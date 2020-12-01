The 10 Best Deals of December 1, 2020

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s December 1, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Dress up your fur baby with Chewy’s buy two pet sweaters, get one free deal. Grab a new Christmas tree for under $100 at Wayfair. Trick out your winter wardrobe with JACHS NY’s extended Cyber Monday sale.

And if you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Fortnite switch bundle



We’ve got ourselves a Cyber Monday surprise, folks. Nintendo revealed a Fortnite-themed special edition Switch that’s actually pretty neat. You get yellow and blue joy-cons, plus a custom dock with classic Fortnite characters on it, like The Banana Guy. The Switch has Fortnite pre-installed on it (it’s a free game anyways, so not much of a deal there), but it also gives you 2,000 V-Bucks. You’ll also get a download code for The Wildcat Bundle, an in-game cosmetic pack for Fortnite. At the moment, it’s available from Best Buy and you’ll need to pick it up in-store after ordering online. Amazon and Walmart have it as well, the latter for 99 cents less, though availability is subject to change. Considering this is a #1 New Release on Amazon, I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out there first.

#2: HP Pavilion 13

The white HP Pavilion was my first laptop ever, but it probably could have used a few internal upgrades, starting with the RAM. After a couple of years, taking my laptop to Geek Squad and asking them to install the two 4GB sticks I wanted to replace my mere 2GB modules with. That was over a decade ago. For little more than my parents paid for mine that Christmas, you can buy a new 13" HP Pavilion for $500 if you don’t need tricked out performance, or for $47 more you can double the RAM as well as the SSD storage, plus add Wi-Fi 6, in a few simple steps.



First, click Customize & Buy from the Pavilion 13t landing page, then do as I say: select the second option for your processor, the third option for your storage, and the second option for networking, then head to the checkout; plug in the promo code SMBHOL10 as your coupon, and you’re good to go. This deal applies to both the Ceramic White and Natural Silver models, so you don’t have to worry about choosing a specific color. Since this is an offer leftover from Cyber Monday, there’s no telling how much longer it will last. Whether you’re shopping for a student or someone you know in dire need of a new laptop, this is one discount you don’t want to miss out on.

#3: Jachs NY sitewide sale

Up to 90% off Sale Image : JACHS NY

Welcome to Cyber Monday at JACHS. Yes, you heard that right! The sale has been extended an extra day! No code needed as prices are already discounted for the day. So take a good browse and get up to 90% off in the greatest sale of the season.



These midweight shawl cardigans ($56) are a quintessential fall item and a must for a lazy weekend or to keep cozy while working at home. There are a few different styles and colors to pick from. The average discount is 70% off. These are great for layering with a button-down or t-shirt. These cardigans are made of cotton and easy to care for. Win-win.

Speaking of button-downs ($26) those are all around 74% off in this killer deal. Flannels, Oxfords, Tech shirts are all included. Lost of hues and designs to choose from so you’ll definitely find a few that fit your vibe. I mean there are 68 of them. Most are cotton or a cotton-blend.

Another 73% off category is the stretch tech pants ($27). There are 6 striking colors in this section. These are the most comfortable pants JACHS has to offer with their ultra-stretch fabric. They’re an all year round pant too. Each pair is a polyester/spandex blend and made to live in no matter what you do.

Free shipping on orders over $100.

#4: Wayfair Christmas trees



Christmas Trees Under $100 Image : Wayfair

Now we’re in December it’s time for those trees to shine. My roommate put our’s up last night. I wanted to be salty about it because I won’t be seeing my family this year but it was really nice to see the dogs sleeping underneath it. If you’re in need of some holiday cheer in this dumpster fire year here are three trees from Wayfair under $100.

If you’re old fashioned and want a full spruce ($79) to decorate from top to bottom this is the tree for you. Ok so maybe no totally old-fashioned because this is artificial (they all are) but you’re a traditionalist. You live for getting to unstring lights and go through the maddening experience of connecting them. This bushy 6-foot tree comes with a foldable metal stand and will be easy to store in the off months. Even though the PVC branches are fake they sure look like the real deal. This is a great option and will fit all your decorations. It does come in a few sizes but this one is the standard.

It really does kind of warm your heart and connects you to old memories when you see a beautifully lit Christmas tree. I live in the NYC area so I’m spoiled with holiday lights and decor. But this year I won’t be going out to look at them so a gorgeously lit 6-foot fir ($82) will have to suffice. Half the work is done with this tree as the lights are built-in. It’s got 8 different light functions to fit your fancy and keep things sparkly. Again it’s very full and narrows perfectly to add anything at the top, an angel, a star, a picture of your dog. You can do a lot with this one.

