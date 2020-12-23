The 10 Best Deals of December 23, 2020

Graphic : Juliana Clark

It’s December 23, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. See the final days of 2020 in a new way by refilling your prescription at Glasses USA. Get your bread bowl on with a gift card for Panera Bread. And embrace your inner child with an extra 40% off select items at the Disney Store.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: JACHS NY End of Year Sale



70% off Sitewide 2020 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

JACHS is really trying to spoil us this year and given how bonkers 2020 has been we don’t hate it. As we close the book on a genuinely crummy year let’s enter the next one in style. JACHS is offering 70% off their entire site with the code 2020. This code will take 25% off items that are already discounted.

We’ve covered sweaters, flannels, and pants over this holiday season so you’ll definitely find cozy and sophisticated items for the rest of winter. This is your chance to become the fashion icon you always wanted to be.

As always there’s free shipping on orders over $100.

#2: Glasses usa



In Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie, Peter Parker (played by Tobey Maguire) ditches his glasses when a spider bite gives him perfect vision. But we all can’t be Peter Parker, and as much as we’d like to, we can’t even be Tobey Maguire. But we can upgrade our frames to a pair that’s a little more stylish than the bland out-of-date specs in the image above, and it doesn’t have to cost a fortune either, thanks to the advent of online retailers undercutting the outrageous costs imposed on glasses-wearers by traditional suppliers for decades. Companies like EyeBuyDirect, Warby Parker, and GlassesUSA have seen to it that prescription eyewear can actually be quite affordable.

In fact, GlassesUSA is offering Kinja Deals readers 30% off your entire order when you buy either prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses from its wide selection of styles and brands, plus free shipping and basic lenses, using the coupon code FSA30 at checkout. Meanwhile, those who prefer the discreet nature of contacts can take 25% off just about anything listed here (though, as the company tells me, “exclusions may apply” to certain, unspecified items) using the promo code Contacts25. Don’t worry about shipping either as the discount slashes courier expenses off your total as well. If you need a new pair of glasses or contacts anyway, you might as well snatch ‘em up now before the deal expires January 15. I wouldn’t bank on becoming Spider-Man anytime soon outside of the new PS5 game.

#3: Xbox digital games



You’ll find deals on digital games all over the place right now, but Newegg is taking things a step further with first-party Xbox games. Right now, the retailer has slashed the prices of many top Xbox titles by half or more, and then tossed in a coupon code to take another 15% off of that lowered sale price.



Using the coupon code listed alongside each link above or inset below, you can get Gears 5, State of Decay 2, Halo 5: Guardians, or Battletoads for just over $8 apiece, or Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Bleeding Edge for less than $13 each. Sea of Thieves is $17 with the code, meanwhile, and the brilliant open-road racer Forza Horizon 4 is just $21.

You’ll receive a code for each purchased game that you can redeem on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, and all but Halo 5 also redeem on PC as well. Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature ensures that you get the version best optimized to your hardware. Snag some great Xbox games and ensure you have something fresh to play over the holidays!

#4: Panera bread gift card

Panera Bread Gift Card (Digital) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you or your friend are really craving some hospital cafeteria food, you should hop on a digital Panera Bread gift card for $50. There’s really not much to say, but with a winter like the one we’re going through, there’s nothing wrong with a bread bowl of chicken noodle soup and whatever else you get from Panera Bread. What are you waiting for, it’s an immediate download.

#5: Sephora gift card

Sephora Gift Card (Digital) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Do you know someone who just can’t stop buying the $10 samples from the check-out line? Well, get them a $100 Sephora gift card from Best Buy. They’ll be able to buy Fenty Skin, Marc Jacobs lipstick, and Nars foundation with a tap of their fingers. And since this is a digital download, you can send it to their email as a last-minute Christmas present. Or, you know, you can just buy it as a personal gift to yourself—whatever moves you.

#6: Kyvol robot vacuum

Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Image : Kyvol

If you could use an extra hand around the home right about now, a robot vacuum cleaner can help ease the torturous routine of keeping things tidy.

The Kyvol Cybovac E20 doesn’t have the brand recognition of a Roomba, but it has a sterling 4.7-star rating from 2,300+ Amazon customers and offers 2000Pa suction power, 150 minutes of runtime, and smartphone app integration. Better yet, it’s marked down to just $129 when you clip the coupon.

#7: Daelmans stroopwafels



Daelmans Soft Toasted Stroopwafels 96-Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!) so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get 96 individually wrapped tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing.

These sold out quickly last time so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#8: Dyson v7



Dyson V7 Fluffy Graphic : The Inventory

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

#9: Mpow flame wireless earbuds

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds RJZ6TSUE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds come in many styles and forms and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These ones from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Until December 27 these Flame Wireless Earbuds are 50% off the original price. Just clip the coupon and use the code RJZ6TSUE.



Mpow makes really quality products including earbuds. Really wireless earbuds are where they shine. These ones are only $25 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for long wear and intense activities. They’re waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

#10: Disney store sale



Extra 40% Off Select Items Image : Disney

Disney wants you to cram in a few more gifts for yourself or a loved one. Until tomorrow night take an extra 40% off select items (both regular and sale). This covers clothes, toys, home goods, decorations, and more.

It’s your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man here to keep your little Avenger warm and snug. This fleece throw is perfect to get wrapped up in during an MCU marathon or while playing the new Miles Morales game. This fuzzy blanket features our favorite web-slinger and is made of super-soft microfleece.

You know I couldn’t make a list without mentioning Forky. The mascot for 2020 is literal trash but charming at that. Here’s good ole Forky dressed up for the holiday complete with a Santa hat and candy cane. He stands eleven inches tall and is made of soft material.

This retro hoodie is a major trip down fashion memory lane. Somewhere between the ‘80s and ‘90s lies this ladies pullover hoodie. It was designed just for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, so it’s exclusive to the site. I don’t know why but I think of Saved By The Bell when I look at this. Major Kelly and AC vibes if you crop it. But one thing is for sure it’s sharp and the allover print with Mickey icons is all kinds of adorable. It’s a cotton blend and great for lounging.

