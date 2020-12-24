The 10 Best Deals of December 24, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 24, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Put the happy in ‘Happy Holidays’ with MysteryVibe’s sale on vibrators and bundles. Grab an iPad Air as a last-minute gift. Say good-bye to germs with the Sharper Image uv-zone phone sanitizer.

Advertisement

And if you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Ipad air



Advertisement

You can get the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $30 in savings, bringing your total down to $559 for the base 64GB model in Sky Blue or Rose Gold.

Reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#2: Roku ultra



Roku Ultra Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

You probably already have a streaming box of some sort, but maybe not, or maybe it’s feeling a bit long in the tooth. Whatever your case may be, right now you can get a Roku Ultra for $20 off at Best Buy, bringing it down to $80. That price isn’t quite stocking stuffer territory, but it’s a solid discount for a tiny little box that can (as of last week) stream from all your favorite services.

Along with a vast library of streaming services to pick from, you’ll get 4k support, voice control, and Bluetooth streaming for any files you’ve got stored locally.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#3: NBA fanatics sale



Up to 70% off NBA Gear Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

No league has better drama or discourse than the NBA. The season has barely begun and there’s already hoopla. (pun intended) With COVID cancellations out the gate thanks to the Houston Rockets you know it’ll be an interesting season. If like me you find comfort in player strip club scandals get ready for another weird year. That said it’s time to gear up with Fanatics. Take up to 70% sale items and grab your shirts and hats to rep your team.

Christmas basketball is the one tradition I actually look forward to. And while I won’t be eating my mom’s cooking while I watch this year I will be cozy in my new Game Day hoodie. These are around 50% off and I say that because most teams are $38 but a handful are $30. Not sure why, but if you’re a Nets fan it’s $30.

Advertisement

A good snapback is great any day and if you have a collection you know that each new season means you’ve got to add another. This charcoal gray is a pretty classic color and will blend with any jersey or even if you snag the hoodie above. Again, pricing seems so arbitrary as half of these hats are $16 and the other $13. Either way that’s still a pretty good deal for an item that is usually $32.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $99 with the code 99SHIP.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#4: Sharper image phone sanitizer

Sharper Image UV-Zone Phone Sanitizer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A few of these have turned up on the site and I’ve even tested one or two, this one is a fan favorite of Meh. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them and I’ve just started adding my face mask. Take 38% off this FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer today.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this it’s all pretty user-friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this Sharper Image one is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer cleaner world.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Remobell’s smart doorbell

RemoBell Smart Doorbell Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It seems doorbell cams have sprung up overnight. I feel like I’m seeing more and more in my neighborhood. My theory is honestly just with people staying home more they are ordering more and things go missing. Sometimes when you have a high volume of packages a few wander away. This is also what my neighbor said after she installed her Smart Doorbell. Well, whether you’re worried about missing deliveries or just curious about who’s outside you can save $41 on this RemoBell Smart Doorbell.

These cams have surprisingly high resolution and give pretty clear video in HDR with little interruption. With RemoBell you don’t need an additional security package for monitoring, you control as much or a little as you want to monitor. The two-way audio allows you to interact with whoever approaches your home. I like that they point out very clearly that the motion sensor is based on heat to reduce false alerts. You will get everything you need for pain-free installation. It’s wireless and works with your WiFi. RemoBell ensures that it’s secure and your data is kept private but there’s always a chance with any one of these they could be hacked. But that’s a maybe. All I know is I’d personally feel more secure with one of these outside my home instead of inside.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: makeup removing cloths

PRITE Makeup Removers 4-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Look, it can be hard to keep New Year’s Resolutions. Inevitably, the closer we get to Christmas, the more I start thinking ahead to New Year’s and what good habits I want to work on developing in the weeks ahead. I like to keep my goals realistic: Maybe adding one more day to my exercise routine, pushing myself to drink more water and cut down on caffeine— those kind of goals that involve tweaking my routine rather than a complete overhaul.

