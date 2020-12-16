The 10 Best Deals of December 16, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s December 16, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Don’t shell out too much on a smartphone; snag the TCL 10 Pro. Upgrade your webcam with the Aukey FHD webcam. And recharge by lighting a Yankee Balsam and Cedar candle this holiday season.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: anker nebula projectors



With every Warner Bros. movie coming to HBO Max in 2021, it seems highly unlikely we’ll be returning to theaters anytime soon, at least for those of us making an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, the only thing standing between you and a theatrical movie-watching experience is the proper projector. Anker has something of a reputation for good quality hardware that doesn’t cost a fortune to buy. That doesn’t end with its Nebula projectors, two of which are currently on sale starting at $442 on Amazon.

For that price, you can snag a full HD, 1080p projector with 400 ANSI lumens, and HDR10 support, along with Dolby Digital Plus sound by way of a pair of 3-watt speakers. In fact, Anker is so confident in its sound system that it’s given you the option to pair your other devices to it via Bluetooth to blast your tunes at a higher volume. Built-in is Google’s Android TV 9 smart TV software, so casual viewers will never have to worry about occupying the projector’s HDMI-out port. That said, Android TV isn’t for everyone, but you can rest assured the ability to plug in an Apple TV, Fire TV, or Roku streaming device is always there if you need it. You can also cast video content from your phone, tablet, or laptop using the integrated Chromecast functionality.

The Anker Nebula Solar Portable projector is also on sale today for $510, for a limited time only. Packing all the same features as the standard Nebula Solar, the Solar Portable adds a rechargeable battery that promises 3 hours of consecutive streaming with no external power source attached. While that won’t be enough to handle Justice League’s “Synder Cut” when it hits HBO next summer, you can always schedule an intermission partway through for bathroom and snack breaks while it charges, and resume your watch later. Or, better yet, refrain from watching it at all.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#2: tCl 10l and 10 Pro



Looking for a new smartphone? TCL may not be a name you’re familiar with in this realm, but much like its rise to fame in the TV world, the company’s value-packed smartphones have been turning heads these past few years. The TCL 10 series phones pack mid-range Snapdragon octa-core chipsets, 6GB of RAM, quad cameras, and big beautiful 6-inch-plus displays, and two of them get a pretty nice discount today.

The TCL 10 Pro, which has a beefy processor, an AMOLED display, and ample base storage (128GB) is $337 following a $113 price cut, the steepest drop to date. It’s unlocked and certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network, plus it has all the usual GSM radios for use on T-Mobile, AT&T, and more networks worldwide. Budget buyers will appreciate saving over $60 on the TCL 10L, another unlocked Android device featuring a larger 6.53" LCD screen, a 48MP quad rear camera system, 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM. Along with a physical Smart Key button you can program to quick-launch any app you want, both have microSD card slots and headphone jacks. Bless.

In his “Battlemodo” versus post for Gizmodo, senior reporter Sam Rutherford compared the TCL 10L favorably to the Moto G Power, citing its unique design, impressive performance for the price, and superior camera quality:

Look, if you were hoping that one phone would dunk on the other, that just wasn’t going to happen. With both phones priced at $250 and running on the same general platform, the competition was bound to be neck-and-neck. Picking the right budget phone for you depends on your priorities. If you value having a sleeker device or if you like to shoot a lot of photos, the TCL 10L is probably the better option—I think it looks better, too. But if you’re looking for a new daily driver, the Moto G Power is the one you want, thanks to its fantastic battery life and much better speakers.

If you need matching headphones to go with it, consider pairing your TCL 10 Pro or 10L with the wallet-friendly TCL SOCL500TWS or TCL S150 true wireless earbuds, each of which are discounted today starting at $46 and $28, respectively, when you clip the coupon listed on the page.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.



#3: echo dot



If you’re looking for a compact, affordable smart speaker to bring into your space, Amazon’s Echo Dot has typically been the smart pick. The previous puck-shaped design has recently been replaced with a new 4th-generation model, which has a globe-like look similar to the new full-sized Echo.

