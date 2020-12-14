The 10 Best Deals of December 14, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Monday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 14, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Escape the current doomsday with an Oculus Rift S, PlayStation Plus 12-month membership, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Then bundle up and simmer down with an UGG’s throw blanket and a $29 electric tea kettle.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Airpods 2



Apple AirPods 2 (Wired Charging) Photo : Adam Clark Estes (Gizmodo)

While they’re not as much of an upgrade to the original AirPods as their professional-grade counterpart, Apple’s second-generation AirPods improved upon the first in terms of connectivity and features, thanks to the proprietary H1 chip which not only doubled the speed in which the ‘phones can swap between devices but also added native Siri support and reduced the time spent pairing the AirPods to your iPhone when taking a phone call. For on-the-go gamers, latency dropped 30%.

Now the price is dropping, too, at least on Amazon. For a limited time, you can pop a pair of AirPods 2 in your ears for $49 off using the coupon listed on the page. Granted, this is the cheaper version of the AirPods 2, not the wireless charging model you might’ve seen before. That one is currently sold out on Amazon, though you could append a wireless charging case later for $69-$79 depending on whether it’s on sale or not (it is right now!). Cutting that lil’ coupon brings your checkout subtotal to $110, saving you 31%.

All that said, the sale-priced AirPods won’t be in stock until after Christmas, meaning your last-minute gift idea likely won’t make it under the tree. On the page, however, Amazon does suggest sending the recipient a gift card for an instant purchase if they don’t mind picking their gift off the doorstep in time for their first resolution-driven workout of the new year. In the meantime, set them up with an extra power brick for $17, so when the AirPods 2 do arrive, they’ll be able to power up both their phone and earbuds with the same charger.

#2: Oculus rift s



Oculus Rift S Graphic : The Inventory

One of the biggest barriers to entry with VR has always been price. Buying a headset was previously an expensive investment, especially considering that the technology was still rapidly evolving. That’s started to change thanks to devices like the Oculus Quest 2, which have a more entry-level price point. Now, you can grab the Oculus Rift S for $300, which is $100 off its original price point. Unlike the Quest 2, the Rift S is a wired headset that plugs into your PC. That means that you’ll need to make sure you have a computer that can handle it first, If you do, $300 is a particularly strong value for what you’re getting. The headset features a 2560×1440 screen with a refresh rate 80Hz. It comes bundled with two Touch controllers, so you’ll have everything you need to get started in this package.

#3: Bomaker projector gc357



Bomaker Projector GC357 VRK8I652 Graphic : The Inventory

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Bomaker Projector GC357 is just $65 right now which is an absolute steal on it.

This wireless projector works with phones, computers/laptops, tablets, and more. Get a screen up to 250'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many movie theaters still closed or going out of business this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. You can go wireless or wired with HDMI/VGA/USB/AV/SD ports. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament. Low noise and over 50,000 hours of lamp life makes this an amazing quality to value option.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

#4: Assassin’s creed valhalla



Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $45, which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet since its launch one month ago. It’s been a very busy month considering all the hubbub with new consoles and now Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of an Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

#5: PlayStation plus

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $29 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code DEC14P at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.



Disclaimer: While we've heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/18/2020 and updated with new information on 12/14/2020.

#6: Ugg throw blanket

UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Make fun of UGG if you want but they’re having a bit of a moment and a resurgence. Maybe Tom Brady was on to something? I’ve been a fan for years and I actually wear my classic II short boots just around my apartment because they are so warm. It’s like walking on a snuggly cloud. That same quality and coziness translate to all of UGG’s line including their Classic Sherpa Throw Blankets.

Warmth and comfort are key with everything UGG makes. These sherpa blankets are super soft and lavish. There’s definitely a color in the collection that will blend with your decor. These blankets will pop in any room be it on a bed or over a sofa. Only the snow color isn’t discounted the $20. The plush sherpa material provides the ultimate comfort and will keep you toasty in these frigid months. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed in the machine to wash. This blanket is sizable at 70" W x 50" L and is 100% polyester. This is a great classy gift if you’re stumped on what to get a loved one.

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

#7: electric kettle



Secura Electric Kettle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Teas the season! If you’re like me you live on tea from now until the spring. The kettle is the only way to go for an authentic sipping experience be it an afternoon brew or morning breakfast. If you’re looking for a new one or are ready to make the jump from zapping water in the microwave this Secura Electric Kettle is for you.

Speed is key when it comes to your kettle and this one comes with a quick boil button and eight temperature settings. It’ll also stay warm for up to four hours because of double-wall insulation which is really a thing of beauty in these chilly months. This kettle has over a seven cup capacity so it’s not just your tea that’ll benefit coffee, ramen, oatmeal, and whatever your thirsty/hungry heart craves. Cool Touch tech ensures no one gets burned no matter how hot it gets on the inside. FDA approved stainless steel, 100% BPA-free, and easy to clean. It’s durable and built to last guaranteed to warm you up for years to come.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#8: harry potter bath kit



Harry Potter Bath Kits Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ulta’s exclusive Harry Potter products continue with these adorable bath kits that are just $26. Both celebrate the magic of the Yule Ball and are ideal gifts for a bewitching pal. Each kit comes with body butter, shimmer bath salts, overnight lip mask, and sleep mask. There are just little differences in the two.

In the ‘You’re Invited’ box is sweet, calming, and raspberry scented. Some real Hermione vibes and the pink sleep mask says Lumos, as you know to be the wand lighting charm. In the ‘A Night To Remember’ box everything is milk and honey scented, so a little more subduded but just as soothng. And this mask says Nox, which of course is the wand extinguishing charm. Both are great to help a witch or wizard rest and recover after a very long year.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

#9: Etude lip tint



Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Fun fact: The super-popular Benetint lip and cheek stain was created to help strippers tint their nipples before performing long before it became the beauty industry favorite it is now.

I personally love Benetint (for my lips, ya perv) but the price tag is kind of hefty at $25-30. Thankfully, I found a K-beauty dupe on Amazon that I think works just as well, and comes in three shades to boot— oh and it is only $5 a bottle right now.

The classic Benetint comes with a brush bottle that is a little unwieldy for those not used to it, but this Etude House Water Tint has a spongey-tip that is easier to use. It comes in the shades “Cherry Ade,” “Strawberry Ade,” and “Orange Ade.” I personally have the cherry shade and love it, though the strawberry option’s berry tones look super flattering too.

If you want to stock up, you can get a set of all three colors for $13.

#10: Gamestop sweaters



The holiday season doesn’t truly begin until you put on an ugly sweater. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them. If you’ve yet to wear one this year, then the holidays basically haven’t even started. If you’re looking to correct this as soon as possible, GameStop has a trio of holiday sweaters on sale today only for $15. Nintendo fans can grab a Zelda sweater adorned with the Hylian shield, while Sony devotees can grab one that features the classic PS controller button layout (sorry, Xbox fans, no Master Chief sweater here). And of course, there’s a sweater featuring Baby Yoda. Yes, I’m still calling him that and you can’t stop me. Check these out and get your holiday look ironed out before it’s too late.

