#1 Board Games

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not quite as jam-packed as Amazon’s Black Friday board game sale, but their 12 Days of Deals strategy game sale still has a lot of gems inside for anyone that loves board games.



A few of the most popular options like Sheriff of Nottingham, Stratego, Exploding Kittens, and King of Tokyo are below, but you’ll want to head to Amazon for this one, because there are dozens of games included. If you have any suggestions, be sure to drop them in the comments. Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day.

$10 Codenames Pictures 441 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

#2 star wars blueprints

This is the Star Wars gift idea you’ve been looking for. Star Wars: The Blueprints is the ultimate coffee table book for any fan of the series, and at $43, it’s never been cheaper on Amazon than it is right now. The book features 250 insanely detailed blueprints of the ships and locations you know and love, 500 full-color photographs and illustrations, and 10 gatefolds that fold out for an immersive experience.



#3 pc gaming gold box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you play games on PC, or hell, even if you don’t, there’s probably something you could use in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals PC gaming sale.



The star of the show here is probably the ASUS ROG Zephryus S gaming laptop, all tricked out with a 144Hz IPS screen, a GTX 1070, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Core 17. At $1,699, it’s a splurge, but that’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

Other deals includes the HyperX Cloud Pro gaming headset for its Black Friday price of $50, the reader-favorite Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard, a portable 2TB Samsung SSD, and a really good range extender from TP-Link. That’s just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to find the rest of the deals, and remember that they expire at the end of the day.

#4 super smash bros. ultimate

Graphic: Nintendo

Happy Smash week, one and all. Nintendo’s insanely huge new fighter comes out on Friday, which means this is your last week to preorder on Amazon to get a $10 Prime credit added to your account.



Just note that the code will be added to your account 30-35 days after the game ships, and that this is only available on the physical copy, not digital.

If you want to play it with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you don’t forget to order the gamepad and a USB adapter as well.

#5 trailhead pants & shorts

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Coalatree

We’re huge fans of Coalatree’s outdoor-friendly Trailhead pants and shorts, and for a limited time, you can get them for 30% off, plus a free camping hammock when you spend $75 or more.



The pants are water-resistant, anti-microbial, easily packable, and a little bit stretchy for added flexibility while you hike (or just walk around town). Both men’s and women’s cuts, as well as the shorts, are included in the sale, and the aforementioned hammock will automatically appear in your cart when you meet the spending threshold. You’ll also get free shipping on orders over $100, so stock up on gifts.

#6 anker powercore

Graphic: Anker

Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

#7 gerber shard

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.

The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



#8 chest freezer

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know you’re officially an adult when a chest freezer makes it onto your wish list, even if it’s only in a vague “that would be nice to have” sense. Whether it would live in your garage or right in the kitchen, it’s a life improvement you can’t fully appreciate until you’ve grown up.



With the Arctic King 5-Cubic-Foot Chest Freezer, on sale for $155 at Walmart, you’ll finally have a place to stash your stock of frozen foods. And no judgment if it’s nothing but cartons of Halo Top. We all have our weaknesses.



#9 oneblade

If you missed out on the Philips OneBlade’s $20 Black Friday deal (or if you love it so much that you already want a second one), it’s back down to $22 on Amazon right now, which is still $13 less than usual, and an incredible value for one of our favorite shaving products ever.



The Face + Body version is also on sale for an all-time low $37. It looks similar, but it includes a second blade in the box, a special comb for body hair (yes, even down there), and a better battery than the original.

#10 spiralizer attachment

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Your KitchenAid stand mixer is already an amazing appliance, but now it can be even more so with this spiralizer attachment. Turn zucchini into pasta! Core and peel your applies! Slice things! That’s a lot of bang for your buck at today’s $50 price, which is about $25 less than you’d usually pay. If you want to plan your entire holiday menu around the many uses of this tool, we won’t stop you. In fact, it sounds like a pretty good idea.

