The 10 Best Deals of December 17, 2020

It’s December 17, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Maximize your storage capacity with the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC. Optimize your smile with the Nuoavawhite complete home whitening system. And finally, get that perfect brew of a single serving of coffee with the Keurig K-Select coffee maker.

#1: Aukey 1080p webcam



Aukey FHD Webcam QHX7A7H5 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I can’t think of any computer accessory that’s gotten more of a workout in recent history than the webcam. From Zoom meetings to digital concerts to online comic conventions to just Skyping with your family, the webcam kept us connected in a very disjointed world. A solution is on the horizon for the pandemic but we are still social distancing and should be now more than ever. If you need to upgrade your system or even just finally grab a cam this is a great deal from a very reliable company. From now until December 19 save 46% on Aukey’s FHD Webcam with the code QHX7A7H5.

This webcam presents everything in high-def for crisp clear pictures with built-in stereo microphones. The 1080p streaming makes this perfect for YouTube live or even Twitch feeds. This works well in low light too if that your preferred setup. Stereo sound allows everything to be heard fully and clearly. It’s easy to install and clips right onto a flat-screen or laptop. Just plug into your device’s USB port and you’re good to go. Don’t worry you’ll get a manual and a warranty in case you get stuck or something goes wrong. But given how dependable Aukey products are we don’t expect the latter.

#2: Jaybird headphones



Up to 25% off Jaybirds Headphones Image : Jaybird

Designed with the outdoors person in mind, Jaybird prides itself in its creation of weatherproof, truly wireless alternatives to Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro, Sony’s WF-1000XM3, and Bose’s QuietComfort earbuds. Whether you’re stuck in a snowstorm as I am here in New York or a desert sandstorm in the dunes of the UAE halfway around the world, the $150 Jaybird Earthproof ‘phones are MIL-STD 810G-certified to not only ensure water and sweat resistance but can also handle exposure to all sorts of chaotic environments, including those rife with tropical humidity, hurricane-force water, and yes, desert sandstorms.

The more substantially marked down Jaybird Tarah Pro, on the other hand, do not guarantee military-grade protection, but they can endure a little water and sweat. And while they’re not “true” wireless, they will pair with any of your devices that support Bluetooth, wirelessly despite being tethered to one another by a soft fabric cable. Plus, the battery life is much longer than the 6- to 10-hour ceiling offered by the Earthproof buds (10 hours with the case and 6 without). Both headphone models are compatible with the Jaybird app, where you can personalize EQ settings, listen to music from your Spotify account, and check out playlists and podcasts recommended by other Jaybird users.

#3: Amazon fire hd 8 tablet



The Amazon Fire HD family is getting some love right now, with all tablets across the line discounted for the holidays. The sweet spot is arguably the Amazon Fire HD 8 w/ offers, with the discount bringing your final total down to $65. Upgrade to a 64GB model for just $30 more.

This 8" tablet plays games, feeds you videos, puts words on the screen, and sends sweet music through your ears. Plus, you’ll always find more to do in the Amazon Appstore. It might not be as robust or powerful as an iPad, but for $65, it’s perfectly priced as a gift for someone who could use a portable screen.

#4: SanDisk 512gb MicroSD card



SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC $60 | Amazon Graphic : Andrew Hayward

As every year passes, memory cards become more expansive yet cheaper, and that’s further shown here with this amazing microSD card bargain. This SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card can be slotted into a Nintendo Switch, camera, or smartphone that supports this memory type, and you can store as many videos, photos, and games as the memory card can handle.

It’s $120 off the list price right now for a sizable chunk of storage. If that’s more than you need, Amazon also has a 256GB version for just $27.

