#1: High End TVs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you didn’t find the TV deal you were looking for on Black Friday, Massdrop did what Massdrop does, and just dropped two enormous, high-end sets down to even lower prices than we were seeing during Deals Week.



First up is a 77" C8 OLED TV from LG, the largest size you can get of that model. In addition to the unparalleled black levels that OLED affords, the C8's picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services over the coming months, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Okay, now brace yourself for the bad news...

It costs $4,950. That’s a shitload of money! But! It’s $850 less than we saw on Black Friday, and over $2,000 less than its current price elsewhere on the web.

Coming in at a slightly more palatable $2,500 is the 82" (!!) Samsung Q6 QLED TV. It won’t have the same deep blacks as the OLED set, but quantum dot technology means that colors will look amazing, and Samsung’s smart apps are among the best in the industry. That price is $500 less than we were seeing on Black Friday, and $1,500 less than the current price.

#2: Super Smash Last Call

Graphic: Nintendo

Happy Smash week, one and all. Nintendo’s insanely huge new fighter comes out tomorrow, which means this is your last day to preorder on Amazon to get a $10 Prime credit added to your account.

Just note that the code will be added to your account 30-35 days after the game ships, and that this is only available on the physical copy, not digital.

If you want to play it with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you don’t forget to order the gamepad and a USB adapter as well.

The Switch Pro controller also happens to be on sale for $60 right now, if you don’t want to deal with dongles.

#3: Steel Maps

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Are your ties to your hometown stronger than, say, steel? Now you can display your love for your roots with a classy aerial-view city map, made from laser-cut and placed in a neutral 5x7 black frame. Choose one of 50 available cities for yourself or as a gift for any friends or family who’ve moved away from home. And with promo code STEELMAP giving you $7 off for a total of $23, this deal is definitely something to write home about.

#4: Free Printing Forever

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Listen up, nerds. This is a cheap, piece-of-shit printer and you should buy it right now.

If you own a compatible HP printer, like this HP DeskJet 2622, you can get free printouts (until this garbage printer falls apart) thanks to HP’s Instant Ink service.

Here’s how it works: You sign up for the program, the printer monitors your monthly page count, and it contacts HP to order ink refills when you run low.

There’s a supposed monthly fee based on the number of pages you print, but here’s the important bit: Instant Ink offers a 15-page-per-month plan free of charge. Yes, that’s 15 Amazon return labels or 15 photos every month, for free.

Cheaper printers like this one are sold below cost so that the manufacturer can recoup those losses through cartridge sales. But if you’re careful about how you use HP Instant Ink, you can get away with never paying for cartridges again.

If you have room in your house, this all-in-one model is a no-brainer. (And if you are someone who does print regularly, don’t buy a cheap printer. Go with a monochrome laser printer, invest in a reservoir printer, or actually use HP Instant Ink. It is a seriously good program.)



#5: Instant Pot Max

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new king of the Instant Pot world, and it just got its first significant discount ever.



The Instant Pot Max is the first Instant Pot to achieve steady 15 PSI pressure cooking, comparable to stovetop models. Previous models have maxed out at around 11.6 PSI, and the added pressure means that your food will cook even faster (who knew that was possible?). It can even do high pressure canning, the first electric pressure cooker to achieve USDA approval for that purpose.

Update: Sorry, it’s “positioned for approval,” but it’s not official yet.

The Max also comes with a revamped touchscreen interface—it’s come a long way from the cheap-looking bubble buttons of the DUO—and a touchscreen button to automatically vent your pressure. You can even set it to pulse, so you don’t have to stand at the counter hitting a button repeatedly for five minutes.

The Max came out earlier this year for $200, and it’s basically stayed there for the most part. Today though, you can pick it up for $150, easily an all-time low.

If you don’t need to can, and don’t mind waiting a few extra minutes for your food to cook, the DUO model is still on sale for $70, and the smart Wi-Fi model is still down to its Cyber Monday price of $90 as well.

#6: Smart Scale

Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your upcoming new year’s weight loss resolutions, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $29, in what can only be construed as a cruel joke at this time of year.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $29.

#7: Batshit Nerf Gun

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Holiday shopping is mostly about getting gifts for others, but it’s okay to pick up something for yourself, too. Especially if you see a deal like this NERF Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K for $85. (You’d easily pay $100+ anywhere else.)



You can fire up to eight shots per second, so it’s basically a machine gun that’s safe to play with; you’re not being honest with yourself if you say you don’t find that at least a little bit appealing. It comes with a rechargeable battery and 200 rounds because, to paraphrase Eminem, what good is a machine gun when it’s out of ammo? Now all you need is a worthy opponent.

#8: Switch Pro Controller

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $60 is the same price we were seeing on Black Friday. It’s not a huge discount, but we rarely see it drop below $64.

#9: Big, Cheap TV

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Go big or go home, that’s what I always say. And with this deal from Walmart, you can go home to a bigass TV for just $480.

This internet-capable model features 4K HDR panel which is unlikely to top any list, but if size and budget are your only concerns, this is a worth a serious consideration. It can also work well as a spare TV for an extra room in your home.

#10: REI Sale

Graphic: REI

If anyone on your holiday shopping list likes to spend time outdoors, chances are, you can find a great gift for them in REI’s latest sale. From now through December 10, you’ll find thousands of deals from dozens of brands, including reader-favorite Smartwool and Darn Tough socks and Sorel Boots. The sale spans all sorts of apparel and camping gear, so be sure to use the sidebar to narrow down the options.

