The 10 Best Deals of February 19, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 19, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Save up to 50% on Microsoft games. Document your next vacation with the Sony a7 III mirrorless camera. And keep your fur baby warm with the Kong insulated dog parka.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: HP Omen Desktop



HP Omen 25L 10GAMER2021 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

When new product stock is so barren that a company has to dig through its archives to go back and play the hits, you know things are dire. But when that same product can be purchased as part of another product for the same price as the first product on its own, it starts to raise some serious questions. Concerns around Nvidia’s ongoing GPU scarcity freakout is, at least to some extent, legitimate. Building chip hardware on new process tech is expensive, and cryptocoin mining has breathed new life into the company’s consumer market, driving up the cost of the latest RTX 3070 to anywhere between $1,000 and $1,400 on eBay.

That said, for the chronically impatient, you could always buy a pre-build. After years spent toiling away on upgrades and RMAs, all while working 10- to 12-hour days, I had to cut out either work or PC building to afford the time to actually play games. So I chose the one that didn’t pay my bills. While my own pre-built PC is getting a bit long in the tooth now, the HP Omen 25L packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, and a Wi-Fi 6 card into one 6.5" x 15.5" x 17" box for less than the aforementioned RTX 2070 graphics card-only price ceiling you’ll find from resellers online. If you were planning to build from scratch anyway, here’s an alternative that will save you money while sparing you some extra work as well.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

All you have to do is configure the desktop on this page like so, and enter the promo code 10GAMER2021 for the discount to appear:

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64 (default)

Windows 10 Home 64 (default) Processor: Intel Core i5 (default)

Intel Core i5 (default) Memory: HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) Storage: WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo (default)

Note that you can always upgrade individual components later, either by yourself or with the help of a friend you should most definitely pay or buy beer for their services.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Microsoft Games Sale



Up to 50% Off Microsoft Games Image : Microsoft

Advertisement

There’s a huge Microsoft sale happening at Best Buy this weekend, so you’re going to see a lot of deals on Xbox games and accessories today. Hold on to your butts. Let’s kick things off right: you can get up to 50% off on Microsoft’s biggest first-party Xbox hits right now. That includes some discounts on its more recent games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is discounted to $50. Other deals are even bigger. Sea of Thieves is 50% off, so you can live a pirate’s life for $20. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is down to just $13. And of course, Master Chief himself is for sale. You can grab Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $20. Amazon has even matched prices on those titles, so we’ve got a bidding war happening, folks. All of these games are available through Xbox Game Pass, but if you don’t want to pay a monthly fee, you can pick and choose some games here for cheap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#3: Surface Pro 7

Save Up to $460 off Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you need a tablet that does it all, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a stellar option. This versatile device delivers a huge 12.3” touchscreen for use as a tablet, plus you can flip out the kickstand and snap on the included Type Cover with a full keyboard to turn it into a laptop (and add a mouse if you please). Add a Surface Pen and you can also sketch and annotate at will.

As part of a huge three-day Microsoft sale, Best Buy is currently offering as much as $460 off various Surface Pro 7 configurations bundled with the Type Cover. The base model with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD is just $579 right now. Need more? Grab one with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $900. Hit this link to see all of the Surface Pro 7 configurations on sale right now at Best Buy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: sony a7 iii DSLR Camera

Advertisement

Thanks to quarantine, lots of us have picked up new hobbies. For me, it’s been leaning into my doodling, catching up on my game queue, and honing my green thumb. For others, it’s been photography. A decent smartphone will do the trick, but when you’re ready to step things up, you’ll want a good mirrorless camera.

The Sony a7 III, ranked tops overall in our roundup of the best digital cameras, is $300 off today at Amazon. At $1,698 even with that discount, you’re paying a hefty price, but for your money you’re getting a 24.2MP sensor, impressive autofocus, reliable battery life, and a wide array of attachable lenses to suit whatever your needs may be.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#5: Dry Shop Vac

Tacklife 6-Gallon Wet Dry Vac 20DQV25P Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you own a home, it’s inevitable that you’ll encounter messes that can’t be easily picked up with a broom, common household vacuum, or even a mass of towels. That’s where a wet-dry shop vac comes in handy, providing one large-capacity, rolling tool that can contend with things like basement flooding, light construction work, garage cleaning, and more.

Right now, Tacklife’s 6-gallon wet dry shop vac is just $61 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code 20DQV25P at checkout. With a big bin, 17-foot cord, and 5-foot hose range, you won’t have to stop and start a bunch when tackling big messes. It’s 32% off the list price right now and this deal is only slated to last through the end of today!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Galaxy projector

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.

