The 10 Best Deals of February 10, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 10, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on the Tacklife Portable Power Station for an extra jolt of power in the great outdoors. Decompress from the WFH stress with the Naipo Shiatsu Massager. And beat the winter blues with the TaoTronics Portable Space Heater.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Lelo men’s sex toys



Lelo is the premium sex toy company you’ve been looking for. Everything on its site is meticulously designed and beautifully packaged. This week, the company is running a Valentine’s sale with up to 80% off select items. Today I’d like to focus on their luxury line of vibes for the guys. It’s been pointed out by persistent commenters that I don’t include the dudes enough, so here’s a round-up just for the bros. All the products you see here are 20% off through the rest of the week, so if price is a concern, you can put all your worries to rest.

First, we have a very traditional ring. The Tor 2 elevates the experience for you and/or your partner. This is made from very flexible, safe, and soft silicone to accommodate a variety of sizes. What I like about Lelo is that its toys really hold a charge in between power-ups. Expect almost two hours of playtime from a single charge. The Tor 2 is an upgrade on their older ring and is easy to operate even when in use. This is waterproof, so don’t be afraid to get adventurous. There are six stimulation modes, each with riveting intensity. A sexy satin pouch will accompany this for safekeeping.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Hugo is a high tech upgrade to a backdoor favorite. This remote control prostate massager can be used for solo sessions or with a significant other. Giving them the controls is always a fun way to spice things up. Hugo is sleekly designed for comfort and pleasure. There are two motors, one at the base and one in the tip. Expect the playtime and intensity to last two hours. While the toy itself charges by USB, the remote is all batteries, just like the old days. I can say from experience that hands-free orgasms are awesome. Hugo will absolutely do the job. As above, it’s all plush body-safe silicone with a low-key chic storage bag.

I maintain all toys can be used with a partner, but some are actually made for solo aviators. The F1S Prototype is sex tech at its finest. This is the world’s first SenSonic console for men. This is a huge step forward in this area, with all ten sensors included. Connect the F1S to Lelo’s app and control everything from there. This is the future of pleasure. Experiment with new waves and vibrations. Let this technology take you further than any toy has before. Ultra-smooth on the inside and sleek and demure on the outside. It’s designed to be easy to clean and can obviously handle liquids of all kinds. This bad boy will ride with you for two hours off of one charge. The nice thing here is a few surprises are included beyond the actual toy. You’ll get cleaning spray, gloves, a starter guide, and of course, the satin goodie pouch. The best of all is you also get a ‘Don’t Disturb’ sign. No more searching under the bed for a trusty rogue sock.

All of Lelo’s toys come with a 1-year warranty.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Hy-genie uv-c travel bag



Hy-Genie Large UV-C Sanitizing Travel Bag Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’ve got masks, you’ve got sanitizer, but what do you do when you need to sanitize objects? You could use sanitizing sprays, but we’ve got a better option for you with today’s MorningSave deal. This Hy-Genie UV-C sanitizing travel bag is just $29, and you can have your pick between black, pink, and grey. Powered by USB, it takes just three minutes to sanitize your wallet, keys, phone, and whatever else you need just a little bit cleaner.

What are you waiting for? Have peace of mind with this extra sanitizing power! At MorningSave, you can get unlimited shipping with a monthly membership of $5 or pay $8 for one-time shipping.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#3: Nordvpn Birthday sale

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: game & watch

With Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury just coming out this week, I’m transported back to September’s big Mario anniversary stream. The Direct presentation was full of wild announcements, like Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario 35. But there was one weird niche reveal in there that seems to have been forgotten: the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch. Nintendo released a new version of its most classic handheld, which comes with the NES classic pre-installed. It’s a wonderful little collector’s item for Nintendo historians. If you forgot it existed entirely, good news: it’s on sale at Amazon. You can grab it for $47, which is it’s lowest price yet. It’s a perfect little oddity if you’re a gaming history buff who wants to add some retro flair to your collection.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: TaoTronics space heater

TaoTronics Portable Space Heater 23KINJA8 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Winter can bring some truly frigid days, and if your heating system can’t quite keep up or you don’t want to blast it throughout the house, here’s an option for easily bringing targeted heat to any room that needs it.

TaoTronics’ portable ceramic space heater is lightweight and even has a handle, and it provides up to 1500W of warming relief. It can oscillate too, plus it’ll automatically shut off if knocked over. It also comes with a remote for easy adjustments without leaving your bed, desk, or couch.

Right now, it’s marked down from $77 to just $59 when you use promo code 23KINJA8 for additional savings. I have a similar model and it’s a godsend for the extra-chilly nights in our barely-insulated upstairs bedrooms, which our furnace struggles to reach. It’s a very handy thing to have around!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: TaoTronics Air Purifier

70" Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Everyone keeps telling me to watch Ted Lasso, the delightful Apple TV+ show about Jason Sudeikis coaching a soccer team. Of course, the only struggle there is that I don’t have Apple TV+. Well, here’s one very roundabout way to solve that problem. Best Buy currently has Insignia’s 70" 4K Smart Fire TV down to $500 and it comes with three free months of Apple TV+. Problem solved! Okay, you shouldn’t buy a 70" TV just to get an Apple TV+ subscription. But you could get one to upgrade your home set up, unifying all your streaming apps into one device. With a 70" 4K screen and 60Hz refresh rate, it’s a solid all around option for gaming, movies, and Ted Lasso.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Tacklife portable generator

Tacklife Portable Power Station FO5YH4MC Photo : Tacklife

Advertisement

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. From Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand Tacklife, this one is solar-powered and boasts a 300 watt-hour battery capacity. Measuring 14" x 9" x 7" and weighing 9.57 pounds in the box, its size is comparable to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, the Portable Power Station packs a real punch, capable of charging a smartphone more than 27 times, a laptop (or refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 45-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a car vac for 2.5 consecutive hours.

The generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device and, for a limited time only, is discounted $65 using the promo code FO5YH4MC. As the weather grows colder, you might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $215 list price. You’ve got until Friday night to secure a backup plan for any upcoming outdoor expeditions or blizzard-induced power outages bound to arise in the coming months.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#8: nAIPO NECK MASSAGER

Naipo Shiatsu Massager Graphic : Andrew Hayward

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $47 (down from $100!) when you clip the coupon on the page, you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs. The heat relaxes your muscles, while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#9: Cuisinart knife set

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These colorful ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and only $15.

The handles are made of sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. The steel is sophisticated but not overstated, even with its bright hues. Somehow they seem to blend in with whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

These will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Minnie Mouse Earrings

The Echo Dot already hits the sweet spot of price and functionality for a voice assistant smart speaker, and the Echo Dot Kids Edition makes it more palatable for a child’s room or play space. It offers the same kind of functionality, but comes with a more adorable design—now with a tiger or panda face on the new globe-like shape—as well as a library of kids content via the included year of Amazon’s Kids+ content service.

Right now, you can pair an Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker with an Echo Glow lamp, which can change colors and is controlled by your voice, for just $70. That’s a $20 discount from the combined list price, and this bundle is the only way to get the full savings. You can also snag the Echo Dot Kids Edition by itself for $55, or $5 off list, if you’re not into the added Glow.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.