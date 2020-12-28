The 10 Best Deals of December 28, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s December 28, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Quell your anxiety with a Sleep Philosophy weighted blanket. Work on your dental health with the Waterpik cordless water flosser. And start 2021 with a relaxing Dr. Teal’s Wellness Therapy Epsom salt bath.

#1: sleep philosophy weighted blanket



Sleep Philosophy Weighted Blanket

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This year has been pretty stressful but the good news is it’s almost over. The bad news is it currently doesn’t look any better. If like most people you’ve been pretty anxious this year small comforts have meant the world. A weighted blanket might be a cozy solution to a stressful problem. Take $72 off of Sleep Philosophy’s Weighted Blanket for the next week.

The super-soft blanket is plush on one side and a snuggly berber on the other. This size is the smaller of the bunch from the company but still sixty inches long and fifty inches wide. It weighs in at almost eleven pounds and comes in five colors. The weight is evenly distributed to give the illusion of a light comforting hug. This will help make sleep deeper, longer, and more restful. The glass beads in the middle are OEKO-TEX certified which means they aren’t harmful and contain no chemicals. Spot clean if it gets dirty. Don’t let blanket season pass you by without the best rest you can have.

This will ship for free and the deal runs until January 3.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: waterpik cordless flosser



Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Image : Waterpik

As I joked in my Colgate Hum review over the summer, I haven’t always been as disciplined as I should be when it comes to my teeth. In fact, if I’m being honest, I neglected to floss regularly until a few weeks ago when I found out I’ll need grafting surgery due to gum recession. Don’t make the same mistake I did. While analog dental floss or floss picks will do the trick for most people, my dentist recommended investing in an electric water flosser, especially since I have a metal permanent retainer affixed to my bottom teeth, which makes it difficult to eliminate the food-derived bacteria that often gets stuck in there.

The Waterpik WF-02W011, a cordless battery-operated water flosser is one of the most affordable options when it’s on sale, as it is now for just $26. By combining water pressure with pulsations, Waterpik’s flosser is able to reach those spots you can’t access with a toothbrush—or, in my case, even regular old dental floss. It’s also easier to use than traditional string floss, removing up to 99.9% of plaque at the press of a button. Just make sure to pick up some rechargeable batteries while you’re at it. Although the Waterpik does include a trio of AAs, replacing the non-rechargeable cells is sure to add up over time. Otherwise, a water flosser is a good, practical use of your Christmas cash.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#3: Surface laptop 2



After decades of providing the software backbone for nearly everyone else’s computers, Microsoft finally got into the laptop hardware game a few years back. And the Surface Laptop line is compelling indeed, with some DNA carried over from the Surface tablet line along with additional unique details, including a soft, fuzzy, Alcantara material lining the inside around the keyboard for a luxurious feel.



Today only, Woot is taking $350 off of the base 128GB model of the Surface Laptop 2, which has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 13.5” touchscreen. Granted, this is now the last-gen model, as the Surface Laptop 3 is newer, but that’s still $650 for a very capable notebook. I’ve personally used this model and loved the look and feel of it, although it is pretty limited on ports.

If you need more space, you can bump up to a 256GB version for $700, or snag a version with a more powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 256GB storage for $820. These laptops are all new versions, but note that they come with an international keyboard that includes some French symbols alongside the full array of English keys.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Oneplus 7T

The holidays are a great time to pick up a new phone. There’s deals aplenty, and with such a vast range of smartphones to pick from, you won’t have too much trouble finding something that’ll get the job done. If you want a speedy phone with impressive features that won’t break the bank, OnePlus’s 7T from last year is 50% off right now at B&H Photo, bringing it down to $300.

The 7T comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 6.5" 2400 x 1080 OLED display, and an octacore processor. The back also houses a three-camera array featuring 12, 16, and 48 megapixel lenses.

