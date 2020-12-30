The 10 Best Deals of December 30, 2020

Graphic : Juliana Clark

It’s December 30, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Multi-task with the Cubii Pro u nder-d esk e lliptical. Upgrade your security system with the Eufy Smart Lock Touch. Protect your hands from hot coffee in the morning with Double Wall i nsulated g lass m ugs.

#1: Cubii under-desk elliptical



Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical Graphic : Andrew Hayward

It’s tough to make time to exercise during a busy workday, and the pandemic doesn’t help on that front, what with blurring the lines between home and work time and closing fitness centers.

How about multitasking, then? That’s what the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical enables, and it’s $100 off the list price today only at Amazon. This purportedly “whisper-quiet” device sits beneath your desk or table, letting you burn some calories without neglecting your work. It’s a potentially great way to boost your energy throughout the day, plus you can track your progress on the Cubii smartphone app.

It’s down to $249 today in both Noir and Chrome, and Amazon customers give it a strong 4.6 stars.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Lg cx 4k oled tv



If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,500 for the 55" model, $2,197 for the 65", and $3,497 for 77", the latter two come with $100 and $340 Visa gift cards, respectively. The CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter. Buy it now and prepare yourself properly for the day you can finally get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#3: Nordvpn holiday sale



In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 3 months, a blessing from the Nordic gods, through January 5.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imagineable—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: eufy smart lock

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for $60 off the list price at either Amazon or Newegg right now.

So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. Unlike many other smart locks, however, the Eufy Smart Lock Touch keeps all its information on local storage. In fact, there’s absolutely no Wi-Fi connectivity or remote control whatsoever. There is Bluetooth, however. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#5: Clinique gift set

Clinique 5-Pc. Kisses Gift Set FRIEND Graphic : Juliana Clark

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $15. This sale will run until January 11.

Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Hp red tag sale

Red Tag Sale Photo : Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

With only 2 days left in 2020 *hysterical applause*, you may be thinking about spending your Christmas money on something practical. Whether you’re working from home or enduring Zoom classes in college or high school, it might finally be time to upgrade that ol’ clunker of a laptop, or since you’re stuck at home anyway maybe you’re considering a desktop PC where you’d get more raw power for less. But then you’d need a monitor and some accessories, of course. Luckily you can buy all of these things and more in HP’s Red Tag sale, offering its last major discounts of the year.

As I mentioned yesterday, the best-reviewed (according to Laptop Mag) HP Envy x360 is marked down 29% using the promo code WINTRSAV5. While this code only applies to select PCs $599 and up, that includes a great deal of the items featured in the sale. The base Spectre x360, the company’s flagship convertible Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford recommended when it first came out in late 2019, is just over $800 using the same coupon at checkout. Normally, that laptop would set you back a whole $1,150. For a midrange PC, the Pavilion Desktop ain’t too shabby either, boasting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, RX Vega 11 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of hard drive storage paired with a 256GB SSD (the latter is mostly reserved for the operating system I’m guessing). As for monitors, you can supersize your screen real estate to a full 27 inches with a 2560 x 1440 IPS panel for only $240—$90 off the list price—when you buy the HP 27mq. Combine it with a PC and you’ll save an extra 10%.

There’s plenty to go around, and although HP runs sales like this often featuring many of the same products, it’s worth highlighting some of the standouts given that these offers end January 5. Before you know it, you’ll be back at work or spring classes without the gear to get you through it. For a more comprehensive guide to the best deals from HP’s Red Tag event, our own Andrew Hayward curated a complete roundup here.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#7: Echo flex + bulb



Echo Flex with Alexa Sengled Smart Bulb $10 | Amazon Graphic : Andrew Hayward

In Amazon’s Gold Box today, the Echo Flex with a Sengled Smart Bulb is just $10, which enables you to have Alexa wherever there is an electric socket in your home. Alongside this, the deal also comes with a smart bulb that can be added as an Alexa skill, so you can command it to switch on or off whenever you need it to.

This bundle is usually $35, so at this price it’s like a budget-friendly smart home starter kit, in case you haven’t taken the plunge. Give it a shot. You can always add more connected devices down the line and use your voice to control ‘em.

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.

#8: insulated glass mugs

Advertisement

If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $14 today.

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle no worries, they’re safe there too.

Free two-day shipping for all Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: Tenga flex

Advertisement

When I was at another site (name redacted) we did a piece on Tenga after they joked about making a robot vibrator. As a thank you gift they sent me a box of everything they had in their current line-up. I could only really use one of the items. Tenga specializes in male pleasure aids. I have seen and touched most of their mastubators, strokers, and vibrators. So I do actually know something about this. The Tenga Flex gives the tingles and embrace you are looking for and with the code BOX you can save $23.

The spiral insides create a titillating feel with a pleasant suction. As with most of their masturbators the flexible casing gives you the choice of what you need grip-wise. All the Tenga products are easy to clean with their removable elastomer sleeves. Please clean them! It’s super simple with even just water and it’ll keep it intact longer. I’d like to recommend the white color for reasons but to each their own.

Free shipping on all orders.

G/O Media may get a commission Tenga Flex Buy for $46 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code BOX

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: cyberpunk guide

The last time I wrote about Cyberpunk 2077's official guide, we were pre-launch. December 10 still seemed like a dream that could disappear at any moment. In retrospect, perhaps it should have. But questions about whether or not CD Projekt Red should have taken more time on the game aside, Cyberpunk 2077 is actually out after eight years of waiting and it’s as huge as promised. If you’re like me and are finding yourself getting lost in the experience, the official Cyberpunk 2077 guide is currently on sale. You can order a hardcover copy for $25 or a paperback one for $17. This 496 page guide will help guide you through Night City, making it a solid companion for the game. If guides aren’t your thing, it still seems like a neat collector’s item for anyone looking to go all-in on the open world game.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.