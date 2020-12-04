The 10 Best Deals of December 4, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 4, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Liven up your backyard with the Anker S oundcore M otion+. Stock up on AAA batteries for the apocalypse 2.0. And ring in the holiday season with a 6-foot flocked snow Christmas tree.

#1: Anker Bluetooth speakers



A good Bluetooth speaker can liven up a dreary day indoors, whether it’s by streaming your favorite podcast as you doodle away, or bumping your playlist while you cook. There’s no shortage of options, so whatever your needs are, there’s a good fit for you. Right now, Anker’s waterproof Soundcore Motion+, is down from $100 to $80. Anker claims the speaker will run for up to twelve hours, so it’ll work just fine for a day outside.

If you want something a little funkier, the Anker Soundcore Trance, which features a couple rings of LED lights that change colors and rhythms based on what you’re listening to, is down to $100 right now. It’s waterproof too, so you won’t have to worry about any splashes mucking things up.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: PS4 Greatest hits



Select PlayStation 4 Hits Screenshot : Sony

The PlayStation 5 is current-gen and PlayStation 4 is now retro gaming. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Everyone who calls the PS5 next-gen is living in the past. It’s a new age and all of your favorite games from the past seven years are old now. If you want to go back and relive the good old days like a geezer, you’ve got a few ways to do it. You could grab a PS5 and subscribe to PS Plus to get access to most of the old-school system’s first-party library. But if you’re not ready to upgrade, Best Buy has a handful of PlayStation 4 classics down to $8. That includes ancient games like God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne. These games were practically around at the same time as the dinosaurs, so enjoy your un-ray-traced casual games, gramps. I’m living in the future and all I do is play Godfall 24/7 now.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: AAA Batteries



Nanfu AAA Batteries (48-Pack) 50BNIPTR Graphic : Gabe Carey

Whether you need to replace the batteries in your TV remote, smoke detector, or whatever else requires ‘em, it never hurts to keep a set of AAA batteries around. For a limited time, you can pick up 48 on Amazon for $11 using the promo code 50BNIPTR. Already have enough AAA batteries? Carry on then. But for those of you who crave the 1.5 volts of a Nafu alkaline battery, today’s your lucky day. Buy these and you can become Electro. Face off against the web-head himself in an electrifying duel audiences will rave about for years to come. You do not want to miss out on that.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#4: Ulta Beauty Box



Ulta’s Beauty Box: Glitz Edition is one of the company’s best sellers and is a favorite among makeup aficionados. It’s currently $10 off and is filled with shadows, blushes, glosses, and anything you could need all valued at $172. This time they are offering the box in light pink instead of gold.

This is a 49-piece kit, the case is reusable, and it’s easy to travel with. All the makeup within is cruelty-free and top quality. Here is what you’ll get: 30 eyeshadows, four blushes, four highlighters, two bronzers, two lip glosses, two sheer lip glosses, two eyeliner pencils, eyeshadow primer, brow gel, and an eyeshadow/blush brush. All of this makeup is highly pigmented, blendable, and made to create looks that will carry you through the day or night.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Flocked Christmas Snow Tree

6 Ft Flocked Snow Christmas Tree KINGSOMV73 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Christmas snow is a sight to behold and I’m lucky enough to grow up with a northern family so I got lots of it over the years. Bring some of that winter charm to your home and your tree this season with a 6 foot flocked snow Christmas tree. It’s 40% off and is definitely a nice twist to the traditional artificial tree. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSOMV73.

These faux snow leaves and branches are a fun touch especially if you live in a place where holiday snow just never happens. The flocking is tightly fastened to the branches so no worries about it falling off and making a mess. This tree comes in three sections making it easy to put up and take down. This also means it’s simple to store. It’s a good size and definitely fills out once you have the branches properly fluffed. As with most of these trees, it is made of eco-friendly high-quality PVC material. It comes with a sturdy metal base with a plastic bottom to protect wood floors. This is a unique tree at a great price so I’m sure it won’t last long.

This tree will ship for free.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.



#6: INSIGNIA AIR FRYER

Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Air fryers are the latest kitchen gadget sensation, as they’re able to crisp up food—including meats and veggies—in a healthier way than traditional frying. But if you’re not keen on splashing out a big chunk of cash on another cooking appliance that you may or may not use that often, here’s a great deal on one that won’t break the bank.

