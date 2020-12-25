The 10 Best Deals of December 25, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday's Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 25, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Give yourself the gift of the Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch 40mm. Welcome in the new year with a clean apartment, thanks to the Dyson V7 Fluffy. And find some rest and relaxation with the Sharper Image Neck and Shoulder Wrap.

I f you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Fri day’s best deals overall.

#1: MPOW m30 earbuds



Mpow M30 Earbuds O6GO23BF Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $19 when you clip the coupon and use the code O6GO23BF. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires on today and it only works on the pink color.

$19 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

#2: S amsung galaxy smartwatch



Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch 40mm Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m a big fan of Samsung’s smartwatches and wore a Gear Sport for years. There are three options on sale now at Best Buy saving you $70. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch but don’t want to go crazy these are a really nice option. This is a great way to spend some of that Christmas cash and it’s a savings of 28%.

#3: Dyson v7



Dyson V7 Fluffy Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Plus, it comes in a super vibrant blue shade right now with red and purple accents. Grab it while you can!

#4: Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair

Ficmax Ergonomic Massage Gaming Chair Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’ve had a hell of a long year. We all have. Why not treat yourself to something nice? You can snag this Ficmax ergonomic massage gaming chair for 14% off over at Newegg right now, bringing it down to just $164.

This pink and white beauty seems like the ideal chair for hours of gaming or of watching Netflix and after- Christmas shopping.

You will also get a promotional $10 Newegg gift card with your purchase. This deal is only good Friday!

#5: Nike fleece Crew sweatshirt

Nike Fleece Crew Sweatshirt Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a crewneck sweatshirt and I’ve had many of these over the years. I’m currently in one I swiped from a pal’s house while I was cat-sitting last year. For me, a petite woman, I love an oversized sweatshirt and feel so cozy. Take 25% off Nike’s Fleece Crew Sweatshirt today and I’d suggest grabbing a few while sizes last.



There are seven hues currently available and you can go traditional with heather gray or for a pop of color with electro orange. These are extremely soft and made with brushed-back fleece. And of course, it’s adorned with the iconic Nike logo which is embroidered. These crewnecks are pretty standard fit and true to size but if you went a little bigger for lounging that’s not a terrible idea. They’re a polyester/cotton blend and can be just tossed in a washing machine to clean.

Orders over $25 ship for free.

#6: Gocheer humidifier

My skin is parched these days because of the winter chill. If you’re suffering from similar skincare woes, I have some great deals on Gocheer humidifiers to give your living spaces a moisture surge.

First up, this mini USB humidifier is only $10 when you apply the 50% off coupon code: 348SCNC4.

If you need a humidifier for a bigger space, like a bedroom or living space, this Gocheer cool mist humidifier with a 4 liter tank for $22 (use promo 42KFT3ZE) or this one with a smaller 2-liter tank for $24 (promo code ZQS4ZAD6) might be a good fit.

These coupon codes are only good through Dec. 28, so don’t sleep on these discounts!

#7: Sweet Vibes Kissed Toys



Kissed Sex Toy Kissed4Xmas Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen. This year has been lonely for a lot of us—which means we haven’t gotten properly laid since the pandemic hit. If you have been getting laid? Good for you! Recognize a good thing.



Regardless of your sexual activity, you can spice things up with this Kissed Sex Toy from Sweet Vibes. A whole 15% off with the exclusive promo code Kissed4Xmas, anyone who has a clit can pretend they’re on the receiving end of oral sex and achieve multiple orgasms. This tiny thing has five vibration speeds and five vibration modes for even the pickiest of self-lovers. I mean, if you wanted to spice things up, this can be great for couples as well, just recognize your privilege before you buy! What are you waiting for? Multiple orgasms are a click away.

Kissed Sex Toy Buy for $42 from Sweet Vibes Use the promo code Kissed4Xmas

#8: Sharper image Neck + Shoulder wrap



Sharper Image Neck and Shoulder Wrap JOY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Christmas is finally here. You’ve done your shopping, wrapped the gifts, and sent them off. You know who needs a present now? You! It’s time to relax after a stressful holiday and very stressful year. Sharper Image’s Neck and Shoulder Wrap brings a spa day right to you. You need a little relaxation and self-care. Get this now for just $17 when you use the code JOY.

This plush wrap pad can be used hot or cold for a number of ailments. Scented lightly with natural lavender, spearmint, and chamomile you’ll get a bit of aromatherapy too. If you’re still leary about going to the spa no worries this wrap brings the experience to you. It can be microwaved or tossed in the freezer to help ease the pain of muscle strain or sore joints. Its shape makes it pretty malleable for your neck, shoulders, and honestly anywhere you need a little TLC. It’s easy to take with you if you need to unwind while you travel too.



Free shipping on all orders over $25.

#9: Wonder woman doll

Prodigy Toys Wonder Woman Doll Graphic : Amazon

With the wonderful Christmas gift from HBO Max Plus arriving today, we get to spend this holiday back in Themyscira. Diana Prince has returned and we couldn’t be happier. As she battles Barbara Minerva in this film there is no rest for the Amazonian princess. This adorable statue from Prodigy Toys has her posed ready to fight any villain. She proudly stands six inches tall and is beautifully crafted. She’s an absolute dream and a must-have for any lover of the noble warrior.

Free shipping for Prime members.

#10: SWITCH LITE animal crossing case

Nintendo Switch Lite Case (Animal Crossing) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The perfect gift for the Switch Lite-owning Animal Crossing fanatic in your life just might be this blue and green carrying case by PowerA. Tom Nook is the clear standout on this star-studded design featuring all your favorite characters. Complete with a sturdy handle and plenty of room for accessories, the case is down to $20.