If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $32 at Amazon today when you clip the 20% off coupon. It has a 4.5-star review average from 3,300+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#7: Ulta Lash Sale

Up to 50% off Select Lash Products Image : Glamnetic

Advertisement

Whether real or faux, a luscious lash can enhance an already stunning look. Take the time today to give your lashes a little extra TLC and an extra flutter. Save up to 50% off select products to honor National Lash Day. These deals expire on February 21.

Traditional glue-on lashes are a bit of a hassle to get on at first. There’s a learning curve, and it needs to be combined with a bit of patience. But once you get it down, you’ll be glad you mastered this skill. Lilly Lashes are one of my favorite brands, and the pair I have in my collection is the Lite Faux Mink False Lashes Miami. They’re 30% off in this sale, and there’s a reason they are the company’s #1 seller. Any lash glue can work with these and I prefer the Kiss brand.

Advertisement

If you think you need a little help getting a flirty pair of lashes on magnetic ones might be an avenue to explore. Glamnetic’s Vixen Magnetic Lashes are my favorites of their line and made life in the application so much easier. These are elegant and create a bit of a cat-eye shape, so if you’re into a vintage vibe, you’ll love them too. They’re lightweight, soft, and made for hours of wear. You will also need to purchase the liner to get these baddies on. But they’re durable and will last a very long time if you clean and store them properly.

Advertisement

I received a discovery bundle from Pacifica and was pleasantly surprised by their makeup’s longevity and quality. Specifically the Stellar Gaze Mascara, which has earned a place in my travel bag. The volume one stroke added was pretty amazing and got a little extra curl at the ends. And because Pacifica is all about vegan and clean beauty, the ingredients are good for you too. This particular formula has coconut oil and vitamin B, so your lashes don’t do that clumpy dried-out thing that happens with lesser mascara.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $35. This sale will run until Sunday.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: PPE Bundle

Personal Protective Equipment Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Things are getting betting, and you’re doing a great job living through a global pandemic. But if we take precautions for just a little longer, things could really turn around. By now, we’ve all amassed an arsenal of PPE, but a refresher on all the essentials is not a bad idea. This Personal Protective Equipment Bundle is a great pack to revamp what you already have or replace what you’ve been relying on the last few months.

Everything we were scouring for last spring is now bundled in this convenient pack. Ten KN95 5-layer face masks are the number one item still absolutely needed; everything else is a bonus. If you’re still doing your best not to touch any surfaces, there are two steliron hygiene keys to keep your hands away from icky surfaces. If you don’t have a touchless soap dispenser, this is a nice addition to any home, even without the panic and abundance of current germs. To make sure you’re keeping it clean on the go, there are also two Heidi & Oak hand sanitizer pouches to clip on purses or bags. The Mundi purifier wristlet is a nice inclusion as it sterilizes any contents within with UVC light. Whatever you can get in there, 99.9% of germs and bacteria will be zapped away. My favorite in the bundle is the Mophie mini 3000mAh power bank, of which I have a few and never leave my house without. All this together would run around $100, so this, by all accounts, is a bit of a steal.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Dog Parka

Kong Insulated Dog Parka Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

With snow once again blanketing large parts of the country it’s important to remember our fur pals need protection. Kong’s insulated dog parkas are all 60% off today and help your pooch keep cozy and dry.

We wear coats in the rain, snow, and chilly temperatures, so why shouldn’t they? Kong is known for quality and durable toys; they’ve taken those standards and designed doggy coats to protect our pups in all elements. The thermal lining provides extra warmth, and the water-resistant nylon keeps them from getting soaked. We can all agree nothing is worse than a wet dog. It only comes in this red hue, but this deal is so good you might have to be ok with that. But hey, at least it’s a power color. There’s easy D-ring access, so connecting your leash won’t be a problem. The hood is packable so if your doggo isn’t fond of ear coverings you can hide it away. It’s available in all sizes, from itty bitty to chonky. No matter which size, each fits snuggly and is comfortable.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $49.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: mAGSAFE aCCESSORIES

ESR HaloLock Wireless Charger 20OFFWIRE + Use On-Page Coupon

ESR HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger 20OFFWIRE + Use On-Page Coupon Image : ESR

Advertisement

Wireless charging hasn’t been limited to pricey add-ons for a few years now, and there’s no shortage of options. I’m been testing chargers from Anker and Belkin, both of which are pretty solid, but there’s other options, too. ESR’s chargers may not have the name recognition that Anker and Belkin do, but if you’re in need of a good discount, you can get a couple of their MagSafe chargers for up to 40% off.

The company’s HaloLock wireless charger, which you can plop on your desk for quick charging, is down from $25 to $15 when you use an on-page coupon, plus the code 20OFFWIRE at checkout. If you need a charger for the car, you can get the company’s dashboard charger (regularly $40) for $27 using an on-page coupon and the code 20OFFWIRE at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.