The 10 Best Deals of February 11, 2021

It’s February 11, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get your glow on with up to 44% off I Dew Care Products. Optimize your music experience with Boltune Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds. And binge-watch everything Prime Video has to offer with the Fire HD 10 tablet.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: KN95 5-layer face masks



40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: I Dew Care Facial Masks Sale



Up to 44% off I Dew Care Products Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I Dew Care is one of my favorite companies and twenty of their products are on sale right now. I have three of their products on my nightstand as I write this. Everything I’ve tried has left me really happy. You won’t be disappointed with anything you pick, and this is an excellent sale with up to 44% in savings.

The Vitamin To-Glow Pack saves my skin in winter. I actually don’t think I can live without their Plush Party lip mask and use it every night. It turns even the dryest of pouts into a soft smile by morning. Made with cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C it’s formulated to hydrate the heck out of sad kissers. The Bright Side Up serum soothes dry patches and absolutely does as it says, brightens dull, tired snow assaulted faces. Much the same, Say You Dew does the same as a moisturizing gel, and I use this after a shower and before makeup if I’m having a particularly dry, spotty day.

The Matcha Mood wash-off face treatment is wonderful if your skin is irritated or a little broken out. The aloe calms it down and evens out the redness. It also works well if you’ve got a bit of a sunburn. Both green tea and matcha have antioxidants that can infuse life back into your skin, giving it the glow it deserves. All you do is leave it on for about ten minutes, then gently wash it off. I like to use it on Monday and Friday as a treat to bookend my week. You will get your money’s worth because this tub will last you a while.

For the face mask aficionados, grab the Let’s Get Sheet Faced pack. We know K-Beauty does these better than anyone, and I Dew Care is no exception. This pack has fourteen of them made from eucalyptus fibers, so you’ll feel like a cuddly baby koala. Each mask has a specialty: tightening, moisturizing, nourishing, calming, and brightening. This is a great deal for such a variety.

Free shipping on all these items for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: msi Gaming Laptop

15.6" MSI GL65 Leopard Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’re in the market for a high end gaming laptop and you’ve got some money to spend, I’ve got a powerhouse for you. Newegg has MSI’s GL65 Leopard on sale for $899 and it’s an absolute beast. The biggest draw of this 15.6" screen is that it sports a 144Hz refresh rate. That means that you can run games at super high framerates without losing picture quality. That’s good news considering this baby comes with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. As a trade-off, it’s not a 4K screen, but that’s expected with high refresh rate devices. Even without that, you’re getting a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of memory, and a 1 TB hard drive. Basically, if you like to game, this will do games good. That’s my professional take here.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition (Xbox) Image : CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation store entirely, leaving CDPR scrambling for fixes. Oh, and there’s that whole cyberattack drama as well, which is unfortunate.

All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I played on PC and it still felt like it wasn’t quite ready. So here’s a something to do while you wait for the next big patch: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition for $10 instead. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk later this month when the game’s second massive patch is supposed to launch. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: boltune ANC Wireless Earbuds

Boltune Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds KJGZ4EHS Graphic : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds with active noise canceling smarts don’t have to break the bank. Case in point: Boltune’s own active noise-canceling buds are just $30 right now at Amazon when you use our exclusive promo code KJGZ4EHS at checkout. That’s a $20 savings off the list price for Bluetooth buds that have a 4.3-star rating from 8,700+ reviews and deliver about 7 hours of battery life per charge, with another 23 hours’ worth available in the compact charging case.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Disney STORE SALE

25% off Sitewide DISNEYPAL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the spring items roll in. Until February 15, take 25% off just about anything in the entire store. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more. Grab something for yourself or a loved one; use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout.

The leader of the house of mouse has never looked better. This colorful and adorable seven-inch figure by Jerrod Maruyama was designed just for the WonderGround Gallery. If you can’t get to one of the Disney Parks just yet, bring the Magic Kingdom to your own home. This vinyl figure is a bold collector’s item and 63% off what it first sold for.

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This Grogu crop top is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s a cotton-poly blend that’s boxy cut with a raw-edge hem. Very chic. There’s also Mandalorian lettering on the top of the shoulders that certainly adds a badass level to this comfy tee.