Some caveats: while you can get the phone for a full 50% off, that variant is tied to T-Mobile’s network, but the fully unlocked GSM version is still $250 off right now, so you’d only be spending $50 more to use it on another network like AT&T.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#5: Vava 12-port docking station

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KINJA1228 Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KINJA1228, you’ll drop it down to just $66. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Gamecube controller 3-pack

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller Party Pack Image : PowerA

Here’s my humble opinion no one asked for: the GameCube controller is still the best layout for Super Smash Bros. Sure, the Switch Pro Controller has really bridged the gap in recent years, but the old GameCube layout just feels custom-built for the fighting game. If you’re an elitist like me, then you might be interested in this PowerA party pack, which features three GameCube style controllers for $70. These are third-party controllers, but they have some advantages over Nintendo’s standard GameCube controllers. These Switch-compatible suckers are wireless, feature additional buttons, and even add an extra bumper. They basically have all the buttons you’d find on a Pro controller, but retaining that classic GameCube style, just like mom used to make.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: dR. Teal sale



I’m a huge fan of Dr. Teal’s. Over the years this brand has helped with bumps and bruises from sports and calmed my mind and body from hectic days. 2020 was a year that required a lot of self-care and it ain’t over yet. Let Dr. Teal’s ease you into the next year with some very soothing bath items. Grab any two from the line for just $10 right now. There are twenty-one things to choose from to aid a myriad of issues.

If like me winter is a tough time for old injuries hot baths are probably on the menu as a way to bring comfort to some of that pain. The Wellness Therapy Epsom Salt is just that. The rosemary and mint smell awesome while your achy muscles get some tension relief. This formula also helps give tired skin a boost leaving it soft and smooth after a good soak. This is one of the most refreshing and useful packages to keep in your bathroom arsenal.

Next, I’d like to recommend the Sleep Bath. This foaming bubble bath is infused with melatonin and lavender and chamomile essential oils making it the most relaxing experience possible. Bring the spa into your own house and chill out before bed. Plus your skin will be getting softer all while preparing your mind for a perfect night’s sleep.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Destiny Grimoire Anthology

Destiny 2 is a sprawling sci-fi epic loaded with dense world-building at a universal scale. There’s so much going on at any given time that it’s hard to keep much of it straight, even for series diehards. I’ve been playing the series since 2014 and even I’m still not sure about certain things. What was Omnigul’s whole deal again? Can we go over what the Traveler actually is again? Literally what happened during the first game’s campaign? If you’re in the same boat, Amazon currently has two volumes of Destiny’s Grimoire Anthology on sole. You can grab Volume II for $17 or Volume III for $21. Consider it some light winter reading in between Crucible matches.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: anker roav dash cam

Anker Roav A1 1080p Dash Cam Graphic : Gabe Carey

Over the summer, I got into a minor car accident in my own neighborhood. On the way back from visiting my sister in Baltimore, a grocery courier backed into the hood of my car as I was driving around looking for a parking spot. He’d passed the building where he needed to drop off his delivery, and in a rush to finish up his last order of the night, reversed right into my car without checking his mirrors first. Although I was lucky enough to have my wife in the car as a witness (not to mention there are cameras everywhere in Manhattan), my mind would’ve been completely at ease had I owned a dash cam at the time.

Among your options is the Anker Roav A1 1080p dash cam, which just so happens to be on sale at a $14 discount when you clip the coupon on the page. With 4.5 stars on Amazon out of over 2,700 reviews, it sounds like a safe bet, even if I haven’t personally used this model myself. Complete with a Sony sensor featuring “Nighthawk Vision,” emergency recording, and built-in Wi-Fi, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to send videos to your phone or share evidence with your insurance company to prove you’re not the one at fault. Equip your car with a cam and worry not when your car gets slammed by a FreshDirect driver in the middle of the night.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#10: Baby yoda travel mug

By now, most die-hard Star Wars fans have likely made it through the second batch of episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+. I am not one of those people. It took me over a year to make it through the first season, but at long last, I’m finally on episode 3 of season 2, and it’s a doozy. While Baby Yoda’s cuteness hasn’t worn off yet, his innocence is beginning to erode, to say the least. I’m not going to spoil it for anyone who isn’t caught up, though I will say “the Child” gets his fair share of protein in episode 2, and now you can indulge in your own next to this adorable Mandalorian-themed tumbler full of coffee, now discounted 50% from its $17 list price from Tervis.

Sure, the holidays are almost over, but this decorative mug is more winter than Christmas, lasting you through at least the end of February before you tuck it away in storage for next year. Choose between the standard 12 oz. option or bump the size to 24. oz for only $2 more in this limited-time offer you can’t pass up. I mean, come on, it’s Baby Yoda—look at him! If you couldn’t give a Hutt’s ass about Grogu, other designs are also on sale, including some inspired by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comics.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.