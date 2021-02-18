The 10 Best Deals of February 18, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 18, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on the latest and greatest HP Omen 25L or, if you’re about that Mac life, the Apple M1 Mac Mini (256GB). Say goodbye to your pandemic-fueled anxiety with the Sharper Image w eighted b lanket.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: HP Omen Desktop



HP Omen 25L 10GAMER2021 Graphic : Gabe Carey

When new product stock is so barren that a company has to dig through its archives to go back and play the hits, you know things are dire. But when that same product can be purchased as part of another product for the same price as the first product on its own, it starts to raise some serious questions. Concerns around Nvidia’s ongoing GPU scarcity freakout is, at least to some extent, legitimate. Building chip hardware on new process tech is expensive, and cryptocoin mining has breathed new life into the company’s consumer market, driving up the cost of the latest RTX 3070 to anywhere between $1,000 and $1,400 on eBay.

That said, for the chronically impatient, you could always buy a pre-build. After years spent toiling away on upgrades and RMAs, all while working 10- to 12-hour days, I had to cut out either work or PC building to afford the time to actually play games. So I chose the one that didn’t pay my bills. While my own pre-built PC is getting a bit long in the tooth now, the HP Omen 25L packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, and a Wi-Fi 6 card into one 6.5" x 15.5" x 17" box for less than the aforementioned RTX 2070 graphics card-only price ceiling you’ll find from resellers online. If you were planning to build from scratch anyway, here’s an alternative that will save you money while sparing you some extra work as well.

All you have to do is configure the desktop on this page like so, and enter the promo code 10GAMER2021 for the discount to appear:

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64 (default)

Windows 10 Home 64 (default) Processor: Intel Core i5 (default)

Intel Core i5 (default) Memory: HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) Storage: WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo (default)

Note that you can always upgrade individual components later, either by yourself or with the help of a friend you should most definitely pay or buy beer for their services.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Nordvpn

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Jachs Ny winter bundle

Pick Any 2 Winter Items 2W50 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Plenty of time left in the chilly months to buy some stylish winter wear. Our pals at JACHS do it better than most. Right now, grab any two winter items for just $50 with the code 2W50. There are fifty-six pieces to pick from, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined trucker jackets ($29). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in olive green color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the frosty times out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Huckberry winter sale

Annual Winter Sale Image : Huckberry

Huckberry is at it again, and while it might not include white Vans, the multifaceted outdoor gear-slash-clothing-slash-home decor-slash kitchenware-slash [insert product category here] retailer is kicking off its annual winter sale with a bang. In it, you can find best-sellers like the Proof Rover highlander jacket, Dolomite boots, a Wellen vintage tie-dye pullover, Proof Nomad pants, and so much more. Losing track of time? Who isn’t. The (Coca-)Cola tinged HB x Timex Sport watch is over $60 off. Need a throw blanket to keep you warm at night? There’s a nap for that.

At my own request, I got a few things from Huckberry over the holidays, including a Flint and Tinder American Made flannel I’m wearing right now. While that particular shirt isn’t on sale, plenty of Flint and Tinder items are on sale, and I can vouch for their comfort. If you’ve been looking to refresh your wardrobe for the extended winter, as predicted by our good friend Punxsutawney Phil, this is one sale you don’t want to miss. In a world where high-quality apparel from retailers like Huckberry is vastly overshadowed by the rapidly decaying products of fast fashion, it’s important to take advantage of limited-time discounts that make shopping for that fresh fit a little more affordable than the typical intimidating list prices.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#5: Mac mini M1

Advertisement

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 256GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM is $99 off at Amazon (full discount shown at checkout), bringing the price down to $600. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen to date. If you need a bit more storage, the 512GB model with 8GB RAM is down from $899 to $849.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#6: Gaming Furniture Sale

Arozzi Gaming Furniture Sale Image : Best Buy

Advertisement

Gamers, it’s time to game. You have no choice in the matter. As a gamer, it is your sole duty on this Earth to play a video game. That is written in digital law and you can’t push back against this fate, lest you be exiled from the society of gamers. Perhaps you even have your own dedicated space to perform such a dark ritual. If that’s the case, Best Buy currently has a sale on Arozzi gaming furniture. It includes gaming chairs, which are down to $300, and gaming desks, which are are also $300. There’s nothing too fancy here; it’s just some reliable, inexpensive gamer furniture if you were in the market for either of those.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#7: Tacklife Fire Pit Table

Tacklife Propane Gas Fire Pit Table 40919XJ8 Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Look, depending on where you are, the idea of being outdoors right now might seem absolutely awful. But the snow will eventually subside (hopefully) and warmer days aren’t that far away, plus as the pandemic eases, you might be keen on having friends and family over for some long-overdue socializing.

Given all of that, this attractive Tacklife fire pit table looks mighty tempting. Powered by a propane tank hidden within the hand-woven rattan cabinet, this outdoors table has a rust-proof and weather-proof faux-wood surface ideal for holding drinks and snacks as you and your guests soak in the warmth. It even has a handy lid for covering up the lava rock heating surface, making it useful as an outdoor table or workbench.

Right now, you can save 40% off the list price by using code 40919XJ8 at checkout, knocking the price down to $300. Alternatively, Tacklife makes a smaller outdoor fire pit with less surface space that is currently $189—a savings of $111 off the list price. It’s our pick for the best year-round fire pit, although the larger model looks like a worthwhile premium upgrade.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Taotronics 10" LED Ring Light Kit

TaoTronics 10" LED Ring Light Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you didn’t already grab a ring light to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even help with better lighting for makeup, now is the time. You can save $25 on this 10" TaoTronics LED ring light kit right now.

In this kit, you get the 10" LED ring light, a 15" to 56" extendable tripod stand with a touch control panel, two phone clips, a Bluetooth remote control, and a carrying bag for everything. It also has a built-in USB port for charging your phone while you use the light. With three lighting modes, color temperature levels between 2700K-6500K, and 10 brightness levels, you can find just the right setting for your content.

The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, as well as change modes and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember, the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Apple cider vinegar gummies

CleverLifeRX Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies (120-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from CleverLifeRX gives you two bottles for just $14. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Sharper Image Weighted Blanket

Sharper Image Weighted Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch, a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Sharper Image’s plush velveteen weighted blanket is $91 less today and can do all that.

The weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel like you’re being hugged while in a snug blanket. These blankets often help with serotonin and melatonin production. They ease anxiety and make sleep more sound. This particular blanket, aside from being extremely cozy, is perfect for most adults. The high-density micro-beads are lead-free and BPA-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain, don’t stress; spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air. Or you can bring it to the dry cleaners. This blanket is slightly smaller than a queen-sized one, and it comes in two weights, fifteen pounds. and twenty pounds.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.