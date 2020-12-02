The 10 Best Deals of December 2, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 2, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your earbuds with Anker Soundcore Life P2. Find the perfect holiday gift with Shiseido 4-Pc. Benefiance Gift Set. And perfect your home security system with Arlo Essential Spotlight.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Playstation gift cards



If you’re a first-time PlayStation owner, you’re probably realizing that there’s a lot of extra fees when it comes to the console. PlayStation 5 games are $70, but then you’ll also need a PS Plus subscription if you want to play them online. Then factor in PS Now, which is an entirely different service, and the cost of the console starts to balloon rather quickly. Eneba is running a deal to help alleviate that that pain with the promo code PSFIRSTBUY. The one-time use code drops the price of one year subscriptions to PS Plus and PS Now significantly. You can also grab PlayStation gift cards at a discount with that same code, making a $50 gift card $5 cheaper. Shoppers can use the code PSSECONDBUY on subsequent purchases to buy more one year subscriptions and $50/$25 gift cards at a slightly higher price. It’s frankly a bit sneaky, but at least the rebuy prices only seem to be a dollar or two more.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Anker soundcore life p2 earbuds

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Graphic : The Inventory

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $36, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (seven in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection. More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offers a perfect starting point.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: M1 Macbooks

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset is reviewing surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And, like clockwork, both the M1-equipped MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are discounted $100 at Adorama, at least if you’re cool with 8 gigs of RAM and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. While souped-up versions of the lappy still adhere to their sticker prices, you can score the base model MacBook Air or double its storage for $899 and $1,149, respectively. The MacBook Pro, on the other hand, is down to $1,199 for 256GB of SSD space or $1,399 for 512GB. This deal, according to the product listing pages, expires sometime today.

Considering the M1 processor-packed MacBooks just came out last week, anyone planning to pick one up in one of these exact configurations ought to do it before the price hikes back up. While you might think it’s a permanent, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product, it could actually be a temporary, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product. We’ve seen it before, with AirPods Pro and the 4th Gen iPad Air on Amazon, so it isn’t unprecedented. That said, all models are currently on backorder, so there’s no telling whether your order will arrive in time for Christmas, if that plays a factor in your purchase.

Here’s what Caitlin McGarry, Consumer Tech Editor at Gizmodo had to say:



... overall, the new MacBook Air is the best overall laptop I’ve ever used. It’s slim, it’s portable, its performance is killer, its battery life will absolutely change my life when I’m doing more work on the go again, and the base price for the improvements delivered by the M1 chip is unbeatable. This isn’t just the best MacBook Air, it’s the best Air by a mile.

I didn’t expect 2020 to be the year of the Mac, but, well, I didn’t expect anything about this year to unfold as it did. If you’re already a fan of Apple’s laptops, buying a new version with M1 is a no-brainer.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: shiseido gift set



Shiseido 4-Pc. Benefiance Gift Set FRIEND Graphic : Sheilah Villari

K beauty and J beauty have seen a rise in popularity over the years and it’s easy to understand why. The products are amazing. Shiseido has been keeping people lovely for almost 150 years. This storied Japanese brand is well trusted in the beauty community and has long been a fan favorite in my house growing up. Today get their best-selling Benefiance treatment for just $45. This 4-Pc. Smooth Skin Set will make a great gift and you’re saving $25 on it, just use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Benefiance treatments are for those looking for a little help in the anti-aging department. This four-step process makes fine lines and wrinkles less visible by adding moisture back into the skin. You’ll be more youthful and glowy in no time. I trust this because Japanese women are ageless and some of the most stunning in the world. The gift set includes Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream, Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream, and Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream. It’s never too soon to start taking care of your face. You’ve only got one and you want to keep it as gorgeous as long as possible.

This gift set will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#5: Too faced lipsticks



Melted Matte Long Wear Lipstick Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Matte lipsticks are ideal for all-day wear and minimal smudging. Today only take 50% off Too Faced’s Melted Matte Lipstick an ultra version of this with intense color. Each shade is highly pigmented and goes on liquid but dries as a gorgeous matte. Each tube has a touch of Volulip to smooth out and plump the lips ever so slightly. Avocado oil and vitamin E keep the lips from drying to perfect your pout.

There are 29 shades in this collection so definitely something for everyone. Plenty of traditional pinks and reds ( Yes, Lady Balls is my shade.) to pick from and even green and purple if you’re a little more adventurous with your looks. The social edition Pumpkin Spice is included in this sale as are both Clover lipsticks.

