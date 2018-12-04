Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 cold brew coffee maker

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $42 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $42. It didn’t even go on sale during Black Friday, so you know this is rare.

Note: Also eligible for 20% cashback with an Amazon Prime credit card. Thanks, toejam07!

#2 scooter

Photo: Amazon

Why pay for an electric scooter by the minute when you can just buy one outright for the best price ever? The Swagtron City Commuter can cruise at 18 mph for 6-12 miles, depending on conditions, and it even has a built-in phone holder and an app that can toggle your headlight, set your cruise control, and more.



Advertisement

At $271 (down from the usual $360-$400), it’s a better long term investment than the plague of electric scooters that befell our cities this year. Just don’t leave it in the middle of the damn sidewalk, please.

#3 food storage

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $42 is the best deal we’ve seen on this set since May, and it makes a great holiday gift even if you don’t need it for yourself. They look a lot classier than chip clips, and you’re way less likely to lose them too.



#4 marvel

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Thanos’ gauntlet may have been destroyed, but there must have been just enough power left in the Infinity Stones to conjur a Marvel Gold Box where high prices have ceased to exist. It’s not a uniform 50% off as you might expect, but it averages out to a perfect balance between spending and saving.



Advertisement

How will you decide what to buy? The hardest choices require the strongest wills, but even if you get carried away, you can rest easy knowing that it won’t cost you everything. Fun isn’t something one considers when balancing the universe, but this… should put a smile on your face.

#5 tenergy drones

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

It’s like Amazon knew that you were considering getting a drone for someone on your gift list, because today they discounted a couple to new all-time price lows.



Advertisement

The Tenergy TDR Phoenix Mini RC Quadcopter Drone, $24, is designed to be easy for kids and other beginners to fly. It features auto hovering to prevent crashes even when you let go of the joystick, 6-axis gyro for quick stabilization, and a 720p camera because what is even the point of a drone of you can’t see what it sees? There’s also a sweet 1-button 360° roll function so it looks like you know how to do tricks. Or, a trick.

The Tenergy TDR Robin Pro FPV Drone, $70, does all that and more. Additional features include real-time photo and video transmission, auto return to help a lost drone find its way home, and orbit video, which is sort of a Matrixy steady circular filming technique. It also comes with a spare battery for extended flight time.

I don’t mean to drone on and on here, so, in summary: These are cool little machines, and solid prices.



#6 hot wheels

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are two ways you can go with the Hot Wheels Classic 50-Car Collection Pack Assortment. You can give it all at once as a gift set, as was intended, or you can do what I’ve done and randomly dole out the cars here and there as little gifts to remind everyone that you are a magnanimous ruler. (It’s been a couple of years since my purchase, and I still have vehicles leftover for whenever the need arises.)



Advertisement

At 60 cents per car, either choice is the right choice. Think of it as an equal opposite of WarGames: The only losing move is not to buy.

#7 instant pot accessories

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you just bought an Instant Pot on Cyber Monday, or you’re a pressure cooking veteran who’s ready to graduate to new types of recipes, silicone accessories are flexible (literally), space-saving, and easy to clean.



Instant Pot makes its own line of silicone gear, and all of it is on sale right now for the best prices since January. The steam basket and steam rack are all but essential, while the springform cake and loaf pans (yes, cake and loaf pans made of silicone) are great for making desserts. It’s all cheap, it’s all designed for the Instant Pot, and it’s all dishwasher safe, so get cooking.

#8 butcher box

Photo: Atharva Tulsi ((Unsplash), Donald Giannatti ((Unsplash)

It might not be as sexy (and juicy, oh so juicy) as the Black Friday steak sampler, but Butcher Box’s latest exclusive offer for our readers is a terrific deal in its own right.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you sign up for the meat subscription service, you’ll get a $20 discount on your first box, plus three pounds of chicken wings and a pack of uncured bacon for free. If you just got yourself an Instant Pot for the holidays, the wings are a great way to break it in. And as for the bacon...it’s bacon. It’s good. You can’t go wrong there.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

#9 multi-gym

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym can turn any doorway into a pull-up bar, and helps you do perfect push-ups and sit-ups as well. It rarely sees discounts from its usual $35, and today’s $28 deal is a new all-time low. Just be sure to get yours before they’re all swoled out.



#10 light strip

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$10 would be a good price for a barebones HDTV bias light that you have to get up off the couch to control. But today, that gets you a strip with a built-in microphone to bounce along with ambient music, and even Bluetooth app control. I have a similar set from the same company behind my TV, and it works great. Just use promo code 3CC78KNJ at checkout to get the deal.

