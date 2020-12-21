The 10 Best Deals of December 21, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s December 21, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. This Christmas, upgrade your kitchen knives with the Cuisinart 10-Piece Knife Set. Step into Murakami’s consciousness with up to 33% on Studio Ghibli Steelbook blu-rays. Get your auntie the latest Mpow M30 Earbuds this holiday season.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Anker Speakers



At some point, the speakers on your laptop or phone may not cut it any more. You can’t really carry your laptop around the house while you do your chores, for instance, and its speakers are no match for your neighbor’s lawnmower in the middle of a company meeting. If you’ve ruled out a pair of headphones, you can always try out a good Bluetooth speaker for carrying a tune. Right now, Anker’s got a few on sale at Best Buy.

You can get the Soundcore Flare 2 for $20 off, bringing it down to $50. For that, you’ll get an IP67 waterproof speaker with beat-syncing lights, and six lighting modes.

If your needs are more work-focused, Anker’s Powerconference speaker is down to $100 from $130, and comes with six microphones for full-room coverage, so you can feel like a hotshot and pace around your living room during your next brainstorm session.

#2: Cuisinart knives



Cuisinart 10-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Who doesn’t want a set of colorful knives for your kitchen? If your current knife set is dull and uninspiring, I would grab this $15 Cuisinart 10-piece knife set that is 62% off. It includes a chef knife, slicing knife, serrated bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a pairing knife. It also includes knife covers and comes with a lifetime warranty through Cuisinart. You’ll never be confused about which knife is which again since they’re basically color-coded. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

#3: Nordic ware sheet pans



Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Amazon

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

#4: Sega genesis mini



Sega Genesis Mini Image : Sega

Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $50, it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the Genesis Mini to date, but if you missed out on previous deals, this bargain is plenty appealing.

#5: dirt 5

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is designed as a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.



Even though it just came out last month, you can already save $20 on the game at Amazon, whether you want the PlayStation 5, Xbox (Series X/S and One), or PlayStation 4 version.

#6: Mophie powerstation

Mophie Powerstation 10,000mAh Power Bank (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing these two Power Banks for $20.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times so having two means I can swap out each day. Have one charging while the other is out and about with me. Lightweight and is available in four color options (pink, navy, grey, and black) you’ll get up to 34 hours of extra power on the go. Charge up with a lightning cable and a USB-C port. You and can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones at the same time if need be. This pack comes with two guide books so if you are gifting one the recipient won’t be without a manual.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#7: Sephora sale



Extra 20% on Sale Items MAJORSALE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The end of the year is a great opportunity to revamp your makeup collection. Time to throwout cakey mascara, old brushes, cracked eyeshadow, and dried-up concealer. Sephora is here to help you get the beauty back in your bundle. Take an extra 20% off everything in their sale selection with the code MAJORSALE. Start 2021 with a fresh face of old favorites or try a brand you’ve had your eye on for a lot less.

Speaking of a fresh face, I was lucky enough to test beautyblender’s Bounce Liquid Foundation at the beginning of the year. They really listened to their customers not only in quality but in range. With forty shades this is the most expansive collection the company has ever put out (after rightfully getting read for a limited line of hues). There is a shade finder to help you because I still have no idea what I am even after testing. But I can say it really is long-wearing and breathable. Definitely worth $16.

But before you cover up your few imperfections let’s try to lessen them. You know I couldn’t make this list without including a Korean beauty fave. In honor of the Winter Solstice, Dr. Jart’s Moisture from Head to Toe Set is all about saving dry skin. This three-piece set aims to protect and nourish your face. Each product contains ceramides which act as a barrier to make it stronger, firmer, and glowing. You’ll get a facial barrier mask, ceramidin cream, and ceramidin body lotion.

Now is the time to try Huda Beauty. One of the world’s best selling brands and it’s easy to see why. That Huda Kattan knows what she’s doing when it comes to quality products for beautification. And if you can snag one of her coveted palettes for well over 50% off even better. This Desert Dusk palette has eighteen shades in a mix of mattes, pressed pearls, chrome toppers, and glitter. All highly pigmented for all-day wear. Stun on your next zoom call or skype date. These colors are gorgeous and translate no matter the medium.

Free shipping for orders over $50 and the code will work until January 1.



#8: studio ghibli steelbooks



Save Up to 33% on Studio Ghibli Steelbook Blu-rays Image : Studio Ghibli

This year’s launch of HBO Max offered an easy way for North American fans to access the Studio Ghibli library, making anime classics like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke ready for on-demand streaming.



But if you’re more into physical media or just want reliable access to these brilliant films that is untethered to streaming deals and subscription fees, now you can save on these recent Blu-ray/DVD releases. Amazon has several Ghibli films on sale for up to 33% off each, with starkly minimal new steelbook packaging that will help them stand apart from your collection—just like the films themselves.

#9: Nautica Classic Quarter-Zip Sweater

Nautica Classic Quarter-Zip Sweater GIFT Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nautica is known for pretty traditional American looks and styles. They’re also known for comfort. Being cozy at home has been the number one goal for many of us this year and why not finish of 2020 with that in mind. These Classic Quarter-Zip Sweaters are 54% off with the code GIFT.

They come in fourteen different colors and most sizes are still available in each, especially in the more usual hues like black, blue, and grey. These sweaters are ideal for layering and are made of soft jersey-knit material, so warmth is key. Nautica has that perfect way of designing things to be a little sporty and a little dressy. Definitely, some business casual vibes so if you need to hope on the happy hour zoom you’ll still look dang put together. The collar, cuffs, and hem are ribbed-knit. It’s a cotton/polyester blend to easy to wash and are for.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

#10: mpow m30 earbuds (pink)



Mpow M30 Earbuds O6GO23BF Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $19 when you clip the coupon and use the code O6GO23BF. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires on December 25 and it only works on the pink color.

$19 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling so ideal for travel and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

