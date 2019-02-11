Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: TOYS AND GAMES

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t care how old your kids you are, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s one-day Hasbro sale.

On the toy front, the sale includes everything from toddler dolls, to Play-Doh, to Nerf guns, but it’s worth heading over to Amazon to see all of your options.

And the board game selection isn’t bad either. While it definitely emphasizes the classics like Yahtzee, Scrabble, Taboo, and various iterations of Monopoly (Fortnite, anyone?), it also includes Dropmix, which will probably be the best party game you play this year.

$17 Scrabble Game 311 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

$8 Yahtzee 251 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Just remember that no matter what you want to buy, these prices will only be available today, or until sold out.

#2: SUCCULENT SALE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Succulents are basically the cats of plants... just not as sad when you have a lot of them. They don’t need a lot of attention to thrive. They’ll need some water and care here and there, but otherwise they’ll get by.



Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a bunch of them for Valentine’s Day. If you’re in a relationship, succulents trump a bouquet of roses that’ll die in a week. If you’re single, well, they’re nice to look at while you mull over your romantic failures.

And just like true love, this sale won’t last. So... *sigh*

#3: MICROSD CARD

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $48, a within $3 of an all-time low for the U3-rated card. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.



Want some fun context? This same card was on sale for $100 about 11 months ago, which at the time was an all-time low by $30. My how times have changed.

#4: AZUL BOARD GAME

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Azul was Board Game Geek’s #1 most played board game last summer, and cracked our readers’ favorite video game list, and you can add it to your own collection for $27 from Amazon. That’s a new all-time low, but you don’t really need much of an excuse to buy this one.



Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process.

Seriously, this game is gorgeous, and just as importantly, it feels great to play.

#5: COWBOY BEBOP SALE

Screenshot: Cowboy Bebop

Even if you aren’t usually into anime, it’s worth giving Cowboy Bebop a try, especially when you can get the entire series for a mere $10. This deal is through Amazon’s digital video storefront, and includes all 26 episodes in HD, which normally sell for $3 each.

#6: iFixit pRo toolkit

Photo: Amazon

If you want to fix your own phones, tablets, and other small gadgets, iFixit’s Pro Tech Toolkit has everything you need to get started. We’re talking precision screwdrivers, yes, but also suction cups, spudgers, an anti-static wrist strap, non-reactive plastic tweezers, and a lot more, all backed by iFixit’s lifetime warranty.

The kit would normally set you back $65, and while today’s $5 discount isn’t huge, it’s as good a deal as we’ve ever seen.

#7: INSTANT SAVINGS ON INSTANT POT

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, it’s time to give in and jump on the bandwagon. It cooks meals incredibly quickly, but it can also double as a slow cooker, and even makes terrific rice.

The 8 qt. model is designed for families, and it’s marked down to the same price as the standard 6 qt. model today. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s about $20-$40 less than the going rate over the last few months.

It comes with everything you need to get started, but you may want to invest in some extra accessories once you learn the ropes.

#8: WAYFAIR PRESIDENT’S DAY SALE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our current president might not be known for inexpensive, quality furniture, but that doesn’t mean you should shy away from Wayfair’s President’s Day sale. Rugs, chairs, dining sets, sofas, lighting, patio furniture, and more are included, so you can save some dead presidents while you refurnish your home.

#9: REFURB VIZIO

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I love buying refurbished electronics. It’s good for the environments and it’s a easy way to get awesome stuff for less money. Consider this Vizio 65" 4K Smart TV.

It offers lots of the features you’d want in a TV, such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, Chromecast built-in, and it’s also internet-connected. Better still, this particular unit is at least $200 cheaper than everywhere else we’ve seen. This refurbished unit has a 90-day parts and labor warranty, just in case anything goes wrong.

The $50 shipping is a bummer, but all-in-all, still a bargain and there’s an option to pick it up.

#10: ANKER BLUETOOTH HEADPHONES

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



They normally sell for $40, but you can get a pair for $26 right now, no promo code required. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.