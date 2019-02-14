Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: NINJA BLENDER

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and thanks to today’s Gold Box, you can get the company’s sleek new smart model for just $62, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.



You’re probably saying to yourself, “why does a blender need a touchscreen, this is stupid, you’re stupid, I’m glad Hulk Hogan body slammed you.” But think about it for a second. Blenders are inherently messy. Your concoctions will inevitably spill, drip, and splatter, and even in small quantities, that can make the base of the blender sticky and gross. Wouldn’t it be easier to wipe down a flat pane of glass than to meticulously polish a bunch of buttons and switches and knobs?

#2: TRIBIT SPEAKER

With 12W of stereo sound, IPX7 water resistance, and a 24 hour battery, it’s no shock that the Tribit XSound Go has racked up a 4.6 star review average from over 1,000 customers, and a Wirecutter recommendation for good measure. Get it for just $21 today by stacking the on-page coupon and the promo code C5RTSSA2.

#3: ROBOVAC

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11c Pet model is sure to please the pet owners out there. Down to just $200, this unit uses two side brushes and a wide rolling brush to pick up fur, dirt and dust.

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself. Better still, this Eufy model is about $80 cheaper than the Roomba deal we had earlier this week,

#4: AQUAPHOR

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



#5: SHROOMS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Four Sigmatic’s mushroom-infused beverages have been growing like fungi in popularity, and now you can try them yourself for 10% off. By combining nutrient-rich cordyceps, chaga, and other mushroom powder into the likes of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and even lemonade, Four Sigmatic claims you’ll get a boost of all-natural energy. And of course, it’s all vegan, paleo, keto, dairy free and gluten-free, so you can feel good about it no matter your diet or dietary restrictions.



Advertisement

This coupon is valid on a whole lineup of Four Sigmatic products. Most people start with the coffee (there are several here, including pods), but you can also branch out into powders that you mix into other foods and drinks too. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

#6: SAMSUNG TV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $498 at Walmart right now, and it even comes with a $20 VUDU credit for buying and renting movies. It’s not Samsung’s best TV, but it includes smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.



#7: CHEWY

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have a pet, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this Chewy sale. For a limited time, you’ll get an extra 50% off at checkout on dozens of items from Frisco. Cat litter. Dog poop bags. Beds. Dog sweaters. Crates. Collars. Toys. More stuff! Basically, everything except pet food is included here, just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Note: The deal applies to a single item only, so choose wisely.

#8: SONY NOISE CANCELING CANS

Photo: Gizmodo

While Sony’s top-end (and still-great) noise canceling headphones from 2017 went on sale around Black Friday, deals were conspicuously absent for the 2018 Sony WH1000XM3s, which brought a number of worthwhile improvements, and continued to put Bose to shame.



So if you’ve been sitting here twiddling your thumbs, waiting for a good deal, Amazon just dropped certified refurbs to $280. That’s $70 less than buying them new, and $20 less than the usual going rate for refurbs. That’s a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

#9: THE SOPRANOS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to whack another prestige series off your to-watch list, the complete Sopranos Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. That comes out to less than $.60 per episode, and you also get digital copies for free. Grab this deal before it gets whacked.



#10: INDOCHINO SUITS

Photo: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.



Advertisement

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $299 with promo code KINJA19, with all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping included in the price. That’s even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Advertisement

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Friday.