The 10 Best Deals of December 22, 2020

It’s December 22, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Perfect your holiday look by taking 20% off qualifying items at Ulta. Ward off your COVID-19 fears with the iHealth forehead thermometer. And maybe even treat yourself with Ella Paradis’ stocking stuffer bundle.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Watch dogs: Legion + AC valhalla Bundle



The one thing I can say about Ubisoft games is that, for better or worse, you always know exactly what you’re in for. This could not be more true of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, both of which are now on sale for $71 as part of a bundle deal straight from the Microsoft Store. Seeing as it would cost $75 to buy them separately at the current discounted rate, that only saves you about 5%. Still, at full price, the pack is $110, so if you were already planning on swiping up the digital duo for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, do it before the deal runs out.

Because I’ve poured time into both of these games, I’m speaking from experience when I say you can count on the same shtick as the two Watch Dogs games and countless Assassin’s Creed titles that came before them. A little bit of stealth here, some watered down RPG elements there, and a whole bunch of hand-holding quests may sound trite, and to an extent it is, but if you don’t have the patience to learn a whole new set of rules and mechanics, veterans of either series will catch on fast.

Valhalla, my favorite of the two, is especially a treat. While the gameplay hasn’t changed a whole lot since Odyssey came out in 2018, the story is a lot more focused without restraining the scope of its open-world maps, which there are a few of. Since I wasn’t all that interested in vikings going in, I didn’t expect it to resonate with me as much as entries from more familiar periods like the Ezio trilogy, Syndicate, and even Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. Although I’m currently stuck playing Cyberpunk 2077, you can bet as soon as I wrap up the main story I’m time traveling back to building up my settlement in Valhalla.

#2: Ulta holiday sale



20% off Qualifying Items 851679 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that are really great but take a bit of patience and finagling. Until December 24 take 20% off qualifying items with the code 851679. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good deals running. But after playing around there are still quite a few items that this code will work with.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the discount code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the discount code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

Post-holiday stress or even just general 2020 stress calls for a moment of self-care and a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

#3: Phillips hue blubs



Philips Hue Smart Bulb 3 Pack Image : Phillips

Few minor inconveniences sting more than having to get back up to switch a light after you’ve already gotten cozy. Should you decide to leave that problem in the dust, you’ll want to pick up a couple smart bulbs. Place them into your most-frequently-used sockets and you’ll never have to worry about hopping to your feet to kill the kitchen lights before bed again. Right now, you can get a pack of three Philips Hue bulbs, which can work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, for $45 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $90.

#4: All-clad non-stick pans

All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

One of my New Year’s resolutions last year was to cook more meals at home. Who knew that the wish I made at the top of 2020 would result in a worldwide pandemic, grossly mishandled by the United States, leaving me to make amazing food in my house while I socially distance myself from the people I love?



Well! They say the universe works in mysterious ways.



If you also want to cook more at home, I suggest these All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans. They’re 40% off their original list price, making them a low $30. They’re non-stick, so you can make eggs, sauteed spinach, and make fried rice as much as you please. And these pans being All-Clad? Well, they’ll definitely last you a while. I even mentioned the brand in my non-stick frying pan round up. Go ahead and buy them—it’s worth the money.

#5: Wonder woman 84 lego set

LEGO DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s Wonder Woman week! I can’t be the only one that’s super excited to see Wonder Woman ‘84 on Christmas? That’s ok, I know I’m not. LEGO continues its awesome interpretations of our favorite comic book heroes with this kit straight from Diana’s new flick. Save 20% of this set and bring a little bit of girl power and Themyscira to your abode.

In this incredibly detailed replication of Diana and Barara’s fight scene, you get minifigures of each plus Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. This two-sided model scales down a high-tech bunker and a revolving transmitter tower. Here we have a winged Wonder Woman and Dr. Minerva in her Cheetah form. The transmitter tower rotates and even moves up and down. This set measures seven inches high and six inches wide but that won’t limit the imagination of any lover of Ms. Prince. This LEGO set is recommended for those eight and up because of all the small parts but a great gift for any DC fan or collector none the less.

