The 10 Best Deals of December 18, 2020

It’s December 18, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Pass time until winter storm Gail ends with a $100 Instacart gift card. Get your lawn looking spick and span with a deal on Greenworks snow blowers. And take a breath from your existential dread with Sunday Scaries’ spearmint and cinnamon CBD spiced drops.

#1: Sennheiser earbuds



Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

If you want to hear about a good deal on earbuds, listen up! Amazon currently has Sennheiser’s Momentum earbuds for $100. That’s $200 off the original price, which is music to my ears. Here’s the basic feature rundown. These are wireless Bluetooth buds that come with their own charging case, which add two extra charges to the buds. That brings the battery life up from four hours to 12. They have touch controls, so you can control music and calls with a tap of your finger. It’s a pretty complete feature set for a heavily discounted price, so consider shoving these in your ears if you’re in the market for a new pair.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Instacart gift card



$100 Instacart Gift Card Image : Best Buy

I don’t know about you, but even pre-pandemic, I hated to go to the grocery store. I would either go up and down the aisles and get nothing or get everything—especially if I didn’t eat lunch or breakfast before my journey.

Luckily, because of a cute little sale at Best Buy, you can get your hands on a $100 Instacart Gift Card for $80, which is $20 off the original list price. So stock up on ginger ale, liquor, and all other essentials to bunker in until we can all get vaccinated later. Yes, we, unfortunately, have to outsource to keep safe, but you know, capitalism is the real villain here. Grab it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#3: Atlas coffee club



Free Shipping Sitewide Photo : Atlas Coffee Club

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers free shipping on all its offerings using the exclusive promo code KINJAFREESHIPPING. Exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at no extra cost for shipping. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.

With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Sunday scaries cbd



Spearmint and Cinnamon CBD Spiced Drops KINJA30 Image : Sunday Scaries

For those overwhelmed by the constant feelings of anxiety induced by the holidays, especially in the year of our lord 2020, you’re probably in the market for some much-needed R&R. Whether you’re going home for the holidays or wisely choosing to spend your time with family virtually, few things will put you on edge quite like yet another rant from your uncle about how the election was stolen by JFK Jr. or whatever. So whenever politics inevitably come up, do what I’d do and pop a bottle of Sunday Scaries spearmint- and cinnamon-spiced CBD drops for 25% off the list price using our exclusive promo code KINJA30.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, when I need a little CBD in my life, Sunday Scaries always comes through, and though I haven’t tried the spiced drops myself, if they’re anything like the Gummies for Chillin’—my personal favorite product of theirs—you can rest assured they’ll be as tasty as they are effective. Calm down and cool off by the fireplace, and roast some chestnuts for God’s sake! Throw on that Donny Hathaway and don’t mind the groove brought on by this vegan, non-psychoactive cannabinoid snack. Embrace it. Happy holidays from Kinja Deals.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: xbox & Nintendo gift cards

If you’re looking for some digital stocking stuffers this year, Newegg currently has discounts on Xbox and Nintendo gift cards. You can grab a $100 Xbox gift card for $90 when you use the code 84LCFHD273 and a $50 Nintendo card for $46 when you use the code 84LCFHD274. You won’t get physical cards, so you can’t actually stuff them into a big sock, but you can always print them out to simulate the experience of getting a card. The Xbox card is especially a good deal considering that they can be used to buy consoles. Buy three of those cards and you can save $30 on a Series S! You’ve got to love an elaborate life hack.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Crane & canopy pajamas

Layla Pajama Sleep Set Crane & Canopy | Use Code KINJAPJS Graphic : Sheilah Villari, Gabe Carey

Super comfy PJs are always needed and if you’re thinking of gifting that glorious present then we’d like to recommend Crane & Canopy. Their Layla Pajama Sleep Set is 40% when you use the code KINJAPJS. This deal runs until December 21 but make a thoughtful and classy offering.

If you’re familiar with the brand you know luxury is their game and that’s in everything they do from bath to bedding and even to PJs. There is something very retro about a matching pajama set like this, especially with the classic contrast piping. Getting these monogrammed absolutely adds a layer of prep and chicness. They’re soft, feel stretchy, and above all are relaxed to get a great night’s sleep. They come in three colors light grey, navy, and black. And this two-piece set is a rayon blend and runs in extra small to extra large.

This will ship for $16 but make a glamourous gift for the holidays.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: Zojirushi 1.8-liter rice cooker



Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker Image : Zojirushi

For those who bother to know the writers behind these deal posts every morning, you’d know that I, Ignacia Fulcher, am a proud Afro-Latina. Along with that part of my heritage, I belong to a cute little subset of African Americans called the Gullah/Geechee. It’s a people with a rich history, and that history usually revolves around rice and community.



I’ve had to learn how to cook rice because if I didn’t? I’d be dragged within an inch of my life. That’s where this Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker comes into play. It’s $268, but it’s about $150 off the original list price of $420 and cooks 1.8 liters of all kinds of rice PERFECTLY every. Damn. Time.



If you’re tired of slaving over a hot pot each year for the holidays, I’d suggest you’d invest in this bad gadget. It’s powered with an induction heater that will cook and keep your rice warm from the bottom, sides, and lid, which means you can open it up and see a steaming Carolina blend, or black-eyed peas and rice staring at you beautifully. It’s truly the chef’s kiss of small kitchen appliances, and as a seasoned rice maker? It’s worth the money.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#8: Greenworks snow blower



Save Up to 50% off Greenworks Snow Blowers Graphic : Andrew Hayward

The East Coast got dumped on this week, and whether you lived through it or watched the results through social media, you might be considering a snow blower to save your back from future torturous rounds of shoveling.

Luckily, Amazon has a sale on Greenworks snow blowers right now. There’s a wireless Greenworks Pro 80V 20” model with battery and charger for $239, or 47% off.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: Poké mon cards

Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off Pokémon Card V Boxes Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

It’s time to get back into Pokémon cards in a big way. Amazon is currently running a buy one, get one 50% off sale on Pokémon card V boxes, which is a perfect way to get back into the trading card game. The sets come with four packs of cards, a foil card, and one big oversized card. Plus, you’ll get a code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. Amazon has three boxes to choose from, which feature Polteageist, Copperajah, and Orbeetle. Pick your two favorites of the litter and get ready to dive into some 90's nostalgia. Or, if you’re a diehard who never stopped playing, add a whole mess of new cards to your collection.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Eufy smart scale



Eufy Smart Scale C1 Graphic : The Inventory

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $19 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. Just clip the coupon on the page and you’re set for a whopping 42% discount at checkout.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, its results are equally comprehensive. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.