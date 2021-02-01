The 10 Best Deals of February 1, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s February 1, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Double mask it up with 40% off Onzie’s mindful masks. Take the digital world to the physical one with the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. And in preparation for a Valentine’s Day spent in singlehood with the Ella Paradis’ Better Love Don’t Text Your Ex vibrator.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Onzie Mindful masks



40% off Mindful Masks Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

We’re a month into this new year already— can you believe it? Treat yourself for making it 1/12 of the way through 2021 with some new masks from Onzie. Onzie’s Mindful Mask line is 40% off today, no coupon codes needed. These masks are made using up-cycled activewear material, so they should be perfect for daily walks and outdoor exercise. I’m personally eyeing this emerald tie-dye and black combo for $17 (pictured on model above).

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save 40% on Mindful Masks From Onzie

Another option with tie string closures is this pair of lavender and grey masks— the flower print is my favorite. For $14, you can snag this lovely rose leopard print and flowery combo of masks with ear loops instead of ties.

Advertisement

This is just a small sampling of what’s available. Check out Onzie for all the masks on sale!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.



#2: JAchs ny outerwear sale

Up to 85% off Outerwear OT29 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Stay warm and chic for the rest of winter with JACHS NY’s huge outerwear sale. Until February 8 , save 85% on over twenty-one jackets. Just remember to use the code OT29 at checkout. There are various cuts and colors so something is sure to catch your eye. Vests, puffers, and sherpa lined jackets are all included in this deal so it’s a hard one to pass up. Might as well grab a few and ride the chilly months out in style.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: 75" TCL 4K TV

75" TCL 4K TV Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

There are plenty of good reasons to get a new TV this winter. For one, Super Bowl LV is right around the corner and that’s always a good excuse to upgrade. Then you’ve got the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which demand the biggest 4K screen you can find. With that in mind, may I present to you this 75" TCL 4K TV. Best Buy has it on sale for $590, which is $210 off its original price. This model is an Android smart TV, so it comes loaded up with streaming apps and extra functionality that’ll make it feel like a step up from your normal TV if you haven’t upgraded in a while. Most importantly: it’s 75". I mean, that’s a big ole’ screen.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: 85" Samsung 4K TV



Advertisement

The Super Bowl is quickly approaching, and with it come concerns of how you’re going to get a good view of the big game. If your current TV isn’t cutting it, or you’re looking to grab your first big TV, a deal comes in handy. Right now, Samsung’s 85" UHD 4K TV is down from $2,000 to $1,600 on Amazon and at Samsung, saving you $400 on a hefty screen with plenty of pixels for maximum viewing.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#5: Tacklife mini fridge

Tacklife Mini Fridge R9BQOQM2 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a place to store easy snackables like soda, beer, and whatever else, you should check out the Tacklife Mini Fridge. Only $134 with the promo code R9BQOQM2, you’ll get a 3.2cu.ft mini fridge with adjustable temperatures and adjustable shelves. It is Energy Star rated, so you’ll be doing something for the planet and not run up your energy bill, and can be accessed while watching the Super Bowl. And if you’re a fan of skincare, it can hold creams, serums, and jade face rollers without a sweat.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Advertisement

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). Amazon made more copies available back in December, but the catch was that it wouldn’t be shipping orders until January. Now, the game is actually in stock and you can even get the Luigi version for $90, which is a slight discount over the normal price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Motion Sensor Garden Lights

4-Pack LED Waterproof Motion Sensor Garden Lights Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If your walkway is dark, light it up with a 4-Pack LED Waterproof Motion Sensor Garden Lights. Only $39 over at SideDeal, they’re waterproof and automatically turn on when they sense movement. They’re also solar-powered and have an auto on and off toggles, so you’ll never have to worry about them dying. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#8: Miroco Light Therapy Lamp

Miroco Light Therapy Lamp KJWPCA2VF4 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Winter blues are difficult to contend with, especially now so with many of us stuck working from home, contending both with isolation and soaking in even less healing daylight over the course of each day. Whether you’ve been diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or just know the lows that come with the season, a light therapy lamp can provide some daily relief.



Right now, Amazon has this Miroco light therapy lamp for just $25 when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code KJWPCA2VF4 at checkout. That’s $15 off the list price. The LED panel provides 10,000 lux intensity while filtering out UV rays, giving you the blast of healthy light on command as needed. It also has a 90-degree rotatable base for easy positioning.

Advertisement

Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.7-star rating from 5,500+ reviews.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: cYBERPUNK 2077

Advertisement

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just about a month ago, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over 13 million units.

Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 for $41 or Xbox One for $50 from Amazon. If you’d rather get a PC copy, Eneba has the game down to $30 when you use the discount code FEBRERPUNK at checkout. You’ll get a key that’s redeemable on GOG.

Advertisement

Be warned that the game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X).

Advertisement

CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes that will roll out in the coming months, and you’ll also get access to the respective next-generation upgrade on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S once that’s released later this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Don’t Text Your Ex Vibe

Better Love Don’t Text Your Ex Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

February is here, so if you have an S.O., the time is ticking to get a great gift for V-Day. But if you aren’t betrothed, we feel ya. It’s been a rough year for romance. Our pals at Ella Paradis want you to remain strong and love yourself instead of messaging that baddie from your past. Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, strong, and worth every penny, just like you.

This heart-shaped toy is 60% off to celebrate a month of self-love. Engage in some good old fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met, and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There’s ten vibes mode, and it’s user friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

Advertisement

This will ship for free.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.