One day shipping and guaranteed to arrive before the holiday.

#6: ihealth ir thermometer

iHealth Forehead Thermometer $24 | Amazon Image : iHealth

Using a digital thermometer has made it much easier for measuring someone’s temperature in recent times. With this iHealth model you can measure someone’s temperature by holding it up to 1.18 inches away from them, and by reading the LCD screen, day or night, you will receive an accurate reading.

At $24, it’s a fantastic price at 59% off list. As it comes with batteries, the iHealth Thermometer is also ready to use as soon as you take it out of the box.

#7: Ibanez acoustic electric guitar



Ibanez AEG50N Acoustic Electric Guitar Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Take it from me, someone who occasionally gets drunk and starts playing the same three chords repeatedly before ultimately putting it back on the wall and watching old NPR Tiny Desk videos of people who don’t suck at guitar: there’s no better time than like the present to learn a musical instrument. And this Ibanez acoustic electric guitar seems like a good place to start for a reasonable price, $300 at Adorama, down 33% from the sticker tag. Because it’s an acoustic electric, the AEG50N comes with a built-on preamp, complete with an LCD tuner, two control knobs, volume, and shape. Hook it up to an amp and annoy your lousy neighbors by putting on your own personal garage show.

The Japanese brand has quite the reputation among musicians. While I wasn’t able to find a review of this exact model, Guitar Society called the similar, albeit analog acoustic, Ibanez AC240's sound “warm, detailed, and defined” in its roundup of the best Ibanez guitars. Because you’re buying from Adorama, you’ll also get the option of 6-month financing, in case you can’t afford or don’t want to pay upfront. You can purchase extended warranties starting at $69, but considering the manufacturer’s warranty lasts a lifetime, I’m not sure it’s necessary. And yeah, I know it’s actually $300 and not $299 but the headline doesn’t rhyme otherwise. If there’s one thing I know about success in music, it’s the importance of rhyming over literally everything else.

#8: Waterpik flosser



Waterpik Sonic Fusion Flossing Toothbrush Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a new toothbrush, I’d like to suggest the Waterpik Sonic Fusion Flossing Toothbrush. It’s a wonderful fusion (yes, that’s a pun) of a Sonic toothbrush and Waterpik for just $135.

Waterpiks gently remove food from in-between your teeth with spurts of water, and with the three modes of brushing, I’m sure your personal pearls will be squeaky-clean. What are you waiting for?

#9: ella paradis stocking stuffer

Stocking Stuffer Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Ella Paradis has the perfect little bundle for a few extra Christmas goodies. This Stocking Stuffer Bundle has just the right amount of whimsy and function for a truly jolly holiday.

In this set, you get two Better Love vibes. Each is easy to use with one button and has ten vibration modes. They’re made of safe silicone and one has a cute little bunny ear sleeve and the other a removable reindeer sleeve. These vibes are powered by LR44 batteries which they say aren’t included but mine have always come with them. (Yes, I said that.) You’re also getting a travel-friendly lubricant in an adorable fruit-shaped container in a grape scent. There’s also some lady lube from Pjur. The Nude Lube is water-based and specially developed for sensitive skin. Everything in this bundle will make a wonderful yuletide just be sure the right presents are wrapped.

This item will ship for free.

#10: batman animated box sets



Up to 67% off Movie & TV Box Sets Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Want to put the Caped Crusader under the tree later this week, or just in the mood to revisit the Dark Knight’s animated adventures? In any case, Amazon is holding a big sale on movie and TV box sets today, and there’s a few Batman picks in the bunch.

You can snag the Batman 80th Anniversary Collection, a Blu-ray set of 18 feature-length animated films, for just $37 right now—a 59% savings. There’s also Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $35 or DVD for $24, while Batman: The Complete Animated Series is $55 on Blu-ray or $30 on DVD.

The sale also includes non-Batman sets, too, with highlights including the Jurassic World 5-Movie 4K Collection for $40, The Land Before Time 14-Film DVD Collection for under $17, and The Mummy Ultimate Collection on Blu-ray for $12.

