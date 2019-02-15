Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: ZAPPOS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down over 60 shoes, boots, and apparel for Preidents’ Day weekend. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Advertisement

Honestly, if you do nothing else, at least go look at the Cole Haan selection. There are hundreds of shoes included, and prices are some of the best we’ve ever seen, including Stitchlite Wool oxfords under $100 for the first time in our memory, and a whopping $120 off the incredible 2.Zerogrand Laser Wing Oxfords.

For all your athletic shoe needs, the sale includes over 700 discounted options from Nike, 200 from Adidas, and nearly 100 from Saucony, just for starters.

Advertisement

Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

#2: TARGET

Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

Save big on rugs, bedding, furniture, lights and wall art at Target.com all weekend long. With dozens upon dozens of products to choose from, you could achieve an entirely new aesthetic for your home. Hell, you can even make it look like the White House if you want to go the thematically-correct route.

Advertisement

Better still, you get an additional 15% off when you buy some furniture, so if you’ve been looking to upgrade your crummy IKEA couch, this may be the time to do so. Just make sure to use the promo code HOME to get the discount.

#3: ADIDAS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t have to pass your presidential fitness test anymore, you should take a good long look at Adidas’ President’s Day sale, where they’re taking up to 50% off pretty much every kind of workout gear, plus some fun stuff like Real Madrid and Manchester United soccer jerseys. As always, use the sidebar tools to sort by gender and style to help cut through the deluge.

#4: ANKER PROJECTOR

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the newer Nebula Mars II is on sale for $390 today, the best price we’ve seen by $10.

While it’s not nearly as small as the Capsule, the Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in.

If you don’t think you need the portability factor of the Mars II, we recommend you check out Anker’s Prizm projectors, which are designed for use in the home.

#5: MARMOT

Graphic: Marmot

Update: Today’s the last day of the sale, and Marmot’s making a final push with an extra 20% off the already-discounted sale prices. Just use promo code EXTRA20 to get the deal.



Advertisement

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and while it might not currently feel like spring is on the horizon, warmer temperatures will be here before you know it. Right now, Marmot’s taking up to 50% off hundreds of sale items during the company’s end of season sale, which is a great opportunity to save on clothes for the coming months, or stock up on cheap winter wear for next year. No promo code required.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip (men | women) and Minimalist (men | women) were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats, and I’m a particular fan of the minimalist’s hood brim.

#6: TAOTRONICS HEADPHONES

Obviously, these $40 Bluetooth headphones from TaoTronics don’t sound as great or block noise as well as a high end pair of Sony or Bose headphones. Obviously!



Advertisement

But...TaoTronics sent me a pair to try, and they’re pretty good! They sound fine, like any other relatively inexpensive pair of Bluetooth headphones, and the noise cancelation works better than I expected against constant noises like airplane engines and the like. They’d make a fine purchase for anyone that travels with any regularity. Just clip the $8 coupon, then use promo code KINJAZ57 at checkout to save a couple extra bucks.

#7: OXO Clips

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Somewhere, possibly on another planet, or even in a different dimension, there’s a portal where all the missing socks and chip clips that mysteriously vanished from our planet have collected into a Mount Everest-sized pile. I am convinced of this, and it is the basis of my upcoming novel.



Advertisement

We can’t help you with those missing socks today, but if you need to add some more chip clips to your ever-dwindling collection, OXO’s bright and magnetic clips are on sale for $6 for a 4-pack, or about $1 less than usual. And yes, they ship for free with Prime.

#8: NINTENDO SWITCH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have a Nintendo Switch, but the Mario Maker 2 and Links Awakening put you over the top yesterday, you can now get $35 worth of Nintendo eShop credit for free when you buy a console. With so many great Nintendo first party and indie games available on the eShop, you should have no trouble spending it.



Note: The page says preorder, but it should ship today or tomorrow.

#9: EDIFIER BOOKSHELF SPEAKERS

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on a pair of Edifier R1850DB bookshelf speakers. Selling for $160, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen by about $20.



Advertisement

In addition to having awesome sound, these Edifiers offer a variety of inputs, including aux, optical and bluetooth. Oh, and it has a remote control. Rad. Adding a sub-woofer is also easy with a dedicated line out.

Of course since this is a Gold Box deal, it’ll only last until the end of the day.

#10: NORDSTROM

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles through February 24, though the best stuff will surely sell out early. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.



Advertisement

I suggest sorting by brand using the sidebar tool after you select your gender. Fossil? Nike? Rag & Bone? 7 For All Mankind? Calvin Klein? You’ll be blown away by how many options there are.

For the fellas, we do have a couple of suggestions that we recently recommended on The Inventory. Belmar’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a great transition layer to wear once the weather starts warming up, these River Stone joggers would be a great pair of Fourth Pants, and if you like to run, your feet deserve to experience Nike’s Epic React Flyknits. Seriously though, there are thousands of great deals, so get over there and start browsing.