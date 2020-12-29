The 10 Best Deals of December 29, 2020

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 29, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Prepare for the post-holiday surge with KN95 5-Layer Face Masks. Escape the sounds of the apocalypse wit h a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. And light up your life with the Aukey Bedside Smart Lamp.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: kn95 masks



60-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 60 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#2: aukey bedside lamp



Aukey Bedside Smart Lamp Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Soft light can not only create ambiance but can also be much kinder to your eyes. Light is not only important to see things (obviously) but can greatly help with mood too. Aukey’s Bedside Lamp is currently 30% off and does all of that. Clip the coupon and see the savings in your cart.

This adorably shaped lamp can be used in a variety of ways because it is wireless. It charges via USB and is not only brilliant on your nightstand but can be a nightlight for kids or even a lantern while camping. The ability to move it wherever you need is a huge plus. RGB light allows you to bring a touch of color to any space. It’s easy to control with a simple tap and seamlessly scale how bright you want it to be. If you have it on the brightest white light setting except for about five full hours of power off of one charge. It is waterproof and drop-resistant so these aren’t bad options for outdoor adventures as well. You’ll get a twenty-four-month product replacement guarantee if anything goes wrong too. I’ve had many Aukey products so I don’t foresee you needing that.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: PlayStation games



Sony First-Party Game Sale Graphic : Sony

Advertisement

Amazon is running a huge sale on first-party Sony games and everyone is invited. Ghost of Tsushima is here for $40 and it brought chips. The Last of Us Part II is sulking in the corner pretending to have a bad time, but it’s $30. Nioh 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn, both available for $10, have been flirting all night and we all know where that’s going. There’s plenty of other classics here too, just living their best life at a reduced price. Look, it’s been a rough year and everyone just needs to blow off some steam right now, so this end of the year bash is a perfect send-off for PlayStation 4 owners who just want to party with some big exclusives they missed over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: sOny wh-1000xm4 headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Photo : Sony

Advertisement

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#5: Waterpik cordless flosser

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

As I joked in my Colgate Hum review over the summer, I haven’t always been as disciplined as I should be when it comes to my teeth. In fact, if I’m being honest, I neglected to floss regularly until a few weeks ago when I found out I’ll need grafting surgery due to gum recession. Don’t make the same mistake I did. While analog dental floss or floss picks will do the trick for most people, my dentist recommended investing in an electric water flosser, especially since I have a metal permanent retainer affixed to my bottom teeth, which makes it difficult to eliminate the food-derived bacteria that often gets stuck in there.

The Waterpik WF-02W011, a cordless battery-operated water flosser is one of the most affordable options when it’s on sale, as it is now for just $26. By combining water pressure with pulsations, Waterpik’s flosser is able to reach those spots you can’t access with a toothbrush—or, in my case, even regular old dental floss. It’s also easier to use than traditional string floss, removing up to 99.9% of plaque at the press of a button. Just make sure to pick up some rechargeable batteries while you’re at it. Although the Waterpik does include a trio of AAs, replacing the non-rechargeable cells is sure to add up over time. Otherwise, a water flosser is a good, practical use of your Christmas cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#6: Vava 12-port docking station

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KINJA1228 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

Advertisement

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KINJA1228, you’ll drop it down to just $66. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Acer nitro 5 gaming laptop



Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

The holidays are almost fully over, which means that you might have some extra cash to spend right now. This year’s most popular present was a card with money in it, making life easier for clueless parents dealing with distanced holidays. If you’re looking for a way to treat yourself with a big purchase, consider an Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which is on sale for $670 at Amazon today. This red and black laptop comes with an Intel i5 processor and a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. It sports a 16.5" full HD screen that’s a 144Hz display. The sale price is pretty good price compared to other gaming laptops with similar specs, so it’s a good way to treat yourself this winter.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: Naipo massage gun

Naipo Massage Gun VW4EGBLL Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or anticipating soreness on the horizon as you tackle incoming fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $89 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code VW4EGBLL at checkout, a total savings of $41. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 1,700+ reviews.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: dyson v7 fluffy

Dyson V7 Fluffy Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Plus, it comes in a super vibrant blue shade right now with red and purple accents. Grab it while you can!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#10: Freddie mercury action figure

S.H. Figuarts Freddie Mercury Action Figure Image : TAMASHII NATIONS

Advertisement

Whether you’re a lifelong Queen lover or had your fandom jump-started by Bohemian Rhapsody, there’s one thing we can all hopefully agree on: this Freddie Mercury action figure is tremendous.



Capturing the legendary frontman in his iconic Live Aid duds, this Japanese S.H. Figuarts figure is supremely posable. It also comes with additional heads with different facial expressions as well as varying hand poses, letting you create fun scenes like this one from viral toy hero @suekichiii on Twitter.

Advertisement

Design your own dream icon interactions at a discount now, thanks to this $17 savings at Amazon. Yes, $43 is still expensive compared to your average American action figure, but the immense versatility and customizability warrants the higher price tag of this impressive recreation.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.