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $80 off the price of the Insignia 10-quart digital air fryer, making the price a mere $50. And unlike some air fryers, you get a clear window into the cook, letting you pull out your food at the exact right moment… or just marvel at the process.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: HP Pavilion desktop



HP Pavilion Desktop Computer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Sometimes you just need a computer to get you from point A to point B. No fancy bells and whistles, no overclocking (whatever the hell that is), and no superfluous gaming amenities. If that’s the case for you, allow me to introduce you to the HP Pavilion TP01-1016 desktop, now 41% off its $600 list price at Staples. With it, you can browse the web, crunch your numbers, do some light photo and video editing, and do most other things that don’t require a high-end graphics card. Just plug it into your surge protector, hook up your monitor, and connect the included USB keyboard and mouse to get started.

This bad boy can fit so much storage space in it, with a 1TB 7,200 RPM hard drive. And while you may be worried about speed—believe me, no one wants a beat-up old clunker of a computer that freezes up CONSTANTLY when you’re trying to do your Excel sheets—note that the Pavilion boasts a six-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is both midrange and pretty up-to-date. A decent 8GB of RAM keeps the multitasking dream alive, so you can listen to the “It’s 3 AM and I Can’t Stand the Sight of Not Being With You” lo-fi beats video on YouTube as you work without interruption.

As is custom with today’s PCs, Windows 10 comes pre-installed, and you’ll have access to a range of connections including USB-C, an octuplet of USB-A ports of varying speeds, an SD card reader, HDMI, VGA, a headphone/mic combo jack—the works! Weirdly enough, it’s also got a DVD optical drive, which I didn’t know PCs still HAD. The more you know.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#8: LG UltraFine Monitor



LG UltraFine 32" 4K Monitor Graphic : The Inventory

In order to game, you must first clear your mind. Close your eyes. Leave behind your worldly troubles. It is just you, a mouse, and a keyboard. Take a deep breath. Put a single Dorito on your tongue, as if you are receiving communion. When you open your eyes like a newborn infant, the first thing you will see is your monitor. So it’s important that you’re using one that capitalizes on your newfound mental clarity with an equally clear image. If you’re looking to upgrade, BuyDig has the LG UltraFine down to $399 using the promo code KHY27. It’s a 32"4K monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate, that’s optimized for gaming with Dynamic Action Sync (a fancy way to say it minimizes input lag). Add in Radeon FreeSync technology, which helps prevent stutters, and you’ve got a solid all-around gaming monitor destined to free your mind.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#9: Milwaukee tool set



Milwaukee Ratchet & Screwdriver Set Graphic : Gabe Carey

Someone call Tim “The Toolman” Taylor because this is one deal even your problematic fave shouldn’t miss. Milwaukee’s 56-piece ratchet and 6-piece screwdriver tool set is currently on sale for 50% off the sticker price as part of Home Depot’s Tool Gift Savings promotion. For just under a Benjamin, you can start loosening even the most secure fasteners with a 56-piece set of ratchets. But it doesn’t stop there. The kit also includes a 6-pack of screwdrivers, an even mix of Phillips head and flat. All sockets come wrench-ready with a flush directional lever, a slim design profile, and an inner storage tray you can remove from the carrying case you’ll also find in the box.

The whole set comes with a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty if anything goes wrong and is returnable up to 180 days after your purchase is made. Place the order to your house now and it should arrive by December 9. Ship-to-store options may vary, but my closest location personally says it won’t be available until at least December 15. Either way, you won’t have to pay a penny for shipping.

Don’t mind me, I’m just in AuuGGhhh of the savings.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: Graco car seat



Graco 4Ever DLX Convertible Car Seat Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Many states require kids to be strapped into some form of car seat until they’re 8 years old, and depending on the eventual size of your child, you might be inclined to keep ‘em in one for longer. Of course, if you’re expecting a baby soon, it’ll still be years off before you really know.

That’s why the Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 convertible car seat is so handy. It’s a full-fledged infant car seat that you can use immediately, and then over the years you can convert it from rear-facing into front-facing, and finally into a highback booster and backless booster as your child grows and ages.

Speaking from experience, you won’t want to have to buy another car seat in a few years if you can help it. Luckily, Amazon is taking $100 off of the Graco 4Ever DLX convertible car seat right now, marking it down to $200 in a variety of styles. Fingers crossed, it’ll be the only car seat you ever need for your impending kiddo.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