For the funky spirits out there this soft pink fir ($87) is your yuletide bestie. I have a few pals that have different versions of this but if I’m honest this is my dream tree. I know, it surprised me too. I’m a sucker for pastels and color pallets from the 50s/60s and boy is this it. There is something really romantic about a 6 foot glowing pink eco-friendly and non-flammable tree. The foldable x-shaped iron stand keeps it secure and the PVC branches help prevent breakage. This tree could be a show stopper or just a new way to add Christmas flavor to your home.

These will all ship for free.

#5: Milwaukee impact driver



Milwaukee M12 Cordless Impact Driver Image : Home Depot

To be honest, I only learned this morning what an impact driver does, but it seems like a practical thing to have around if you’re doing a lot of drilling and want to keep your hands from cramping up. From the explanation I read on the Home Depot website, it also sounds like, compared to power drills, an impact driver is faster and less likely to screw up your screws. Haha, see what I did there? I don’t know much about impact drivers, but I do know Milwaukee is a trusted name in power tools, and when something of theirs goes on sale at a discount as steep as 55% off, it’s worth a nod.

For one more day, you can grab an impact drill for yourself and finally get started on those DIY projects you’ve been putting off in quarantine. Whether you’re assembling furniture for a new home or remodel, or you’re adding onto your house in some fashion, an impact driver is probably a good investment. This one in particular is cordless and comes with a 4Ah removable battery, as well as the charger to power it up and a bag to carry it around without losing your bits. It’s 12 volts, which as I’ve gathered, is the baseline for impact drivers, though its variable speed options and portability make it versatile enough to hopefully make up for the average performance.

#6: Chewy pet sweaters

Buy Two Pet Sweaters, Get One Free Graphic : Sheilah Villari

For the rest of the day grab two pet sweaters and get one free at Chewy. Well actually there’s a ton of mix and match items in this deal but I’d like to address the homes with multiple pets. Boy, are y’all lucky to be blessed with so many fur babies. Spread some holiday cheer and get your pet pals into the spirit too with some funky yuletide duds. Prices slightly vary for size and the lowest price will be the one that is discounted. No codes necessary and the discount will appear once you begin to checkout.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $49.

#7: Ulta beauty sale

Advertisement

Just because Cyber Monday has ended doesn’t mean there still aren’t savings in the holiday ether. Until December 29 use the code 808149 at Ulta and take $5 off your next $15 purchase.

The Morphe Artistry Palettes might not be half off anymore but their regular price is still pretty affordable, that’s what Morphe is known for. Add a shadow brush to whatever palette you want and get this bundle for just $14.

This is also a good time to replace your blenders, which you should be doing every three months. Beautyblender ($15) is the coveted brand and if you can get one for less all the better. I’ve been an enthusiast of the brand for a while and can really see the difference. Their shape is very specific for even application without wasting foundation, and who wants to waste good products? This is well worth the money since you know you’ll be using it until it needs to be replaced.

As long as you spend $15 you take that 5 bucks off of anything in the store. You’ll get free shipping on any order over $35 if you feel the need to spend just a smidge more.

#8: Yakuza: Like a dragon

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $40 at Amazon, which is a very low price considering it just came out a few weeks ago. Personally, I just bought the game a few days ago for $60. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $40. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait, like, two weeks. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

#9: Kn95 face masks



40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Graphic : The Inventory

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from Meh right now for just $20.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#10: Kopari Beauty Sale

Advertisement

A few companies are letting their Cyber Monday deals roll over into December for a few days and bless them for that. Kopari is a great clean beauty brand and ideal for anyone who loves coconut which is the active ingredient across their line. If 100% organic coconut is your jam Kopari is for you. For the rest of the day take 30% off anything with the code SWEET30.

If you’ve never tried or even heard of Kopari I can say they’re pretty quality. Kopari’s got a bundle of their best sellers to help you try a few of their offerings to see which is best for you. For just $53 you’ll receive their top 4 items.

Advertisement

I got to try the Coconut Exfoliant Crush Scrub in a sample box and have to say it’s a great exfoliator for winter, it left my face and arms super smooth. The coconut scent isn’t overwhelming either. You’ll also get the Hydrating Shower Oil Body Wash for a fresh island clean. The Organic Coconut Melt is great for a multitude of things beyond just moisturizing. I’ve seen a few of these on the market and this one can be used in hair, under the eyes, even to help soothe chapped skin which is great for the cold weather. Lastly is Coconut Deo. This one is awesome for folks with sensitive skin looking for a deodorant that will protect the underarms and Kopari uses coconut and sage to do just that.

This bundle will ship for free. Otherwise, any order over $20 will too.

