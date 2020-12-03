The 10 Best Deals of December 3, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 3, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Finish your latest home improvement project with the Milwaukee M12 12-volt c ordless combo tool kit. Level up your computer’s processing speed with the Apple M1 Mac Mini. And as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises , determine whether you are exhibiting symptoms with the non-contact infrared forehead thermometer.

#1: call of duty: black ops cold war



Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently $10 off at Walmart. That means you can grab PS5/Series X versions for $60 and PS4/Xbox One editions for $50. Here’s a bit of a PSA if you’re not sure which version to grab. You’ll be able to upgrade the PS4 version to the PS5 one, though it will cost you a fee and you’ll always need the disc in the console to access it (sorry, trade-in gang). You won’t be ale to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. Got it? With that out of the way, the PlayStation 5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to give each gun different feedback when firing. If nothing else, it’s a good way to test how that controller could change shooters this generation.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Milwaukee tool bundles

Hey toolheads—no, I’m not talking about fans of the band Tool (though I imagine there’s some overlap), I’m talking to the people who love power tools and can’t get enough of ‘em—Home Depot’s got a throuple of Milwaukee bundles on sale! Save $140 on the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless combo kit that squeezes a drill/driver, impact driver, Hackzall, rotary tool, three batteries, a tool bag, and a charger all into one box. Up your DIY game to 20,000 OPM with an M12 multi-tool kit for $99, impact driver, battery, and charger included. And last but not least, strip 50% off a ratchet and screwdriver combo kit, complete with a battery and charger.

Part of the M12 family of tools, all three of these sets are compatible with one another’s batteries and accessories and highly reviewed to boot. Of the trio, you’ll get the deepest savings from the 12-volt cordless combo tool kit, which normally runs $339, and includes most of the things you’d need to get started on your next DIY project. Wield a Hackzall that can cut through lumber, then sand down the edges with the enclosed rotary tool. Power through even the toughest screw with a power drill and driver. And if that doesn’t do the trick, the impact driver probably will. Unbound by oppressive cables, pull the trigger on your next cordless power tool purchase while supplies last.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Fitbit versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3 Photo : Victoria Song/Gizmodo

Whether you use them for notification triage or keeping track of your daily runs, there’s no shortage of smart watches you can grab to get the job done. If you need one that’ll make a good running companion, the new Fitbit Versa 3 will feel right at home on your wrist. It’s down to $210 on Amazon right now, and for your money you’ll get GPS tracking, NFC payments, Google Assistant, and good battery life to keep you going all day.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#4: Mac Mini



If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple just released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use. Right now, the 256GB SSD configuration with 8GB of RAM is $54 off at Adorama right now, bringing the price down to $645. If you need a bit more storage, the 512GB model with 8GB of RAM is down from $900 to $827.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#5: forehead thermometer



Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer | $24 | MorningSave Graphic : Sheilah Villari

There’s no way being shot in the face with an infrared thermometer will ever be comfortable. I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art a month or two ago and immediately when you walk in they take your temperate like this. In fact, there have been several establishments I’ve been in that are doing this. If you’re in looking for a way to find out if someone is running a fever without touching them this is for you. Save $16 on this Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer.

Get an accurate read in me seconds that easy to read. This is pretty helpful both for efficiency and if you have a fussy baby or child whose window to sit still is small. And it being no contact is pretty ideal right now. The trigger is comfy to hold and simple to use. This thermometer is FDA authorized and CE certified. You just need to grab two AA batteries (which are not included) to get it fired up.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.



#6: Spruce Christmas tree

7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree KINGSO456G Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Here is another Christmas tree deal. These have been huge drivers on the site, almost like you need them for something soon. All jokes aside this is a beautiful artificial tree that is currently 30% off. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSO456G on this 7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.

This is a chonky tall tree will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 1,300 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating.

This tree will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Baby yoda sweaters

Buy One Get One $10 off Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ok so we know The Child has a name now and it’s not Baby Yoda but that’s a lot easier to say than Grogu. It just flows off of the tongue better. But one thing is for sure he’s still absolutely adorable, the sweetest baby in the galaxy. No matter what his name is we are all still enamored. Right now Hot Topic is running a buy a sweatshirt/sweater and save $10 on the next one you pick. This covers a lot of their fandoms but let’s be real it is the year of the Baby.

There are plenty of snuggly sweatshirts of The Child in this section, I mean there are over 1,000 of just Star Wars alone. Lots of cozy sweaters perfect for the yuletide month all providing ultimate comfort for unwrapping presents or lounging on the sofa binging The Mandalorian. There’s even a hoodie to do a closet cosplay version of Grogu complete with sweet little foam green ears and adorned with a Sorgan frog. This sale is a great gift idea to match with your bestie or share in the savings with a pal. No matter what you choose we know that everyone’s favorite 50-year-old bounty will put you in the holiday spirit.

Hot Topic also offers $6 standard shipping on all orders.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: pokémon Holiday plushes

When I bring you deals, I try to find the most high demand items out there. Consoles? New releases? Essential tech? I’m here for you. But sometimes, you have to share something solely because it’s dang cute. With that preface, here’s some adorable Pokémon holiday plushies on sale for $12 at Amazon. Behold, Charmander with a little hat or Squirtle with some fluffy ear muffs so he doesn’t freeze. Squirtle is full of water, after all. With Mariah Carey back on the airwaves, you are legally allowed to get festive now, so why not ring in the cold season by cuddling up with these charmers? I’m feeling the winter love already. Bring on the snow!

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Nintendo switch bundle



Nintendo Switch + 12 Months Nintendo Online + Carrying Case Graphic : The Inventory

When you buy a Nintendo Switch, there’s some secret costs involved if you want to get the most out of the console. You’ll want a microSD card to expands its small storage. Maybe you’ll pick up an extra pair of joy-cons for multiplayer. There’s the Pro Controller too, for the hardcore crowd. But above anything else, there’s one thing you can’t live without: a carrying case. If you’re planning on taking it on the go, it’s non-negotiable unless you’re just dying to scratch the screen. Walmart has a handy Switch bundle up, which includes a neon blue carrying case. It also comes with 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, so you can play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe online. Of all the Switch bundles we’ve seen lately, this is one of the more practical options out there.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: sweet & shimmer holiday collection

Sweet & Shimmer’s Holiday Collection Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re on the hunt for good stocking stuffers or just great smelling seasonal beauty items it’s your lucky day. Sweet & Shimmer’s Holiday Collection was just added to Ulta and nothing is more than $5. And the items that are $5, well Ulta is running a deal where if you pick 5 you get them for only $10.

Sparkly bobby pins, Christmas manicure sets, and shimmery body mists are just a few of the offerings in that $5 section. But the real winners are in the new festive scents. Peppermint, gumdrop, and sugar cookie are coming at you in lip balm, hand lotion, and sanitizer form. Given 2020 these are all the things we’re are burning through. There are a few other things like bath fizzer and bubble bath but those you can’t really use on the go. And of course, they’ve got scented wipes if you want to round out a set of one specific smell. The best thing is everything I mentioned is just $1.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

