The 10 Best Deals of December 11, 2020

It’s December 11, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your security system with the Arlo Pro 2. Stay cozy with the knit caps (5-Pack). And smell your best with the mini holiday perfume travel set from Sephora.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Last of us

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Naughty Dog

Look, we all saw it coming. The Last of Us Part II won game of the year at last night’s Game Awards. Not only that, Naughty Dog’s game cleaned house entirely, picking up seven awards. No other game won more than two awards. Last year’s biggest winner, Disco Elysium, only pulled in four. It was a straight up sweep. Despite the predictability of the win, it won’t stop the old discourse machine, which booted up in seconds. YouTube hacks cried “rigged” at the idea of the best reviewed game of the year winning awards at (who would have thunk?). The more academic wing of gaming fairly revived criticism about the crunch culture that led to the game’s creation. There’s a lot to process, but at least we’re not arguing about Cyberpunk 2077 anymore. For those who simply want to play the game and see if it lives up to the sweep, you can grab it for $30 over at Amazon.

#2: Bella air fryer



Bella 2-Quart Air Fryer Photo : Bella

If you just moved into your own apartment, a tiny air fryer from Bella should be one of the first things you purchase after the furniture and the like. Only $40 because of an early Black Friday sale, you can make salmon, mozzarella sticks, fries, and whatever else your heart desires with a flick of the wrist. Wouldn’t this look so damn cute on your countertop?



#3: Cyberpunk 2077



Cyberpunk 2077 (XBO) CP20OFFXBOX Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been interesting, to say the very least. It’s spurred a hot bed of debate, leading to some genuinely psychopathic reactions from its most ardent supporters. On top of all that, it’s running into performance issues across just about every console, from bugs to graphical hitches. Even with those flaws, a lot of players seem to be enjoying their time in Night City so far. If you’re looking to jump in, but are a little put off by the bug buzz, Eneba is currently selling a digital key for the Xbox One version of the game for $48. You’ll have to use the promo code CP20OFFXBOX at checkout to get that discount. That’s definitely the cheapest price we’ve seen for the game so far, so it might be a good excuse to dive in.

#4: Instant pot duo



Instant Pot Duo Nova Photo : Instant Pot

There isn’t much to say about the Instant Pot Duo Nova that hasn’t been said before, but the 7-in-1 pressure cooker is down to $60 which is only $10 higer than its lowest price of $50! You’ll save and be able to cook whatever the hell you want with the touch of a button. Plus, it comes in three cute colors to match the rest of the decor in your kitchen. Grab it before it’s gone.

#5: Arlo pro 4 pack



If you’re quarantining away from home, or just need to keep a close eye on your apartment while you’re out and about, a good security system can help give you the peace of mind that everything’s safe and sound. That extra security isn’t cheap, though; an Arlo security system can run over $400 depending on your configuration. Now and then, though, a good deal comes by and you can get a few lenses to watch over your humble abode for a decent price. Right now, Newegg has a refurbished Arlo Pro security system with four cameras for $250, down from $380.

While still pricey, you’ll get four weatherproof cameras with 720p recording, motion detection, and seven-day cloud storage. It also works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Homekit, so it’ll tie into all your other smart home gizmos without any trouble.

#6: Knit hats

Knit Caps (5-Pack) Graphic : The Inventory

As we are firmly in December holidays gifts are on the mind especially if you’ll be sending those to loved ones instead of seeing them in person. Saving money is a premium factor this year as well, so here’s an ideal collection to help cross off that extra present you’ve been contemplating. In this 5 pack knit cap bundle you’ll get the perfect winter accessory for men or women for just $15.

There are a few groupings to pick from so different tastes can be met. There’s a light multicolor, a dark multicolor, an all black, or an all charcoal pack to pick from. You also get the option of pom-pom or just a sleek slouchy knit. Made from faux fur, yarn, and acrylic each sure to keep you warm while snuggly fitting your head no matter the elements. They also just look very cute and are masters of hiding bad hair days. They’re easy to wash by hand if needed and give you some nice options for different yuletide looks. The beauty is at this price you can keep them for yourself or just buy a bundle for the whole family.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#7: $3 funko pops



Select Funko Pops Graphic : The Inventory

Looking to grow your Funko Pop collection? GameStop is currently running a sale with select figures for $3. There’s a little something for everyone in the picks too. Pokémon like Pichu and Mr. Mime are in there and they’re admittedly pretty cute. You’ve got Morty, Fox from Persona 5, Jughead, the singer from Def Leppard, Liu Ka— wait, what. Yep, that’s definitely the singer from Def Leppard. In fact you can get every member of Def Leppard as a Funko Pop? And Duran Duran? Am I on another planet right now? Are there huge Lepheads out there who are just dying to memorialize the hair metal band in Funko form? Look, to each their own I guess. I’ll stick with Vulpix here.

#8: Champion fleece hoodies



Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a hoodie and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go to currently is the one I’ve stolen from my boyfriend. If you’re a significant other like me maybe it’s time you buy a few more so no one is left out in the cold. Take 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodies and get free shipping today.

These are as cozy as they come. Made from Powerblend fleece warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And of course, there’s the kangaroo pocket to store snacks in for your movie marathons. These Champion hoodies are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are 11 colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because at this price they’re selling out fast.

Free shipping 0n all orders today.

#9: Sephora perfume sets



Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’re stumped on what to get the beauty guru in your life may I recommend one of Sephora’s perfume sample sets? This Mini Holiday Perfume Travel Set is just $25 and takes the guessing out of what your glamorous pal might like.

I’ve been gifted a few of Sephora’s sample sets like this over the years and it’s such a great way to discover new brands and explore scents you’ve ways wanted to try. The best part is at the end when you’ve selected the one you want just take the scent certificate to the store and redeem it for a full-size version. With this set, you’ll be exchanging your voucher for a full-size travel spray or rollerball (0.33 oz/10 mL). There are some coveted brands in this collection like Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb and one of my go tos Chloé’s Signature Rose Tangerine. There’s also Yves Saint Laurent, Ouai, Replica, and Miu Miu. 2020 may have been a garbage year but at least you can leave it smelling lovely.

To get free shipping use the code FREESHIP and if you order today it’s guaranteed to get to you by Christmas.

#10: Disney sitewide sale



Up to 30% off Sitewide SAVEMORE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With all the exciting news from Disney yesterday we’re all in for so treats from every franchise the house of mouse oversees. In honor of that goodness over at the Disney Store take up 30% off your entire order. This is a spend more, save more deal so if you’re still buying gifts you’ll see those savings (20%) once you hit $100 just use the code SAVEMORE at checkout.

There will be Marvel for ages to come! Every single one of those trailers for the Dinsey Plus shows looks brilliant and I personally can’t wait for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. So while we wait for each of these to be released get cozy and go back through the MCU catalog in this comfy classic heather grey zip-up hoodie.

Fire up your snack machines too. The announcement of the wonderful Chris Evans lending his voice to a Buzz Lightyear series means the only acceptable food for a Pixar binge is from Pizza Planet. This pizza maker lets you do just that without the fear of little green men trying to steal a slice.

And of course, there was Star Wars news galore. I know there is someone on your list this year who is a fan and this backpack of The Child is both adorable and functional. Loungefly makes beautiful durable stuff and this bag should be no different.

Free shipping on orders over $75 just use the code SHIPMAGIC.

