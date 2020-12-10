The 10 Best Deals of December 10, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s December 10, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Check-in on your fur baby during your next grocery store run with the Furbo dog camera. Say goodbye to zits with the Rael Beauty pimple patches. And turn up the bass with Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W soundbar and wireless subwoofer.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Playstation plus membership

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months CYBERPLUS2020 Graphic : The Inventory

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code CYBERPLUS2020 at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: Cyberpunk 2077



Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition (PS4, Xbox One) | $250 | GameStop

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) | $50 | Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox One) | $60 | Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) | $50 | Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $60 | Best Buy

You’re forgiven for being skeptical that Cyberpunk 2077 will actually launch this week, but it most certainly is. Folks have already played and reviewed it for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also set to hit the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but don’t fret—you can buy a copy for the current generation consoles now and get a free upgrade once you have the new boxes on your entertainment stand.



Cyberpunk 2077 presents a beautiful open-world locale dubbed Night City, and it’s here you’ll explore life’s dainties and nasties alike under the dystopian backdrop of a cybernetic shift in human consciousness. Here’s how you’re being swooned to stamp your ticket early.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#3: sony wf-1000xm3 headphones



Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Headphones Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have an amazing sound quality and are just $168, which is $62 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#4: Asus rog gaming laptop



Asus ROG 17.3" Gaming Laptop Graphic : The Inventory

If you’re not up to date on your tech acronyms, ROG stands for Republic of Gamers and that’s just funny. Nothing makes me laugh more than saying Republic of Gamers out loud. Can’t get enough. Jokes aside, you can grab an Asus ROG gaming laptop $400 off at Walmart right now and that’s no laughing matter. That takes it down to $1,300, which is a fair price tag considering what you get. You’re here for some specs, so let’s talk specs. We’re rocking a 17.3" screen, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, and a GeForce RTX 2070. This little guy has a 144Hz refresh rate to keep frames coming your way. Take a gander at the listing and see if this checks all your boxes.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: Furbo dog camera



Furbo Dog Camera Graphic : The Inventory

Keeping an eye on a puppy or an active doggo if you need to be out of the house puts a lot of minds at ease. I’ve seen it even within my own group of friends since a few quarantine pups joined the furry crew. The Furbo Cam is one of the best on the market and today only you can save well over $100 on it.

Monitor your pooch right from your phone no matter where you go. The HD camera has an excellent 160-degree wide-angle view even in low light. I pet-sat for a pal of mine ages ago not knowing he had one of these and was scared senseless when he used the 2-Way Audio to say hello to me. He does have two very vocal border collies so the barking alert sent a million messages to his phone when I’d visit them. There is even a treat tossing feature that also gave me a bit of a fright at first but is actually very cool. These cams are easy to set up as you just plug it in, download the app, and hop on your Wi-Fi. A strong and steady internet connection helps keep the feed stable so you get alerts within seconds. But all in all a quality cam to keep in contact with your fur-baby throughout the day.

This item will ship for free.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#6: pimple patches

Rael Beauty Pimple Patches Graphic : The Inventory

If you have the occasional pimple, much like me, chances are you don’t want it to be there. You should check out Rael Pimple Patches. Only $16, they’re made with hydrocolloid that’ll extract all the nasty-ass puss straight from your pimple without ever having to pop them. Which means no acne scars! They also come in two sizes, 10mm and 12mm for regular and extra-large pimples. Shoot, I might buy some!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.



#7: Insignia soundbar



Insignia 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve recently learned a lot about sound and setting up your own systems at home from a musician friend of mine who helped me install a record player. I now know more than I care to about Subwoofers. If you’re looking for high-quality robust sounds for your next movie night Insignia might be able to help with this 2.1-Channel 80W Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer set that’s over 45% off today.

Maybe you’ve noticed you aren’t getting the most out of your viewing experience if you been binging Netflix during the lockdown. Sound is such an integral part of the full enjoyment of film and tv shows especially if there’s a lot of action. This Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar can improve not just the sound for your TV but your sound system as well. Optimize all your audio with this sleek soundbar that can be mounted on the wall if real estate is limited. The remote lets you control everything right from the sofa. This is a great deal for both the soundbar and subwoofer because I’ve seen just one of these go for this price or at least one of quality. This is system is Bluetooth enabled do you can connect it to your phone to amp up Spotify. Insignia is a trusted brand and this pair has lots of happy customers. If you’re looking for more dynamic sound in your home theater this is the sale for you.

This item will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: 7.5 ft Christmas pine tree



7.5 ft Lighted Christmas Pine Tree Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 7.5 ft lighted Christmas tree is 22% off and needs a good home just clip the coupon for the savings.

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 550 perfectly placed lights on this one. These trees actually do feel authentic and definitely look real. It’s a pretty full tree and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If you’re ready for the holidays to be here then hop on this sale.

This will ship for free and guaranteed to arrive well before the big for you to enjoy.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: trifo emma strong robot vacuum



Trifo Emma Strong Suction Robot Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This is a 44% discount on the Trifo Emma Strong Suction Robot Vacuum, so if you’ve been looking for one today’s you lucky day. This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upsidedown. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program through your phone. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. You’ll get almost two hours of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $110 off its usual price too.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: eufy cam two pack



Indoor Security Cam 2K Two Pack Graphic : The Inventory

Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security camera. Straight from Newegg, you can fetch yourself a two-pack of stationary indoor cams for $60, and this one doesn’t require the Eufy Homebase.



This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.