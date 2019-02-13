Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: HOT, HOT Honey

It might be too late to get it for Valentine’s Day, but there’s never a bad time to try Mike’s Hot Honey, which claims to be the world’s most versatile condiment. It’s got all of three ingredients: sugar, spice, and everything nice honey, chilies, and vinegar.

Right now on Amazon, a three-pack of bottles is a couple bucks less than usual, and the six pack is about $4 less than usual. Unfortunately, the single bottle isn’t on sale, but it’s honey, it basically lasts forever.

#2: BLUETOOTH FM TRANSMITTER

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $13 today with exclusive promo code ROAVKJF6.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

#3: STAtus, NOT STATUS QUO

If price has been the barrier to entry keeping you from better audio, Status Audio is offering our readers the best price we’ve ever seen on their cult-favorite CB-1 over-ear headphones. Use promo code INVENTORY50 to get them for $39 (plus $6 shipping).



Status is a direct-to-consumer headphone company, building great cans in proven form factors without the markup that comes with popular brands. In fact, there’s no branding here whatsoever.

The CB-1s are extremely comfortable out of the box, more so (in our opinion) than the ATH-M50X, MDR7506, SR60e, or V-MODA Crossfade Wireless, just to name a few.

The CB-1s have a (relatively) flat frequency response that’s great for listening to a variety of music or audio/video editing, with a wide sound stage in a closed back design. I get good isolation/seal with the updated pads. The elephant in the room here is that these are wired headphones, in the year 2019. For some of you, that may be a deal killer, but if not, they kindly include two detachable cables- coiled and straight, to ease the pain. They even smartly attach to the headphones with a twist lock.

We know from six years of Kinja Deals that great over-ear, closed back headphones for under $60 is no joke. Depending on what you’ve shelled out for in the past, they might even blow away your much more expensive pairs.

#4: HIS AIRNESS

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon (which as of a couple months ago officially sells Apple products) is taking $110 off the 128GB version, and $150 off the 256GB. For whatever it’s worth wife got one of these when it came out, and she loves it.

#5: RED DEAD DISCOUNT

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $40 today on both PS4 and Xbox One. That’s practically a robbery.



#6: NAS, NAS BABY

I know you’ve been meaning to install a NAS, but life keeps getting in the way. Look, I understand. I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed. Thankfully, your procrastination may have saved you a bunch of cash.



Woot is marking down a QNAP TS-328-US QNAP 3-Bay model to just $170. For some context, it’s currently $50 cheaper than the price currently on Amazon right now. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen, by a mile. So, if you have a few HDDs sitting around waiting for a purpose, this is the time.

Take control of your data, nerds.

#7: LISTEN BUD, HE’S GOT RADIOACTIVE BLOOD

Marvel’s Spider-Man features all the web-slinging fun you could want in an open world Spider-Man game, and it’s back down to $40 today on Amazon, a match for the deal we saw around the holidays. And yes, it has the Sam Raimi suit now.

#8: LEGGO, MY NOT LEGO

These toy base plates, which are definitely not made by a toy company you’re familiar with, work with “all leading building brick brands,” whatever those might be. They’re also double the thickness of the base plates built by those leading building brick brands, so they won’t warp and cause major earthquake-style damage to your creations when you need to pick them up and move them.



Get eight plates in four different colors for just $22 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.

#9: TONS OF SSD STORAGE

As we all know, adding an SSD to your computer is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and this Kingston drive delivers. The 960GB model is currently marked down to a low $99, and this is first time I’ve seen this capacity sell for this price



#10: BIG ASS WRENCH

It might not be one of your most-used tools, but this torque wrench set could certainly come in handy, and is a great buy at $22 with promo code 8SDNWIYE. It comes with a 1/2" drive and a 3/8" adapter, and it’ll click to warn you once you’ve reached your predetermined foot pounds of torque.