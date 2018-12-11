Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 macbook

Bonafide deals on Apple MacBooks are hard to find. Refurbished models tend to be the most consistent source for bargains, like this offer from Amazon. Priced at $820, this is $280 less than what’s on Apple’s Refurbished storefront.

These gold and rose gold, mid-2017 Apple notebooks offer 8GB of RAM, an M3 processor and 256GB of storage. But there are caveats: these Amazon renewed products (see: used) aren’t Apple-certified, may arrive with third-party accessories/packaging, and come with a paltry 90-day Woot Warranty.

If you’re in dire need of a MacBook, this is a steal.

#2 Instant pot mini ultra

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, or want a compact-sized companion to go with your full sized model, the newest Instant Pot Ultra Mini has a rare sale today on Amazon as part of the company’s 12 Days of Deals.



The Instant Pot Mini is ostensibly designed for apartment dwellers and people cooking for one or two, but now that I own a six quart Instant Pot, I’ve found myself wanting one to cook rice or other side dishes while my main pot is occupied with the main course. The Ultra model has a much better UI and controls than the standard version, plus a pressure valve that automatically closes itself when you close the pot, so you’ll never forget to set it.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s $60 deal is literally half its normal price, and easily an all-time low.



#3 sony oled tv

This beautiful 65-inch OLED Sony 4K TV is down to $3,000 at Walmart. And if you’re a fan of deep blacks and impressive contrast, pay attention.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV, you’ll get a 4K panel with Dolby Vision HDR. But OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. With Android TV with Google Assistant smarts built-in, there’s no need to buy an additional streaming box.

At $3,000, it’s not impulse buy. But it’s the best price we’ve seen on this set, and for those who choose to invest, it’d be money well spent.

#4 rei holiday clearance sale

REI is making the holidays even happier with a festive clearance sale that is positively jolly. Starting today and continuing through December 16, the outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off select clearance items (that’s better than their Cyber Monday sale, which only saw up to 40% savings, by the way).



Outdoor adventurers can seek deals on women’s and men’s apparel, along with a range of gear for camping, hiking, and all things snow. And you cana bet a few of your favorite brands, like Columbia, The North Face, and Patagonia, will be marked down, too. Take advantage of this sale now, and let the knowledge that you saved a bundle give you a warm feeling inside when you head outside in your new gear this winter.

#5 Jabra earbuds

Jabra’s Elite 65Ts might just be the best true-wireless headphones out there. In addition to their excellent five hours of battery (plus 15 with the charging case), they feature some of the best microphones in class for calls, compatibility with all the major voice assistants, and even a two year dust and water resistance warranty, so you can work out in them without fear.

Normally $170, you can grab a pair for $120 right now, a match for Black Friday, and the best deal we’ve seen.

#6 cuisinart cookware set

If you’re still rocking the $10 pans you bought at Walmart during college, it’s time to graduate to a real set of stainless steel cookware. This Cuisinart collection features fast and even-heating aluminum cores sandwiched inside the durable and heat retaining stainless steel bases.



Unlike some “true” tri-ply pieces, the aluminum core doesn’t extend up the side walls here, and these pans aren’t induction compatible. But if you can live without that, they’re just $20 per piece in today’s Amazon Gold Box, and should make cooking a lot more enjoyable.

#7 boogie board

Permanence is overrated. For evidence, go back and read what you wrote in your LiveJournal when you were 17. How hard does it make you cringe? You never have to feel that way again with the Boogie Board 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet. It allows you to endlessly write, rewrite, erase, and forget, and it’s way better for the environment than using a paper and pen. Just think of all the lists, reminders, and deep, dark secrets that you’ll be keeping out of landfills.



#8 intel ssd

Solid State Drives, like this 512GB Intel 545s, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $55, there is no reason to hesitate.

This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, or $40 off what’s currently on Amazon. And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap—so go ahead and treat yourself.

#9 hunter rain boots

A storm of savings is rolling through at Zappos. We’re midway though the shoe retailer’s 21 Days of Deals, and today’s discount du jour is one you’ll want to make it rain on. Hunter Original Short Rain Boots in a variety of colors and finishes are just $81, down from their usual $140 price tag, for today only. For those who have yet to hunt down a pair of their own Hunters, these boots are the quintessential rain accessory. They come in a rainbow of both glossy and matte hues that are like sunshine on a cloudy day. Not to mention, they’re fun to wear in winter with the addition of a fashionable boot sock. Snag a pair for yourself or for someone on your list before this sale gets the boot.



#10 flashlight

It’s always good to have a flashlight handy, lest you be overtaken by darkness at some inopportune moment. This $27 Streamlight ProTac flashlight boasts a 4.4 star rating on nearly 7,000 (!!) reviews, and it just so happens to be down to it’s lowest price ever.

A tactical model that beams out 350 lumens of brightness, this small but powerful light runs on either AA or CR123A batteries and features a helpful hat clip for hands-free navigating. It would be a bright idea to buy one today before this deal goes dark.