nintendo Switch, and more. When using only one, you can harness power up to 300 watts, or a still-impressive 250 watts while taking advantage of both outlets. It also has 60-watt Power Delivery USB-C input and output to fast charge any device that supports it.



But the real killer app is the power station’s versatile rechargeability. Not only can you plug it into a traditional power outlet to ramp it back up to full power, but you can also refill the battery using a car charger or equip it with an 80-watt or higher solar panel such as this foldable model from Jackery. A carry bag is included in the box, for optimal portability.

#6: Hisense TVs

We’ve got a Goldie Locks scenario on our hands here, folks. Best Buy is running a flash sale, which includes a pair of Hisense TVs at a discount. They’re on polar opposite ends of the spectrum with one being modest and the other being rather big. On one end of the spectrum, you have a 32" TV for $110. This probably wouldn’t be your house’s main TV since it only sports a 720p resolution, but it’s a value option if you’re looking to add one to another room. Then on the opposite end, you’ve got this 75" Hisense TV that displays in glorious 4K. That model is $370 off today, taking it down to $630. So the question is: are you a papa bear or a baby bear here? Do you want something on the smaller side or something huge? Whatever your needs are, hopefully one of these is juuuust right for you.

#7: Dell G3 Gaming Laptop

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop 15.6" Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

You’re probably not traveling anytime soon, but one day, you will again. When the day finally comes where you can get on a train or airplane again, you’ll want to be prepared for any long trip you have planned. That’s where something like a gaming laptop comes in handy. Right now, you can grab a Dell G3 $370 off, taking it down to $630. As far as laptops go, this one has some solid features for its price tag. It runs an Intel Core i5 processor and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. The 16.5" full HD screen features a 120 Hz refresh rate, so there’s a fair amount of power here for graphics hounds. It’s also VR ready, which is less useful for portable reasons, unless you want to break out a Vive on an Amtrak. All things considered, it’s a solid entry level price point for anyone looking to add some more versatility to their PC gaming lives.

#8: Jachs NY Jacket sale

Up to 85% off Outerwear OT29 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stay warm and chic for the rest of winter with JACHS NY’s huge outerwear sale. Until February 8, save 85% on over twenty-one jackets. Just remember to use the code OT29 at checkout. There are various cuts and colors so something is sure to catch your eye. Vests, puffers, and sherpa lined jackets are all included in this deal so it’s a hard one to pass up. Might as well grab a few and ride the chilly months out in style.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

#9: Cuisinart cookware set

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this seven-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $149, which is 65% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to the right temperature for each meal. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#10: Disney bogo sale

Advertisement

The Disney Store is running another awesome sale on plushes. There are well over 20 to pick from covering Pixar, princesses, and animated characters, old and new. The price that is the highest will be the one you pay, and then the next plush you select will be $5. The discounts will come out in your cart once you start to check out.

I love the Rex Cuddleez, perfect for snuggling, so I have to recommend him. I wish this Valentine Forky were included in the sale. But he is apart of their VDay sale. Buy two or more and get 20% off select Valentine’s Day Gifts with the code LOVE.

But there are lots of adorable characters to choose from, so you’re sure to make the day of a Disney fan of any age.

Free shipping on orders over $75.