The Alexa-packing ball usually goes for $50, but right now Amazon has it marked down to $30 for the holidays. There’s a version with a built-in LED clock for $40, as well as Kids Editions with tiger or panda faces also for $40 (each still $20 off). The Kids Editions also come with a full year of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a library of audiobooks, games, and more.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#4: aukey 1080p webcam



Aukey FHD Webcam QHX7A7H5 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I can’t think of any computer accessory that’s gotten more of a workout in recent history than the webcam. From Zoom meetings to digital concerts to online comic conventions to just Skyping with your family, the webcam kept us connected in a very disjointed world. A solution is on the horizon for the pandemic but we are still social distancing and should be now more than ever. If you need to upgrade your system or even just finally grab a cam this is a great deal from a very reliable company. From now until December 19 save 46% on Aukey’s FHD Webcam with the code QHX7A7H5.

This webcam presents everything in high-def for crisp clear pictures with built-in stereo microphones. The 1080p streaming makes this perfect for YouTube live or even Twitch feeds. This works well in low light too if that your preferred setup. Stereo sound allows everything to be heard fully and clearly. It’s easy to install and clips right onto a flat-screen or laptop. Just plug into your device’s USB port and you’re good to go. Don’t worry you’ll get a manual and a warranty in case you get stuck or something goes wrong. But given how dependable Aukey products are we don’t expect the latter.

Free shipping on this order for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Immortals: fenyx rising

We saw Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $40 at Amazon. The game is quite literally brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: star wars: squadrons

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With a fun multiplayer but short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but now it’s more than half off at $17.

Like the PC version, Xbox One players get the best immersion possible with HOTAS flight stick support. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. PlayStation 4 owners get PSVR support, putting them directly in the cockpit. Strap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#7: Tacklife snowblower



Tacklife Snowblower Photo : TACKLIFE Store

Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Tacklife Snowblower thats able to move through almost 800 pounds of snow per minute. That’s a lot of snow, and at $135, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with steel blades that can cut super-deep into ice, as well as a directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 30 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#8: EltaMD face moisturizer



Save Up to 55% on Melissa & Doug Toys

There’s no shortage of awesome kids’ toys based on TV shows, movies, and video games. But if you’re looking for something for a younger child with a bit more general appeal and perhaps even an educational edge, Melissa & Doug has you covered.

Melissa & Doug makes a wide array of quality kids toys, including puzzles, art kits, dress-up outfits, building blocks, and more. And while they’re sometimes a bit more expensive than similar alternatives, Amazon has a big sale on a wide variety of items today, taking up to 55% off the list price. Here are a few picks below, but be sure to browse the full sale.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: Yankee candle Christmas sale



Yankee Candle Large Christmas Jar Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The easiest way to get into the holiday spirit is right under your nose. Grab a Large Christmas Jar from Yankee Candle today and try to make the best of this very weird year. If it’s been hard to get into the swing of St. Nic you aren’t alone. If a tree is a too much work and decorations seem cumbersome maybe a good old fashion candle is the way to go. Scents unlock memory and put our minds and bodies at ease. Take 40% off and open up your olfactory senses to all these Christmas candles have to offer.

There are three great options for the wintery season. Christmas Cookie to fill your home with the delicious aura of vanilla as if sugar cookies are baking in the kitchen, Balsam and Cedar gives off the very essences of walking through a Christmas tree farm, and Sparkling Cinnamon to spice up a night and make it feel like you’re cuddled up by the fire sipping hot apple cider. Each of these will burn for around 120 hours and add the perfect seasonal essence you needed.

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Adam & eve dildos



Advertisement

If you’ve noticed a lot of marital aids in Cyberpunk 2077 you’re not alone. That game is filthy with sex toys. But why are you letting a metal hand deal with these rubbery phalluses when your real hands can grab one in Cyberpunk 2020? Let Adam & Eve be your Night City for all your dildo and “junk” needs. Use the code BONUS50 to take 50% off anything that strikes your fancy. The code does work sitewide with few restrictions, so if you’ve had your eye on an item now is the time to add your inventory.

Choose one free gift with any order over $39 and standard shipping is $8.

G/O Media may get a commission So Real 6 Inches Buy for $12 Use the promo code BONUS50

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.