One thing we can all agree on: It’s a good idea to wash off your cosmetics at the end of the day, and we have a great deal for you to take care of this in an eco-friendly way. 2021 is all about sustainable solutions, so let’s stop buying those disposable makeup removers, ok?

Advertisement

These reusable PRITE makeup remover cloths can be yours for just $4 with promo code PL4XIMKD. You get a 4-Pack for that low cost, a discount from its regular price of $7. These highly-rated cloths just need water to wash away mascara and bb cream without stripping your skin with chemicals.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#7: Mysteryvibe sale



30% off Vibrators and Bundles Image : Mystery Vibe

Advertisement

A lot of companies have been dropping their Boxing Day deals early to help everyone spend some of that holiday cash. Our pals at MysteryVibe are among those fabulous businesses with a fabulous deal. Right now save 30% on Vibrators and Bundles. This sale runs until January 4.

I’m a big fan of the Poco and recommended it as one of my favorites. This bendable bullet vibe is great for solo flights but is pretty fun with a partner. Design your own vibration pulses through the companies app and let your significant other do some of the driving. If that’s not the perfect way to spend a chilly fall weekend I don’t know what is. This bundle ($77) gives you the vibe, the Poco play cards (if you need instruction or inspiration), and Sliquid lube.

Advertisement

Now for the dudes. And yes the sex tech continues with the Tenuto. This vibe is operated with the app as well to send all the right rhythms to your boy bits. It’s a wearable vibrator to stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your ‘love-ah.’ Control the flow and get extra playtime in with this gentlemanly accessory. The Tenuto bundle ($133) also comes with cards specific to this toy and Ride lube. This is a great gift to elevate the impeding next lockdown. Keep your Tenuto close and your snuggle bunny closer.

Advertisement

All these bundles will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Stackable snack packs



15% Off Whiskable Stackable Snack Packs Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Look, I understand the need for snacking to get through the work day. You gotta keep your blood sugar up to deal with several more hours of Excel. Why not keep your mid-day treat fresh in one of these super cute Whiskable stackable snack packs? They are an additional 15% off right now on Amazon.

This brings most of them, like this cute dancing sloth one, down to just $10. There are other animal ones priced this low, like this pig option and this duck one. There’s even the more mystical unicorn snack pack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are plenty of Star Wars options too! Most of these, including the Storm Trooper & Vader option, are $11. I know these are probably meant for children’s lunch boxes. But, I feel like they are great for planning your snacks ahead of time for each day because they allow for sensible portions of chips or cookies or some other treat. I really love this BB-8 & R2-D2 one!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are still just some of what is available on sale at Amazon right now. Check out all of the Whiskable stackable snack packs here!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#9: Royal Luxe Comforter

Royal Luxe Lightweight Microfiber Comforter Image : Royal Luxe

Advertisement

‘Tis the season to revamp your bedroom. With deals marking bedding down to crazy low prices now is the time to give your bed a makeover. This Royal Luxe Microfiber Comforter is only $20. That’s 83% off the original price.

All fourteen color options are still available in the king-size but they’re going fast. It looks like the twin and full sizes are back in stock but that could change very quickly. These are plush but also lightweight. They’re hypoallergenic and made of a polyester blend. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed right in the washing machine. This is a low energy way to give your sleep space a whole new vibe.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Pokémon blu-rays

Pokémon: Black & White 4-Movie Collection (Blu-ray) | $10 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If, like Ash himself, your mission is to catch ‘em all, then you might want to jump on this deal for a pack of four Pokémon: Black & White films on Blu-ray for just $10. This set nets you the following films: Pokémon Black: Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon White: Victini and Zekrom, Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice, and Genesect and the Legend Awakened.

The first two of those films are largely identical with some minor differences, much like the dual-release games themselves, but this is still a bargain for a quartet of animated features. And they’re all in color, in case the naming is confusing! It’s on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want more? Keep the good times rolling with a three-pack of the first three original Pokémon films for $11 on Blu-ray!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.