G/O Media may get a commission The Child Crop Top Buy for $22 from Disney Store Use the promo code DISNEYPAL

Fingers crossed, we are getting this Black Widow movie sooner than later. This is a great deal on this ring from RockLove because their pieces rarely go one sale. I actually own this ring, and it’s gorgeous in person. The classic Widow hourglass emblem shines and sparkles with blood-red crystals. Set in sterling silver, it was then plated in polished black ruthenium to give it a more distressed look. It wraps around the finger perfectly to show the world you’re a boss spy babe. As with all their jewelry, this comes in a beautiful collector’s box.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Star Projector

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $32 at Amazon today when you clip the 20% off coupon. It has a 4.5-star review average from 3,300+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: Lelo Soraya 2

Advertisement

As you’ve seen this week, Lelo designs beautiful adult toys that are gorgeously packaged and meticulously tested. The Soraya 2 is hands down my favorite. Use the code KINJA10 at checkout for a total of 30% off this glorious vibe.

I was not prepared for the power that the Soraya 2 has, and it took some getting used to. But once I did, it quickly rose to the top of my list. As with a classic rabbit, you both g-spot and c-spot stimulation. The difference here is it is precise every use. Lelo’s entire line is made from the plushest ultra-silicone, softer than any vibe in my collection. The Soraya 2 was designed to be the perfect shape because Lelo literally did trans-vaginal ultrasounds to engineer the most elite vibrator on the market. If that’s not dedication, I don’t know what is.

Advertisement

You know I’m a sucker for sex tech, and I was positively surprised by the ingenuity of the Soraya 2. Lelo really took into consideration a woman’s body and needs. There are twelve vibration settings, and it’s effortless to operate with the button placement and the open handle. I wouldn’t say it’s “whisper quiet,” but it’s a lot gentler in the noise department than other toys out there. It absolutely holds its charge and can handle self-love sessions for up to two hours. You also can only use one motor at a time because the dual ones are independent of each other. Which I have to say is a nice feature to mix it up. The Soraya 2 is extremely accomodating, and if you’re looking for something with a kick, this might be the vibe for you. This is approved for watersports, so don’t be afraid to take it on a high seas adventure. Water-based lube is recommended. And please remember to clean your goodies before and after use. Lelo actually has a great spray for that.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Amazon Fire HD 10

Fire HD 10 Tablet Image : Amazon

Amazon makes the cheapest brand-name tablets around, and while we wouldn’t put them on par with proper iPads, they’re solid budget-friendly options for use-anywhere streaming media, ebooks, web browsing, and more. Usually, the dirt-cheap Fire 7—currently just $40—and the Fire HD 8 (now $65) catch our attention, but it’s the sizable Fire HD 10 tablet that might be Amazon’s best bargain at the moment.

Right now, the large 1080p slate is just $95, a 37% savings off the $150 list price. This sizable Android tablet gives you a solidly crisp screen ideal for media, apps, browsing, and even games, plus the 12-hour battery life will keep you entertained whether kicking around at home right now or hopefully on future, safe travels.

Amazon’s tablets aren’t the most powerful devices around, so keep your expectations in check as far as glossy 3D gaming and speedy multitasking. However, they hit a sweet spot in terms of function and price and are ideal for consuming media. Amazon customers give the Fire HD 10 a 4.6-star rating and the $95 price is for the 32GB version with ads on the lock screen. The ad-less version is $110, or you can always pay a fee to remove the ads later.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#10: 1 Year EA Play PS4

1 Year EA Play (PS4) MOSTLYSPORTS Image : EA

Advertisement

Here’s a fun fact about sports games: they tend to be the last games released on older consoles. For whatever reason, gamers who just play Madden or FIFA don’t seem to care about upgrading to a new machine right away. They’re happy to just keep their old system as long as the next annual edition of their favorite sports games keep coming to it. With that in mind, here’s a perfect deal for that specific type of gamer. You can get one year of EA Play on PS4 for $26. Just use the code MOSTLYSPORTS at checkout and you’ll shave a few bucks off the usual price. This may seem niche, but we’ve got to look out for all kinds of gamers here. If you really just plan on keeping your PS4 another year to play the next Madden installment, why not get access to EA’s games service and save some money?

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.