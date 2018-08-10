Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: 15% off Ebay sale

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off thousands of items from popular brands with promo code POPULAR. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker (hint: check out the refurbished Capsule projector for $221), Adidas, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $183.

#2: simplehuman trash cans

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and three different models have rare discounts today, including one that includes both trash and recycling compartments. They’re still not cheap, but they’re beautiful enough that you won’t mind having them out in your kitchen.

#3: apple watches

Update: This sale ends tomorrow!

We’ve already mentioned Nike’s wide-ranging extra 20% off sale, but one deal deserves a special mention: 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity, which hardly ever goes on sale. I’m not totally sure why promo code HOT20 works on these, since it’s only supposed to be for sale items, but hey, I’m not complaining.

Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.

#4: hi-rise charger

Your favorite mobile devices are worthy of a throne, and you won’t find a better one than Twelve South’s HiRise Deluxe, now down to an all-time low $20.



Unlike many docks with built-in (and breakable) connectors, this incorporates either an included Lightning or MicroUSB cable, meaning you can swap them out as necessary. And despite its minimalist aesthetic, it’s strong enough to support even the largest tablets. Hell, one of the promo photos shows it holding an Apple Magic Keyboard.

#5: sous vide cooker

Sous-vide’s ease-to-results ratio is so good, it’ll feel like you’re cheating at cooking, and if you haven’t already gotten yourself a circulator, you can fix that today for as low as $56.



The four cheapest Gourmia models in today’s Amazon Gold Box all seem the same on paper, just with minor design tweaks through the generations. I’d probably get the cheapest of the four that hasn’t sold out.

For $75 though, you can upgrade to a Wi-Fi model, which allows you to set up your water bath in the morning (not with food in it, obviously), and then start your circulator on your way home from work, so that your water is up to temperature when you get home.

Whichever circulator you choose, these prices are only available today, and could sell out early.

#6: oversided clock

This giant clock has some extra features like a countdown mode, a stopwatch, and even a thermometer, but it’s okay if you never get around to using them. It’s a giant digital clock, it looks awesome, and it’s as cheap as it ever gets right now. That’s enough.



It’s been down to this price for a little while on Amazon, but it’s been out of stock for a lot of that time.

#7: ray bans

You don’t need to spend a ton of money to get Ray-Bans. Right now, use the code KJRAY and choose from 13 different styles of shades from Daily Steals for just $69 each. The plethora of sizes and shapes means they’ll fit most face shapes, and the 100% UV protection means you won’t need to worry about anything while wearing these out in the sun for long periods of time.

#8: rocket league

As far as I’m concerned, the Switch port of Rocket League is up there with fire and the wheel in terms of greatest inventions of all-time. The ability to play a few rounds in the palm of your hand just makes it that much more addictive, and don’t get me started on Samus’s gunship car. Download it for $14 today, or $6 less than usual.

#9: xbox controller charger

Photo: Amazon

In the year 2018, Xbox One controllers still, inexplicably, don’t have rechargeable batteries built in. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy fix with these affordable kits, which include a charging dock and two battery packs that slot into the AA battery compartment on your controllers.



Beyond the color difference of the two models, the black, $17 option includes 1,200mAh batteries, while the white one bumps you up to 2,000mAh. Just be sure to note the appropriate promo codes for each.

#10: ratchet belts

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue, it’s a personal problem. But it’s really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from ratchet belts discounted to just $9 each today when you use promo code JY63RPLU, which should work on every variety on the page. That’s a lot cheaper than similar belts we’ve seen, but they have great reviews, so at this price, why not give it a shot?



Note: The code will only work on belts sold by VBIGER; other third party sellers won’t accept the code. Also note that by default, the belts are sized for waists 37"-44", but if you need it smaller, there are instructions on how to cut it to size. The cut end will go inside the buckle, so it won’t be visible.