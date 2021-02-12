The 10 Best Deals of February 12, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 12, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your linen closet with Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels and m inimize the tools in your kitchen with the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Martha Stewart Towels



Martha Stewart Collection Quick Dry Towels Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Normally this would be the time of year where I’d be revamping home goods for my own travel or friends/family who will visit. But alas, travel plans are still on hold for the foreseeable future. However, this Macy’s sale is so good I’m just going to toss out the old and welcome the new. The Martha Stewart Collection of Quick Dry Towels are just $9, and the hand towels are $5. So you can have a set for only $14. Just use the code VDAY at checkout.

They come in nine colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor and add a touch of class. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be cozy after a nice hot shower. This is because one side reverses to a solid terry cloth material. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Free shipping for Macy’s Platinum and Gold members. This sale ends on February 21.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Mario Nintendo Switch



Mario Special Edition Nintendo Switch Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

Consider this a fair warning: the Super Mario Nintendo Switch is now on sale, and it’s going to go fast. Every time Nintendo releases a new special Switch, listings are up and down within seconds. GameStop is already sold out and we imagine other retailers won’t have it much longer. By the time you’re reading this, it may even be sold out at Target, where you can currently get it. So if you want one, don’t delay. This special Switch is all red and blue, just like the most famous Italian himself. In addition to a custom color scheme, the package comes with a Switch carrying case too, which is a nice bonus. If you were going to buy a Switch at some point anyways, you might as well go this route and get the extra perk.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Xbox Battery Packs

Beboncool Batteries for Xbox One (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Stop wasting money on old alkaline batteries that you’ll eventually throw away and grab some rechargeable packs for your Xbox, whether it’s Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One. This Beboncool set has two batteries and their charger, and it falls down to $17 at Amazon.

The batteries are rated for 2,550mAh capacity, which should get you more than 15 hours of playtime, and it only takes a couple of hours to recharge them once they’re depleted. This is my preferred alternative to plug-and-play kits, as it means I never have to stay attached to the ‘box.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#4: Eevee Wallet

Loungefly x Pokémon Flying Eevee Wallet Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With anniversary events gearing up to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, jump in the festivities with an adorable new Eevee wallet. Arguably one of the cutest OG pocket monsters, Eevee has become a fan favorite amongst watchers and players. Loungefly’s team up with the brand has produced a ton of eye-catching and marvelous pieces in the line. This Flying Eevee Wallet is one of them, and it’s 26% off currently.

No Eevees or any other animals were harmed in the making of this as the leather is faux. Eevee is stitched on the front, and it’s beautifully embroidered. As with all Loungefly pieces, it’s impeccably structured and will last for a long time. The metal rivets are a nice touch, and of course, the classic plaque on the back makes it as official as official comes. Little Eevee can be scamping on the interior, and there are eight slots for cards and IDs.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Digimon Digivice

Digimon Digivices Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

If you clicked on this article because of the headline, congratulations: you are a real one. All my friends know that Digimon is where it’s at. Pikawho? I’m talking Agumon. Drake meme, but with Tepig and Boarmon. Hell yeah, man, you know what it’s all about. Now that we all agree that these digital monsters are the champions, you can buy Digivices for $12 at GameStop today. These 90s throwbacks are essentially Tamagotchi for digiheads. Feed your Digimon. Train your Digimon. Teach your Digimon to commit tax fraud. Attend your Digimon’s wedding. Watch your Digimon grow old enough that it has to take care of you. Be buried by your Digimon. Watch down from Heaven as your Digimon thrives as a functioning adult with a six figure job in hotel management. You know, all of those basic Digimon things that we all remember.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: boost mobile smartphones

Advertisement

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone and don’t want to break the bank, Boost Mobile is offering some big discounts on budget-friendly devices right now. The Samsung Galaxy A10e is the cheapest of the bunch at just $50, packing a good-sized 5.83” 720p screen and modest specs, or you can go larger and crisper with the $60 LG K22, which has a 6.2” 1080p display.



Samsung’s Galaxy A11 delivers more speed at $120 plus has a modern punch-hole camera cutout design for its large 6.4” screen. Still, if you’re willing to spend a bit more, you’ll get the best specs from Apple’s iPhone SE at $250, which has a flagship-quality A13 Bionic processor, a stellar camera, and even wireless charging and water resistance. It’s a smaller phone at 4.7”, however. It’s $150 off the list price right now.

Advertisement

You’ll need to use these phones on Boost Mobile, so if you’re an existing customer or keen on switching and want some fresh hardware in your pocket, jump on one of these bargains!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: B2G1 Games

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

There’s few things I like more than a good buy two get one free gaming sale. As a physical media faithful, it’s an easy way to restock my shelves. Amazon has a B2G1 running right now, which actually includes books, movies, and more as well. You can mix and match if you’d like, but if you’re here for the games, here’s a few recommendations so you don’t have to dig through six pages. First and foremost, yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is included. Both the console versions (proceed with caution there) or the PC version are eligible for the sale. PS4 owners can grab Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is one of the best games of last generation. My main man Tony Hawk is even included here. That’s only a small collection of what’s included, so peak through the full list if you’re interested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: Cyberpunk 2077

Advertisement

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just in December, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over 13 million units.

Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 for $44 or Xbox One for $45 from Amazon. If you’d rather get a PC copy, Eneba has the game down to $27 when you use the discount code CP2027 at checkout. You’ll get a key that’s redeemable on GOG.

Advertisement

Be warned that the game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X).

Advertisement

CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes that will finish rolling out this month, and you’ll also get access to the respective next-generation upgrade on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S once that’s released later this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro Cooker is on sale at Bed, Bath, and Beyond for $169, which is $30 off the original list price. For all who don’t understand the magic of this cute kitchen appliance, you can air fry literally whatever you want (fries, chicken wings, even BROCOLLI!), and can use the pressure cooker to make juicy, savory meats and stews in a fraction of the time it would take on a traditional stove. I have one, and let me tell y’all. I’ve made baby back ribs, chicken wings, and even mashed potatoes in the 7-in-1 cooker. It’s a mistake not to grab one before they’re all gone.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: Nordic Ware Pans

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.