#5: xbox game pass

3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC Screenshot : Good Shepard Entertainment

Microsoft loves to run crazy deals on Xbox Game Pass, allowing new subscribers to get a few months for $1. Unfortunately, current subscribers are left out in the cold during those deals. Fortunately, here’s a deal current subscribers can use. Best Buy is selling three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for $20. That’ll save subscribers a bit of money on their next few months. The deal is pretty well-timed considering that Among Us was just added to the service this week. Here’s another recommendation though: check out Monster Train. The deck-building game takes the basic idea of Slay the Spire and adds in a a tower defense component and a dash of Magic the Gathering. It’s one of this year’s best hidden gems, so don’t miss out on it.

#6: Deadly premonition 2

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise Screenshot : Rising Star Games

There were so many games in 2020 that I don’t blame you if you forgot about some of the more niche ones. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot? Serious Sam 4? Hyper Scape? It’s hard to keep track of everything. But one game you probably shouldn’t forget is Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise. It’s not that the survival horror game about an FBI agent investigating a mystery is good. It’s that it’s weird. We’re talking like The Room weird, where the line between good and bad starts to blur. It’s an experience, even if it’s not going to change your world. If you’re curious, Amazon currently has the game on sale for $43, so check it out if you dare.

#7: Nuoavawhite home whitening kit



Nuoavawhite Complete Home Whitening System Graphic : Sheilah Villari

There’s an old beauty trick of wearing bright red lipstick to make your teeth look whiter. This was a cheaper option than buying a usually very expensive whitening kit. Well, today is your lucky day. LED light and hydrogen peroxide have long been apart of this system and now it’s here just for you. Save 94% on one of MorningSave’s best selling items.

This kit from Nuoavawhite has been clinically proven to not only get those chompers back to pearly white but restore and strengthen your enamel too. This is professional-level whitening done in the comfort of your home, and let’s be honest most of us are probably still happy to be there. That’s a heck of a self-care night. This kit comes with the whitening syringes filled with professional-grade hydrogen peroxide whitening gel, easy to mold trays, and blue LED accelerator lights. The best part is you’ll get up to twenty-five treatments out of just one kit. Some very happy customers have mentioned seeing vast results after just one treatment. This deal won’t last long so brighten up your day now.

#8: poo-pouri toilet spray



Poo-Pourri Holiday Scents Toilet Spray Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Everybody poops as we’ve been told so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today take 55% off this yuletide selection of the Toilet Spray.

There are four 2 ounce bottles in this pack and just in time for the festive season. I got a sample box when they first emerged and I can say this stuff actually works. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your powder room more spirited this December you can pick from Secret Santa, Merry Spritzmas, Heaven Scent, and Lavender Vanilla. Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs have an accident and I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone. These come in little gift bags so they’ll make great gag gifts or stocking stuffers.

#9: keurig k-select coffee maker



Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you still haven’t gotten on the Keurig single cup coffee maker, now’s your chance. At $60, this device is about 45% off the original list price of $130. You can buy tasty K-cups or even buy your own filters and brew some of your specialty ground coffee beans, the choice is up to you. Of course, you can choose the intensity of the coffee and can pick from 4-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups. This is a great deal, and I would hop on it before it’s gone!

#10: satisfyer pro penguin



Satisfyer Pro Penguin Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m becoming a big fan of these novelty marital aids. Yes, these are completely functional and this one really gets the job done but it’s stupid cute. The Satisfyer Pro Penguin is back in stock at Ella Paradis so they took 41% off for the holidays. To celebrate spend this cold day snowed-in with something that knows how to handle it all and you. Let this adorable little vibe warm you up.

The Satisfyer collection across the board is incredibly elite especially their clitoral stimulators. I was married to their Pro 2 for most of the lockdown. The Pro Penguin is basically the same except a dressed-up version, literally. It’s sweet, petite, and in that classic tux complete with a bowtie. Each of these has a lot of power for their size and are relatively quiet too, which is surprising given said power. There are eleven intensity settings if needed but in all honesty, you’re satisfied so quick you rarely need to take it...all the way to eleven. They live up to the name for sure.

