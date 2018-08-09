Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: macbooks

If you’re in the market for a Mac, a bunch of different Apple laptops are deeply discounted today on Woot. These aren’t refurbished models—they’re brand new and most (but not all) include a standard Apple warranty—the catch is that they’re 2016 models, so they’ll be a generation or two behind the latest and greatest.



Still though, this 12" 512GB MacBook is a whopping $700 less than today’s equivalent model (though it only has a 90 day Woot warranty), and this 13" MacBook Pro is only one generation behind the current model, which would cost $400 more configured with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Woot before they sell out.

#2: SAMSUNG SOUND BAR

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This refurbished Samsung sound bar is the cheapest and simplest way we’ve ever seen to upgrade to surround sound, with a few caveats.



For just $100 on Woot, you get a two channel sound bar, a wireless subwoofer, and two rear speaker channel speakers that plug into the subwoofer. While you will have to run wires to those speakers, you won’t have to run a wire from your TV to the subwoofer at the back of the room. I have a similar setup from Vizio, and the cords are easy to hide behind my couch.

Weirdly, this is a 4.1 system, rather than the standard 5.1, as the sound bar doesn’t have a center channel, but in most situations, you shouldn’t miss it.

#3: trip to japan

Photo: Lin Mei (Unsplash)

Japan can feel like half a world away...because it is. But a trip across the Pacific is surprisingly obtainable with the latest vacation package deal from TripMasters, in partnership with Travelzoo.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Starting at about $1309 per person, you’ll get roundtrip flights, three hotel nights each in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, and a seven day rail pass that can take you between the cities (or elsewhere for day trips) on Japan’s famous Shinkansen bullet trains.

Prices vary based on your departure date and city, so if you have any flexibility, click around to find the best deal.

#4: logitech speakers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still listen to music, or any sounds really, through your TV or computer’s built-in speakers, it’s time for an intervention. The Logitech Z623 speaker set was one of Lifehacker readers’ five favorite computer audio systems, and it’s down to its best price ever today.

#5: bosch drill

Photo: Amazon

Even if you don’t do a ton of home improvement projects, everyone should own a good drill/driver, and today’s Gold Box deal fits the bill.



Despite being a 12V model, this brushless Bosch packs a punch, and carries a 4.6 star review average. And unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.

You may remember a similar Gold Box deal earlier this week for a few bucks less, but today’s deal is for the brushless version of the drill, which should last longer and be better at managing its battery life. It’s a $65 discount from its usual price, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

#6: OBD2 SCANNER

Photo: Amazon

The computers in your car constantly spit out useful data, and you can make sense of it with this OBD2 scanner from Foxwell, which is 15% off today when you clip the on-page coupon.



At $37, it’s a bit more expensive than the basic scanners that only tell you error codes, but it’s not that much more expensive considering all the extra features included. The color screen helps you make sense of all the data, it’ll let you know if you’ll pass your emissions test, and it can even display a live graph of various measures of engine performance to help you diagnose issues.

#7: cabinet drawers

Image: Woot

Instead of you reaching into your cabinets to access your stuff, let your kitchen stuff roll out to you. These discounted cabinet drawers organize and maximize space, and will make it a hell-of-a-lot easier to find what you’re looking for. There are a bunch of sizes to pick from today, so it could be a good inexpensive kitchen upgrade.

#8: echo for your car

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $14 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today with exclusive promo code KINJASCC.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

#9: Gum

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chew on this: Amazon’s discounting Orbit, Extra, Altoids, 5 Gum, and even a caffeine-infused gum by couple bucks today. Just to note, some of these items are Add-On items, which means they’ll have to ship with a larger order. So head over to this sale and pick up some of your favorites before this deal bursts.

#10: zelda encyclopedia

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hey, listen: The Deluxe edition of the Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia may be one of the coolest looking books ever made, and Amazon’s dropped the price down to an all-time low $40 today when you clip the $2.64 coupon. That means you won’t have to spend as much time cutting grass and breaking pots to afford it.



Obviously, that’s not a big coupon, but the $43 starting price is already very good for this book, so it’s just an added bonus.