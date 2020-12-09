The 10 Best Deals of December 9, 2020

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 9, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get an early start on baking holiday cookies with the 3 piece bakeware set. Upgrade your drugstore earbuds with Boltune wireless headphones. Get your face snatched for your office’s Zoom holiday party with Clinique’s 5-pc. Kisses gift set.

And if you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Food & Wine 3 Piece bakeware set



3 Piece Bakeware Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Are you a holiday baker? Even if you aren’t visiting family or friends this season doesn’t mean the gingerbread men and Christmas tree cookies need to suffer. I have an aunt who is just sending all of you her famous yuletide sweets this year. It’ll be like we swung by her house for hot chocolate and homemade confections. If you are a Betty Crocker or a loved one is this three-piece Bakeware Set is a perfect gift.

From elegant entrees to decadent desserts this set will help you achieve all. This is also one of MorningSave’s best selling bundles. Each of these is non-stick, durable. and can handle over 400 degrees. They can literally handle the heat in the kitchen. Bake cupcakes or cornbread or anything in-between with the full dozen muffin pan. The baking sheet is extra large for veggies, chicken, fish, and any other tasty dish you can make with a single pan. And then there’s the bundt pan, this was my mom’s go-to growing up for her famous coffee cake. No matter where the culinary fairy takes you baking and making your own food is so rewarding. Plus, it’s a fun way to spend an afternoon. This is an excellent deal if you need to upgrade your current culinary rotation.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Tony hawk’s pro skater 1 +2



It’s time for a nostalgia trip: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is on sale for $27 at Best Buy. The remake of the skateboarding classics are a literal blast from the past, restoring the series to its former glory (let’s just collectively block out Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, shall we?). The collection adds robust online multiplayer options and a deep creative suite, allowing you to customize parks and skaters. Most of the songs you remember are still on the game’s soundtrack, alongside new jams by bands like FIDLAR and Screaming Females. And of course, you can play as the Hawk Man himself, Mr. Tony Hawk. What more can you ask for in a game?

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Dell 32" Curved Monitor



32" Dell QHD Curved Monitor Graphic : The Inventory

Here’s a fact: screens don’t have to be flat. You’ve been raised for decades to believe that a screen is like a window, letting you peer into the digital world through a flat display. It’s all a lie. What if I told you there was another world? Another dimension possible for your gaming and movie-going experiences? It’s not a dream; it’s real life. Welcome to the Curved era. You can grab a Dell QHD curved monitor on sale at Best Buy right now for $350 and see for yourself. Beyond its curved 32" display, this is a solid option in its own right. It has a 164HZ refresh rate and a 2560 x 1440 display. That makes it a solid all-around option for gamers looking to split the difference between frame rate and visual quality in their games.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Clinique 5-Pc. kisses gift set



Clinique 5-Pc. Kisses Gift Set FRIEND Graphic : The Inventory

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $15 just use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

Free shipping on orders all orders right now and this deal ends tonight.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Hum smart toothbrush



hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit Graphic : The Inventory

October to January are the heavy sweets months and it’s an onslaught. Candy, cookies, cake, just food galore. The only thing you can do is make sure you’re taking care of your chompers to ensure you can fully enjoy all these tasty things for years to come. Right now the hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is only $59.

This kit is exclusive to Amazon and exactly what you need to make sure you’re achieving the ultimate clean your mouth deserves. The holidays really give your tastebuds a workout and of course! It’s lots of good food and drinks for weeks. This smart toothbrush connects via Bluetooth to your phone to help you see where you brushed perfectly and the areas you might need another round with. You can customize the pulse and strength that is comfortable for you from normal, sensitive, or deep clean. It also makes sure you are actually brushing for the recommended two minutes. You’ll only need to charge every ten days and you can connect to Alexa who will remind you when you need to replace the toothbrush heads and can even order them for you. In this starter kit, you get the smart electric adult toothbrush handle with already with a toothbrush head, the charger, a carrying case, and an extra brush head. Those brush heads should be changed every six months.

One-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#6: boltune wireless headphones

Boltune Wireless Headphones KJ8RYN6H + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Looking for a pair of headphones that’ll get the job done? Then try a pair of Boltune wireless headphones. Usually $42, the pair is down to $27 with the promo code KJ8RYN6H and a clipped coupon. They have 40 hours of total playtime with one charge and a built-in mic. Nothing more to say, buy it and listen to your tunes now!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#7: Aerogarden herb



AeroGarden Harvest Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

As a holiday deal, Bed, Bath, & Beyond has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest. For a decent $100, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#8: Dyson v7



Dyson V7 Absolute Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $250 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $100 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#9: Fitbit inspire 2



The Fitbit Inspire 2 Image : FitBit

Advertisement

Get your fitness-obsessed friend a Fitbit Inspire 2 from Macy’s. It’s down to $70, which is about 30% off the original list price of $100. You’ll be able to track your steps and heart rate, while also receiving all notifications from your smartphone. You’ll also be able to automatically track your sleeping patterns, record all your workouts, and see your progress right on your wrist. What are you waiting for?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: Sony WH-1000xm4 Headphones



Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Kinja2020 Image : Sony

Advertisement

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but a refurbished pair is down to $228 today at BackMarket, and using the promo code Kinja2020 you can save another $10. I’ve been testing them for the past couple days, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.