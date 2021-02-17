The 10 Best Deals of February 17, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 17, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Confirm possible COVID-19 symptoms with the LPOW i nfrared f orehead t hermometer. Remedy your allergies with the Proscenic A9 s mart a ir p urifier. And upgrade cookware with the T-Fal 3-piece f ry p an s et.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: HP Omen Desktop



HP Omen 25L 10GAMER2021 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

When new product stock is so barren that a company has to dig through its archives to go back and play the hits, you know things are dire. But when that same product can be purchased as part of another product for the same price as the first product on its own, it starts to raise some serious questions. Concerns around Nvidia’s ongoing GPU scarcity freakout are, at least to some extent, legitimate. Building chip hardware on new process tech is expensive, and cryptocoin mining has breathed new life into the company’s consumer market, driving up the cost of the latest RTX 3070 to anywhere between $1,000 and $1,400 on eBay.

That said, for the chronically impatient, you could always buy a pre-build. After years spent toiling away on upgrades and RMAs, all while working 10- to 12-hour days, I had to cut out either work or PC building to afford the time to actually play games. So I chose the one that didn’t pay my bills. While my own pre-built PC is getting a bit long in the tooth now, the HP Omen 25L packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, and a Wi-Fi 6 card into one 6.5" x 15.5" x 17" box for less than the aforementioned RTX 2070 graphics card-only price ceiling you’ll find from resellers online. If you were planning to build from scratch anyway, here’s an alternative that will save you money while sparing you some extra work as well.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

All you have to do is configure the desktop on this page like so, and enter the promo code 10GAMER2021 for the discount to appear:

Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64 (default)

Windows 10 Home 64 (default) Processor: Intel Core i5 (default)

Intel Core i5 (default) Memory: HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 XMP SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) Storage: WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 combo (default)

Note that you can always upgrade individual components later, either by yourself or with the help of a friend you should most definitely pay or buy beer for their services.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: Nordvpn

Advertisement

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

Advertisement

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Ring light kit

Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your selfies and YouTube tutorials, look no further than this Vivitar 12" Selfie Ring Light Kit . It’s only $39 and has three different light temperatures to really get your skin tone to shine, as well as interchangeable colors for maximum effect. It can easily fit your iPhone or Andriod phone and allows you to wirelessly take photos that are perfect for your angles. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: jachs ny Winter Bundle

Pick Any 2 Winter Items 2W50 Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

Plenty of time left in the chilly months to buy some stylish winter wear. Our pals at JACHS do it better than most. Right now, grab any two winter items for just $50 with the code 2W50. There are fifty-six pieces to pick from, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined trucker jackets ($29). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in olive green color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

Advertisement

Puffer Jackets are also included in this winter deal. Ride the frosty times out in style and save 81% while doing so. These jackets are warm, durable, and look dang good.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $100.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: PlayStation Plus

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

We’re in the infancy stage of this brave new world of consoles right now, which means we’ve got a good 8 years of PlayStation 5 ahead of us. The early years are an especially exciting time for a new system as developers go all out, taking advantage of new hardware. With exciting games on the horizon, it’s a good time to pick up a PS Plus subscription so you can play online. For those who know they’ll be playing the system for a while, Eneba currently has a strong deal on the online service.

You can grab 2 full years of PS Plus for just $54 ($27 per year). To get it, add a 1-year membership to your cart. Then head to checkout, up the quantity to two, and enter the code PSPLUS27AYEAR. It shakes out to just under $15 a year, so this is an excellent bit of saving for anyone with enough foresight to know they’ll still be playing Destiny 2 in 2023.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus 24-Month Membership Buy for $54 from Eneba Use the promo code PSPLUS27AYEAR

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Hasbro Toy Sale

Up to 50% Off Hasbro Toys Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Oh yeah, now that’s what I’m talking about. Amazon is running a big sale on Hasbro toys today, with prices slashed up to 50%. It’s a perfect way to buy some new toys and games for your kid. Yeah, definitely your kid, and not yourself. No, it’s not like you want a Nerf machine gun that looks like a dinosaur for $30, right? And surely, it’s your child that wants a Captain America replica shield for $80, not you! A Power Rangers sword for $15? Ha ha, this is for my niece. A copy of Clue based around The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for $13? My daughter will lo—okay fine, look. Buy toys for yourself. You’re an adult, you can do whatever you want. You can own a bunch of dinosaur Nerf guns, no one is stopping you. Be free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Smart air purifier

Proscenic A9 Smart Air Purifier Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s new A9 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $40 less.

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room you put this in most hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud was lifted, and everything seemed lighter are airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles; this is due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. There is an LED screen that very plainly relays where your room is quality-wise with four different colors. I started at yellow and am now happily back in the very comfortable green zone. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. I was pleasantly surprised to see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have one of these.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $49 in savings, bringing your total down to $550 for the base 64GB model in all colors. Actually, the blue one is a buck cheaper at $549 for the real deal chasers out there.

Reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

Advertisement

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#9: Fry Pan set

T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This small but efficient bundle is a great starter set for someone just going out on their own or even to replace beat-up pans. For the rest of the week, save 64% on T-Fal’s 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set and quite literally heat things up.

Three different sizes of pans give options on what to cook and how much to cook. At eight, nine and a half, and twelve inches, whip up recipes for a solo night or one for a few friends. Each pan cooks evenly, so no fear of burning or undercooking any meal. They are non-stick, making dishes easier to concoct and simpler to clean up after. Each handle is designed with a comfort-grip making maneuverability a nonissue. They are safe to pop in an over up to 350° if your instructions call for some baking time. Each comes with a limited lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Forehead thermometer

LPOW Infrared Forehead Thermometer Image : LPOW

Advertisement

Don’t let anyone get it twisted: a temperature check is not a substitute for a COVID-19 test. Still, times are scary, and it doesn’t hurt to have another tool handy to make sure you’re in good health. A forehead thermometer keeps things a little less gross than one that gets stuffed in your ear or mouth, and you don’t have to dish out stacks of cash to get your hands on one. This one is down to $20 on Amazon right now, keeping your savings (and you!) nice and safe, since it uses infrared lights for a no-contact scan of your temp.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

