The 10 Best Deals of December 15, 2020

It’s December 15, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Buy a new TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV. Score an Apple Watch SE for your favorite auntie. And get creative with your cooking in an Instant Pot Duo Nova.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: TCL 50" 4K tv



TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Juliana Clark

Look, we should all be staying home and staying put for the next several weeks. You know it, I know it— and Best Buy knows it too. This 50-inch TCL LED 4K smart TV is down to only $250 so you can snuggle up on the couch with all your favorite shows, movies, or your console of choice for less right now.

Since it’s a smart TV, it has built-in access to Netflix and all the other popular streaming options. This price is a $120 discount and is lower than you can find it for on Target and even Amazon. Don’t let it pass you by!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#2: Amazon fire kids tablets



No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $30 off the 7" tablet or $40 off the 8” HD tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Apple watch se



As my lovely wife elegantly put it in her review for Gizmodo, “the Watch SE performs like a high-end smartwatch without the high-end price tag.” With the processor of a Series 5 and the optical heart rate sensor of a Series 6, some would argue the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy this year if you’re still sporting an Apple Watch 3 or older. Although for some reason Apple still sells the Series 3 (but not the Series 4 or Series 5), tech experts speculate it won’t be supported for much longer. And with the 44mm Apple Watch SE now on sale for $250 in Space Gray—marked down from $309—the choice is clear for those on the fence about which model to buy. In comparison, the “bigger” Series 3 model is 2mm smaller and costs only $30 less.

For $179 less than the comparably sized Series 6, you can secure Apple’s other Watch released this year and remain confident it’ll get the latest software updates for years to come. Be that as it may, there is one caveat to this offer. Only the Space Gray 44mm option is marked down $59, meaning if you’re hoping to rock the Silver aluminum case, you’ll have to pay a still-discounted $280, though the Gold model is not on sale. As a Space Gray Apple Watch haver myself, I have to say, there’s nothing it won’t match, and unlike some colors (looking at you, Rose Gold), historical evidence suggests Space Gray is here for the long haul. Silver and Gold Apple Watch SE models are also available for $250 in the smaller 40mm form factor. Tiny wrists rise up!

As Victoria puts it, the Apple Watch SE is the one to buy over the dead-in-the-water Series 3, and even the Series 6, which I foolishly pre-ordered on a whim back in September:

Unless your top priority is future-proofed advanced health-monitoring, or you just really love an always-on display, you should get a Watch SE. I promise you won’t feel like you’ve been cheated. If you’re not sure if you like smartwatches enough to plop down $400, then absolutely the Watch SE is the way to go. Don’t even look at the $200 Series 3. Don’t even think about it for your children, as it doesn’t even support the Family Setup feature that the cheapest watch seems perfect for. While the Series 3 was a great smartwatch, its time has passed. We thank it for its service and wish it a happy afterlife.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#4: Star wars triple bundle



EA Star Wars Triple Bundle Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Star Wars is back, baby. I mean, it never went anywhere I suppose, but people seem to care about it again thanks to The Mandalorian’s second season. To celebrate the occasion, here’s a genuinely good deal: the Microsoft Store currently has a bundle of EA Star Wars games on sale for $40 for Xbox consoles. The package includes Star Wars Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Battlefront 2. Squadrons alone retails for $40 and that just came out a few months ago, so it’s almost like you get two free games when you buy it. Or it’s like you’re getting each game for $13. Whichever way you slice the math, it’s a solid deal on three games that are fun additions to the long line of Star Wars games.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: Mortal kombat 11 ultimate

Screenshot : Warner Bros

Mortal Kombat 11 released about a year and a half ago, and in true fighting game fashion, there’s already a third separate retail release for the latest entry in the legendary series.

Just launched alongside the new consoles, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate bundles the core game with all of the bonus add-on characters released to date, including a surprising array of guest pop culture characters (kharacters?) ranging from The Joker and Spawn to Robocop and John Rambo.

Of course, you also get MK legends like Sub-Zero and Scorpion in the mix, along with an array of other fighters new and old, plus the game features an array of visual enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware. Right now, Amazon has both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox (Series X/S and One) versions for $20 off the full list price.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#6: Garage disposals

Save Up to 64% off Waste King Garbage Disposals Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re tired of dealing with a clogged kitchen sink, now’s the time to grab a garbage disposal—especially if you have a holiday feast on the horizon. Waste King is one of the leading brands in the space, and right now Amazon is offering up to 64% off of its garbage disposals.



Right now, you can get a 1/3HP 1900RPM model for just $33, a huge savings from the $90 list price, or you can bump up to a 1/2HP 2600RPM version for only two bucks more. There’s also a 3/4HP model for $69 or 1HP version for $84 if you need more slice-and-dice power, and they collectively have a stellar 4.5-star rating from 9,000+ Amazon customers.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#7: Instant pot duo



Instant Pot Duo Nova Image : Instant Pot

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo Nova that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $60 which is only $10 higher than its lowest price of $50! You’ll save and be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#8: EltaMD face moisturizer



EltaMD Face Moisturizer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If your skin is already feeling the effects of winter before it’s actually here, don’t feel bad, everyone else is suffering, too. I suggest a tube of Elta MD Face Moisturizer from Dermstore. This luxury item is only $35 and has a mix of vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to really penetrate the skin of your face and keep it nice and smooth no matter how harsh the winter winds. What are you waiting for?

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#9: Harry josh pro hair dryer



Harry Josh Pro Dryer HJPT25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Treat your hair-obsessed friend to a superb luxury gift—a Harry Josh Pro Dryer. Only $262 with the promo code HJPT25, you can easily dry your hair with an ionized blow dryer. It has 12 heat, speed, and ion settings for any texture—straight, wavy, curly, and natural. It’s also lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lifting a couple of dumbells when you’re only trying to get your hair dry and voluminous. Seems like a great investment to have since most of the hair salons are closed these days. Grab it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#10: Gamestop sweaters



Stocking Stuffers Under $20 BONUS50 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Adam & Eve want to help you make the season a little merrier. Starting at $4 grab a few extra goodies to stuff yours or a beloved one’s stocking this holiday season. There’s something from everyone and you won’t spend more than $10 with the code BONUS50.

Lots of candy cane decorated vibes for about $10 and they’re sure to put you on the naughty list. Butt....if you’re in for a ride this yuletide plenty of items like the Booty Sparks ($7) will bring all the Christmas cheer. And for solo Santas, the Shower Stroker ($10) is here to jingle your bells.

Standard shipping is $8 on all orders.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.