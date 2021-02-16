The 10 Best Deals of February 16, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s February 16, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Live your germ-free life with the Sharper Image UV-Zone p hone s anitizer. Stay warm for the rest of the winter with the Martha Stewart d own c omforter. And finish up all your DIY home improvements with the Black & Decker c ordless d rill k it.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Invospa Massagers



Whether it’s the weather, the impact of being stuck at home, or a combination of both, it’s an especially rough time for everyday aches and pains for a lot of people. Luckily, Amazon has a couple of potential aids from InvoSpa on sale right now for up to 35% off the list price.

InvoSpa’s shiatsu back, beck, and shoulder massager wraps around your neck and provides kneading comfort to your muscles for $34 right now, while InvoSpa’s compression leg and thigh massagers help relieve fatigue and boost circulation in your legs for $80.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Purple Mattress Sale

Presidents’ Day Extended Sale Image : Purple

After one watch of the notorious “Raw Egg Test” video featured on this page, my wife and I were almost instantly sold on the Purple mattress. Call it naivete, but the marketing worked, and since we were already looking to upgrade our current mattress to fit our new home, a $100 discount sweetened the deal. And if, following a 100-night trial period, we find it doesn’t meet the high-quality, egg-resistant standard advertising, we can simply return the order at no cost. Starting at $574 for a twin-size mattress or $1,049 for a Queen, Purple claims its mattress has more endurance than most beds that are soft, firm, and even somewhere in between.



Designed by two brothers, both rocket scientists, named Tony and Terry Pearce, Purple mattresses use a patented Grid gel that somehow manages to strike a perfect balance between firmness and softness, while keeping you cool throughout the night, so you can wear an oversized blanket even when it’s warm. I can say from experience that the Purple seat cushion helped me survive working from home in the pandemic before I finally upgraded to a decent chair.

Purple’s premium mattresses, the Hybrid and Hybrid Premier are also on sale starting at $1,274 and $1,849, respectively. I picked up the Hybrid for the additional coil support, but you can never go wrong with the original. Shop Purple’s whole extended Presidents’ Day sale here, where you’ll find discounts on everything from bedding to cushions to pajamas and more.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Fitness boxing 2

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise Screenshot : Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is a surprisingly good exercise tool, as it turns out. Ring Fit Adventure was a breakout hit in 2020 as people looked for creative ways to work out at home. With a year of full isolation approaching, fans may be ready to say goodbye to Tipp and switch up their routine. If that’s the case, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise is on sale for $35 at Amazon, and it might be a good change of pace. The fitness game has players punch along to the beat of music, making it a sort of rhythm game/workout hybrid. What’s notable about this is its truly inspired soundtrack that feat ures songs like Sandstorm and Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life. I mean, who doesn’t already punch along to Born To Be Wild? There’s a demo currently available on the Switch eShop, so give it a try and then buy it at a discount if you’re feeling the burn.



This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Martha Stewart Down Comforter

Martha Stewart Down Comforter Graphic : Sheilah Villari

For the rest of the week, get one of Martha Stewart’s reversible down comforter for just $20. They come in a variety of sizes and colors, all 83% off. These are a quality way to refresh a room and give it a new pop of color. They are made of lightweight, hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill so that you can use them all year long. They were created exclusively for Macy’s and are easy to take care of as they’re machine washable. Soft, comfortable, and a great value for an easy upgrade.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Apple MagSafe charger

Apple MagSafe Charger Photo : Caitlin McGarry/Gizmodo

Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s reborn MagSafe charger, which magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your device without hogging up your Lightning port.

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $5 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $34 on Amazon right now. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have better options, but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#6: Black & Decker Cordless Drill

Black & Decker Cordless Drill Kit Image : Amazon

If you’re looking for a drill to get all of your home needs, look no further than the Black & Decker Cordless Drill Kit. For a decent $160, you’ll be able to get a drill, sander, jig saw, an oscillating tool, router, and impact driver attachments. Basically yes, you can build that dog house with just one tool. Nothing much to say here, get it now.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: Nordvpn

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#8: Bio Bidet

HD-7000 Bidet Seat Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you haven’t upgraded to a bidet yet, what are you doing with your life even? Spending a lot of money on toilet paper, I imagine. Get a more sustainable and economical change for your bathroom by upgrading to a Bio Bidet toilet seat! Today, several of their models are on sale at Home Depot.

The best bang for your buck is the HD-7000 Bidet Seat, which is $100 off and down to $199 today. I have a Bio Bidet model very similar to this one and I love it. A model like this really offers all the bells and whistles you might be looking for: A heated toilet seat, heated water, multiple bidet modes, a self-cleaning nozzle, and a nightlight for your toilet to help you find your way to the bathroom easier at night. This particular model has a wireless remote to control it with.

The bidet seat and attachment are easier to install than you might think, so why not take the plunge into a cleaner and more sustainable lifestyle today?

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#9: Buy 3, Get 1 Free Funko Pops

USB PC Microphone Kit Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Thinking about starting a podcast, a Twitch channel, or anything that involves your beautiful voice? You’re going to want to upgrade your audio setup. Even a basic microphone is leagues above whatever’s built into your PC or your headset and will really up your production value tenfold. If you’re not looking to make a big investment up front, this USB PC microphone kit is a good starting point for beginners. The $45 set includes a cardioid microphone with a24bit/192khz bit sample rate. In addition to the mic itself, you’ll get a lot of handy extras including a shock mount, pop filter, and windscreen. It also comes with a desk clamp, which is a godsend if you don’t want to deal with a clumsy microphone stand. Whether you’re an aspiring podcaster or streamer, an all-in-one package like this is, at the very least, a good way to get you started at a low cost.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Babeland Mardi Gras sale

Mardi Gras Sale Image : Babeland

I have a different version of this rabbit, and it’s absolutely one of my faves. This Rotating G Rabbit is 50% off and has seven vibe functions at three speeds. But it really shines in that it has a unique heating element. Designed with an optimum curve ideal for G-spot teasing. This is absolutely a high-quality vibe that is unlike any other in your collection. Expect about two hours of playtime off of one charge and use a water-based lubricant with it. The soft silicone warms up quickly, so take a little extra time on your first outings to find what works for you.

I’m a sucker for cute novelty vibes, and this Toone has double the pleasure. Adorably crafted, this dual-motor vibe is firm and flexible. There are ten pulsations and patterns, each with its own increasing intensity. Made with plush silicon, you’ll get about sixty minutes off of one charge. This tickling toy is charming, a teasing treasure you were looking for. Great for solo flights or one with a partner. It’s also 50% off.

Free shipping on orders over $69.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.