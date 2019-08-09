Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 roomba

Photo: Amazon

There are a lot of inexpensive robotic vacuums out there, but Roombas are still the most broadly popular, not to mention the easiest to buy replacement parts and accessories for. This model looks very similar to the entry level 650, but with added Wi-Fi and Alexa support, and a great low price today.



Once you buy it, you’ll either spend a lot less time vacuuming, or you’ll quickly come to realize how dirty your floors usually are. Or maybe both!



Just remember that this price is only available today, and there’s a chance it might sell out. We saw it for $200 (briefly) at Woot last month, but today’s price is still a solid ~$64 less than usual.

#2 first aid beauty

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal favorites, and today, you can take 20% off their entire site at the brand’s 10th Birthday Sale with promo code FABDAY. Consider trying out some cult-favorite Ultra Repair Cream (or if you prefer something a bit lighter go the route of the Ultra Repair Moisturizer). I also stan the very gentle Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask for a boost of hydration, and the Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, because in case you haven’t heard, hyaluronic acid if your friend. But really, with this sale, you can’t go wrong.



#3 Adidas

Photo: Amazon

It’s almost barbecue season, and you can be ready with a set of Char-Broil potato screws, now marked down $8 for six, the best price ever. As you might have guessed from the name, you screw these stainless steel corkscrews into potatoes, and throw them on the grill. The screws make them easier to grab with tongs or gloves, and help transfer grill heat to the inside of the potato, which makes them cook faster.



#4 nat geo mini

Photo: Kotaku

Released last year, the Neo Geo Mini was a good, if imperfect nostalgia trip that especially appealed to fighting game fans. But if the console’s original $109 price tag scared you off, it’s time to give it a second look.



Right now, you can get the console bundled with two controllers and a mini HDMI cable (required if you want to output the console to your TV) for $100. That’s less than the console by itself used to cost, and those extras would have pushed your total investment to about $160. You can technically play the thing without the controllers using the tiny joystick and buttons on the unit itself, but come on, we know you’re going to do that once when you open the thing, and then never again.

#5 anker smart home

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s home brand Eufy has quietly built up quite the catalog of highly rated smart home gadgets, and our readers can save 40% on a bunch of them today with promo code KINJASMART.



The deals start with smart plugs, as all smart homes should. Get one of the company’s mini plugs (with energy monitoring!) for $14, or a pair of them for $24.

The sexier deals though are all about lighting. Whether you should buy a smart light switch or smart light bulbs is a matter of some debate, and really depends on how the lighting is set up in your home, but whichever route you go, these prices are incredibly affordable.

#6 backcountry fleece

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You may not be in the market for fleece...yet. But in a few short weeks, the cooled-down fall temperatures will have you yearning for the soft warmth of a nice fleece jacket, and Backcountry has your back. As part of the outdoor retailer’s Semi Annual Sale, you can save an extra 20% off select fleece outerwear for a limited time. Just be sure to get cozy with these discounts soon; this deal will only last through the weekend.



#7 air purifier

Photo: Amazon

Swiffer makes an air purifier to keep dust off your furniture, which is a brilliant bit of marketing on their part, but it actually has solid reviews, and looks way nicer than just about every other air purifier out there.



At only $37 at Woot (easily the best price we’ve ever seen), it’s no surprise that it doesn’t have true HEPA filtration for allergens, but it’ll still get the job done with dust and pet hair. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out. Sneeze, and you might miss it.

#8 top-entry cat litter box

Photo: Amazon

Cats are cool and all, but they make a huge mess. Every time they go to the bathroom, they launch out of their litter box and leave a nasty trail of litter all over your house. If you’re trying to prevent this, you can get the IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box + Scoop for $19 on Amazon. The top-entry lid design includes a grooved lid to help remove leftover litter from your cat’s paws.



#9 toilet paper

Photo: Amazon

Toilet paper, for reasons that should be obvious, is not a purchase you should skimp on. Could you find 24 large rolls of single ply for less than $19? Sure, of course. But this is Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare, and it’s softer, more absorbent, and can stand up to moisture far better than the cheap stuff.



Clip the coupon on the page to pinch $9 off the price of the 24-pack, bringing it down to easily the best price ever.

#10 swim trunks

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t bought yourself a new pair of swim trunks since college, you should treat yourself to something nice while it’s still warm out. Huckberry’s currently running a big sale on fashionable trunks from a variety of brands, including Howler Brothers, Suit, and Outerknown, just to name a few.



The sale definitely leans towards modern, shorter, tighter cuts, but there’s something for everyone here, whether you like simple dark trunks, or want to show off a splash of color poolside. This is a clearance sale, so sizing availability can be a bit spotty, but with so many options, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding something good.