Free shipping on all orders. But if you spend over $75 get a free pink stocking exclusive for the holidays. Just use the code PINKSTOCKING.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Arlo essential spotlight

Arlo Essential Spotlight Image : Arlo

Although we’re all mostly staying at home right now, even being away for a couple hours can be stressful if you’re waiting for an important package. A good security camera can help make sure your cargo’s secure, and it’ll also help you have some peace of mind that no trouble’s afoot back home. Arlo’s cameras should do the trick, and right now you can get the Essential Spotlight for $50 off at Home Depot, bringing it down to $80. That’ll get you a single camera with 1080p recording, night vision, and two-way audio.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.



#7: Christmas Tree skirts

Christmas Tree Skirts & Collars Sale Image : Wayfair

Now that you’ve chosen the perfect pine and decorated it with all your favorite ornaments it seems like something is missing. There’s no skirt at the bottom of the tree. This was my roommate and I last night. We stood back admired our work and realized how naked the tree still looked. Wayfair is having a huge sale on Christmas tree skirts and collars. There are over 800 options so you’ll definitely find one to jive with your other holiday decor.

We all have a friend or relative where everything in their house is white. It’s like something out of Better Homes & Garden magazine. It does look beautiful, pristine, and calm. If this is you, you probably bring that aesthetic to the holiday season too. This Hansell Holiday Christmas Tree Skirt ($71) adds fuzzy faux fur fanciness to that. This 56" will wrap around your tree and give the illusion of soft little snowflakes collecting at the bottom. Your gifts will definitely pop with their bright wrapping on the flawless material underneath. If the look is what you’re going for this one is sophisticated.

If color is more your jam this Poinsettia Tree Skirt ($49) might be what you need. It’s a classic. That red will blend perfectly with the glistening green of your tree. The embroidered poinsettia cutouts add a cool dimension and definitely make your space more festive.

And now for something a little whimsical. What’s more jolly than ice skating dachshunds ($47) dressed as Santa? You don’t need to be a dog lover to appreciate how cute and cheery this tree skirt is. The beige and black actually make it a little more demure than you’d think it would be but hey it’s the holidays so have a little fun. And in 2020 if dogs on skate make you smile you proudly dress your tree in this one.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: Samsung 82" tV

Samsung 82" Class 8 4K TV Graphic : The Inventory

A big TV deserves big savings. Best Buy currently has Samsung’s 82" Class 8 $600 off its usual price. Now down to $1,200, this 4K TV has plenty of bells and whistles to justify its size. It’s got two 10W speakers and has a 240 motion rate. The built-in V-chip allows you to easily set parental locks on content so your kids don’t stumble into anything. Then there’s the smart features, because of course it’s a smart TV. Streaming apps are integrated into it and you can control the TV.

All in all, there’s quite a lot this bad boy can do, making it a solid all-in-one option. Just make sure you can fit it in your entertainment center.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

Band-Aids (100-Count) Subscribe & Save Graphic : Gabe Carey

Whether you’re nostalgic for the days hanging out in public pools or you simply need a multitude of emergency adhesive bandages to absorb the blood from your frequent boo-boos, you can’t go wrong with Band-Aid. In fact, it’s such a ubiquitous household name that most people didn’t know it was a trademarked brand at one point or another. While 100 of these bad boys would normally set you back a whopping $12, you can pay as little as a generic pack when you pick the Subscribe & Save option over on Amazon. But even if you don’t care for recurring deliveries, a 43% discount still ain’t bad. Just make sure to pick it up off the floor when one falls off because otherwise that shit’s nasty.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#10: Dell 24 monitor

Dell 24 Monitor Graphic : Gabe Carey

Sometimes you just need a basic ass monitor, something that gets the job done as you’re working from home, and doesn’t hurt your wallet in the process. The Dell 24 Monitor is a no-frills 1080p IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has one port for HDMI and one for VGA. Its contrast ratio, 1000:1, is described as “typical” on the Dell website. It’s everything someone who doesn’t really care what monitor they use could ever dream of and more. There’s no HDR, no 4K, no swivel, no oversized panel, no bells and whistles to consider and think to yourself: Do I really need this?

The Dell 24 monitor is perfectly fine for number crunching, writing, casual gaming—whatever it is you spend your time on, unless it’s serious design or photo work, or like, professional esports, this display will probably suffice. And it’s $100, so who cares.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.