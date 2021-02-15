The 10 Best Deals of February 15, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s February 15, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Protect your data with the latest deals at NordVPN. Snag a new Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB). Cash in on Ulta Beauty’s sale of u p to 23% off q ualifying i tems.

#1: Apple iPad air



Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $40 in savings, bringing your total down to $559 for the base 64GB model in Green or Silver. They’re the cheapest of the bunch and both are ready to ship this week, although the other colors are also available for $569 each.



Reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.

#2: Westinghouse 43" 4K Tv

Westinghouse 43” 4K Roku Smart TV Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Remember when 4K Ultra HD TVs were pricey luxuries? Over time, they’ve become more and more affordable—and this is one of the cheapest 4K sets we’ve ever seen. Right now, Best Buy is offering a Westinghouse 4K HDR Smart TV for just $190, marked down from the $300 list price. This crisp set is powered by Roku’s operating system and has all of the major streaming video apps built-in, plus it has a strong 4.6-star rating from customers.

#3: Asus Curved Monitor

27" Asus Curved Monitor Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your monitor, here’s a deal for you. You can grab this 27" Asus curved monitor for just $220, and it’s a powerhouse. The biggest feature here is its 165 Hz refresh rate, which will heavily reduce lag and motion blurring. The trade off is that the monitor is 1080p, though that’s to be expected with high refresh monitors. Many gamers prioritize refresh rate over resolution, so that’s a matter of preference. Beyond that, the monitor comes with a host of special perks like Asus’ Extreme Low Motion Blur and tech that reduces flicker. The screen has 1500R curvature as well, so the entire thing is really built with immersion in mind. Less blur, more wrapping a big screen around your face.

#4: Nordvpn

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

#5: Tacklife 6-gallon Wet Dry Vacuum

Tacklife 6-Gallon Wet Dry Vac 20DQV25P Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you own a home, it’s inevitable that you’ll encounter messes that can’t be easily picked up with a broom, common household vacuum, or even a mass of towels. That’s where a wet-dry shop vac comes in handy, providing one large-capacity, rolling tool that can contend with things like basement flooding, light construction work, garage cleaning, and more.

Right now, Tacklife’s 6-gallon wet dry shop vac is just $61 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code 20DQV25P at checkout. With a big bin, 17-foot cord, and 5-foot hose range, you won’t have to stop and start a bunch when tackling big messes. It’s 32% off the list price right now.

#6: Ceramic Coated Knife Set

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These colorful ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and only $15. This deal will run for the rest of today.

The handles are made of sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. The steel is sophisticated but not overstated, even with its bright hues. Somehow they seem to blend in with whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

These will ship for free for star members.

#7: Ulta beauty Sale

Up to 23% off Qualifying Items 939905 Image : Sheilah Villari

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until March 6, take $3.50 off qualifying items with the code 939905. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with. You have to spend a minimum of $15.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

2020 part deux stress is rolling on and calling for a moment of self-care, a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

Animal Crossing’s makeup from ColourPop just landed yesterday at Ulta. There are still a few things left, like the 5 Star Island palette. This my favorite of the bunch and is my go-to from the original launch. It’s a 4-pan palette with rich hues of pink. You can actually use the semi-metallic yellow as a base and then blend a very vibrant peachy pink matte. You also get a uber sparkly and lush glitter pink and a hot pink matte sparkle too. There are a lot of girly and bold looks to be had here. Kind of an 80s aesthetic.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

#8: AirPod cases

Looking for something cute to treat yourself or another with? You can grab these delicious-looking ice cream, boba tea, and peach AirPods covers and get them in no time at all if you’re an Amazon Prime member. The Boba one is your best deal price at just $8.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something extra extra cute though, I gotta say that I’m torn between this No Face case for just $9 and this very pink Sailor Moon case (that comes in three variations) for the same fabulous price.

Advertisement

You could also snag an Appa Airpod Case (try saying that 10 times fast) for just $8 when you clip the coupon under the price on its Amazon product page. And, it’s a bit pricier, but there’s also a really cute Baby Yoda one.

If you have the AirPods Pro, these adorable Gatorade and Fiji water covers come in a 2-pack for just $14! These would make great gifts for friends who like to stay hydrated and keep their AirPod Pros on hand (or should I say in-ear?) at all times. This bright Sour Patch Kids case is also pretty fun and comes in three different colors for just $11 each.

Advertisement

#9: Buy 3, Get 1 Free Funko Pops

Buy 3, Get 1 Free Funko Pops Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

If you’re a Funko collector, you’re probably going to want to see this. GameStop is celebrating President’s Day in the funniest way possible ... by having a buy three get one free Funko Pop sale. Really, nothing screams America like Funko Pops, right? The sale specifically includes all $12 Funkos, which offers a pretty wide range of options from Baby Yoda to Britney Spears. Most importantly, the entire line of WandaVision Funko Pops is on sale, including the black and white figures. If you’ve been meaning to pick that set up, you can grab four for the price of three. If you’re someone who’s always wanted just a few Funkos, but not too many, this sale is a perfect way to get a bunch in one go. Just be careful. Funko collecting is a slippery slope.

#10: Disney Store Sale

25% off Sitewide DISNEYPAL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the spring items roll in. Until tonight, take 25% off just about anything in the entire store. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more. Grab something for yourself or a loved one; use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout.

The leader of the house of mouse has never looked better. This colorful and adorable seven-inch figure by Jerrod Maruyama was designed just for the WonderGround Gallery. If you can’t get to one of the Disney Parks just yet, bring the Magic Kingdom to your own home. This vinyl figure is a bold collector’s item and 63% off what it first sold for.

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This Grogu crop top is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s a cotton-poly blend that’s boxy cut with a raw-edge hem. Very chic. There’s also Mandalorian lettering on the top of the shoulders that certainly adds a badass level to this comfy tee.

Advertisement

Fingers crossed, we are getting this Black Widow movie sooner than later. This is a great deal on this ring from RockLove because their pieces rarely go one sale. I actually own this ring, and it’s gorgeous in person. The classic Widow hourglass emblem shines and sparkles with blood-red crystals. Set in sterling silver, it was then plated in polished black ruthenium to give it a more distressed look. It wraps around the finger perfectly to show the world you’re a boss spy babe. As with all their jewelry, this comes in a beautiful collector’s box.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

