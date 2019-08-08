Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 refurb. Nintendo switch

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve somehow gone this long without buying a Nintendo Switch, you can fix that today for one of the best prices ever. This one’s refurbished, but you can’t beat a $230 price tag.



Once you’ve locked in your order, you can start shopping for games. Kotaku has an always updated list of their 12 favorites here, but trust me, there are more than 12 games worth buying.

You’ll also want a microSD card for downloadable titles.

#2 autel gold box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your garage is the de facto auto shop for all of your friends and family members, today’s Autel deals can take your repair skills to the next level. The sale includes everything from basic code scanners to high-end diagnostic tablets, and everything in between, so if you’re serious about car maintenance, you’ll probably find something you can use.



#3 t3 Hair Dryer

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bringing a hair dryer along on your travels isn’t usually an option. But with the T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryer, it’s totally feasible. And not to blow your mind or anything, but the white dryer is on sale on Amazon for $75, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



This dryer folds up and comes with a travel tote and cord wrap for easy transportation. Not to mention, it’s super light, so not only it is easy to carry around, it also makes drying your hair less of hassle (let’s be honest, hair drying can be a pretty serious arm workout). And while they may be small, these high quality dryers are as mighty as they come, thanks to T3 Tourmaline SoftAire technology that blasts out a high volume of ion-enriched air for a quick dry, more shine, and less frizz. So don’t write this deal off as being full of hot air; it’s a blowout you won’t want to miss.

#4 oxo cold brew

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative as a gift a couple of years ago, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But the reader-recommended OXO is absolutely stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40. They offer two options: the brewer with 10 filters, and the brewer with 50 filters for a lot more money, but don’t be alarmed. The paper filters are totally optional, and I’ve never used them.

#5 dash air fryer

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $56 in four colors, which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy. It’s also technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. You can even use it to reheat pizza. So order up one for yourself before this deal is burnt to a crisp.



#6 mountain hardware

65% Off Original Price on Select Items | Mountain Hardwear | Promo code MHWAUG65

Summer is here, but let’s be real: You’ll probably still need a jacket for cool nights, and you’ll definitely need one when fall arrives. And since Mountain Hardwear is taking 65% off the original price on select items, you could probably use many of the on-sale items right now and for future winters to come. So use promo code MHWAUG65, and load up on outerwear to keep you toasty warm the next time you step outside.

#7 sunday scaries

Image: Sunday Scaries

30% Off Sitewide | Sunday Scaries | Promo code CBDDAY

In 2o19, it may feel like every day is CBD Day, but today, August 8, it’s actually National CBD Day. Wishing you peace and chill vibes on this blessed holiday!

To celebrate, acclaimed CBD purveyor Sunday Scaries is taking 30% off sitewide, so you can stock up your CBD stores with everything from gummies (both vegan and non), tinctures, candy, and even energy shots. Use promo code CBDDAY to apply the discount to your order, and get ready to feel calm as hell. Happy CBD Day to all!

#8 iq treat ball

Photo: Amazon

Have you ever felt like your dog might not be that bright? Maybe you’ve told them to go get their toy to play but they came back with a sock? Yeah, plenty of dog owners have been there. If you want to give your pet’s brain some much-needed stimulation, the Pet Zone IQ Treat Ball is a great way. It is only $6 and will hopefully add a few points to your dog’s IQ. If not, at least they’ll get to eat some treats and have fun.



#9 honeywell tower fans

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sure, August is already here and moving fast. You still need a fan, though. It may be hot where you live until well into October or you might just like to have a fan on even if it is cold outside. Whatever your vices might be, you’ll want to hop on this Honeywell deal ASAP. You can get two Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fans for only $60 on Amazon. Included in the two-pack is the black and white fan, which have eight speeds and remote control. If you hate a fan that is loud while oscillating, many Amazon reviewers have said this actually is a quiet tower fan.



#10 casper pillow

Photo: Amazon

Casper Pillow, Standard | $61 | Amazon

As you may know, we run a weekly co-op where we poll our readers to see what their favorite products are. This week, we asked about pillows. Many adults have strong opinions about pillows and the Casper Pillow happens to be one of them. Right now, it is $4 off on Amazon. Obviously, this is not a huge deal, but the pillow rarely ever goes on sale at all. Since it is a reader favorite, we wanted to alert the masses. The Casper pillow has a 100% cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to increases airflow to keep it cool. It has a pillow-in-pillow design that is packed with microfiber fill to provide support and comfort.

Here’s what one fellow reader had to say about the Casper Pillow on The Inventory:

Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia

If you love this pillow or one of the four other finalists, you still have time to vote on this week’s co-op to get it to #1.