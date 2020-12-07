The 10 Best Deals of December 7, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 7, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get that dewy e-girl look with the Mario Badescu face spray. Maximize your computer’s capabilities with the Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. Clean and Zoom simultaneously with the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S.

And if you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Magic Chef air fryer



Magic Chef 1.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Air Fryers are such a wild trend and just when I think it’s time has passed a deal like this pops up and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re in the hunt this Magic Chef Quart Digital Air Fryer is 55% off today only at SideDeal.

This 1.6-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. It’s easy to use with just 2 controls so all you need to do is set the timer to get cooking. The built-in temp is 400 degrees to make sure your treats be to ultimate crispness. Although it might seem small it can handle quite a bit of food at one time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries the Magic Chef can take it. There’s auto-shutoff so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to use for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once get this appliance in your kitchen.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Mario kart live



Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at Amazon. The AR racing game has been hard to come by since it launched, so anyone who’s been curious might want to hit the gas on this deal. The creative Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids this holiday season or adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me). The only catch is that Amazon won’t be shipping orders until January, so it won’t be here quite inn time for the holidays, but there’s always Valentine’s Day!

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#3: Mario Badescu



Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $6 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#4: 3-Pc. clinique hydration set



3-Pc. Clinique Hydration Set FRIEND Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With the winter weather blasting fridged air in your face or just dealing with cool temps can do a number on your skin, especially your face. Protecting it as best you can is key and this Hydration Set from Clinique can certainly help. Use the code FRIEND and take a total of 40% off.

This set is made to put moisture back in and keep it there. This works for all skin types who want to protect and give a boost of hydration. When your skin is perfectly hydrated it looks refreshed, glowing, and plump. This set contains a Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate, a Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, and a Moisture Surge Eye Hydro-Filler Concentrate. Each of these is designed to infuse your skin with hours of hydration while nourishing it with antioxidants. Tighten, brighten, and get that dewy rejuvenated look in just a few days of use. No harmful elements like parabens, phthalates, or fragrance in these. Nothing harsh to keep your face happy and healthy.

This item will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Vava 8-in-1 usb-c hub



Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KJF9AH26 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $29 with promo code KJF9AH26 and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally posted by Ignacia Fulcher.

#6: Glasses usa

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#7: Diamond Halo earrings



Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend you should let these ones be your new BFF because they are 82% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $50 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful year and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box so even if you buy them for yourself it will feel special.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Sonic the Hedgehog Blu-ray



Sonic the Hedgehog Steelbook Blu-Ray Image : Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog might be the last film you saw in a movie theater. Think about it. The movie came out in February, weeks before lockdowns started going into effect around the world. The last memory that you might have of sitting in a theater is watching Sonic talk about Olive Garden or watching James Marsden look at apartments on Zillow. Want to relive those precious moments forever? You can grab a blu-ray copy (which includes a digital download) of the film at Best Buy today. It comes with a fancy steelbook case, so you can really go all out on Sonic fandom here. Here’s hoping that movie theaters can reopen just in time for the sequel, which starts filming next year.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#9: Eufy robovac 11s



eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Refurbished) Graphic : The Inventory

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $120.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#10: Dyson Ball



Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum (Refurbished) Graphic : The Inventory

Dyson vacuums dominate recommendations for dirt-sucking dust devils, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The Dyson Ball Total Clean Upright vacuum in refurbished condition is down to $130 (28% off) today on Newegg. This is about as low of a price you can hope to find on a Dyson, since they hold their value pretty well! But take advantage of the savings while you can— this deal is only good for today.

This deal was originally published by Tercius.