#1: ebay sales

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s back at it again today with another sitewide sale, this time taking 15% off almost any $25+ order, with a maximum savings of $100. Just use promo code PRONTO15 at checkout to get the deal, which expires at 10PM ET tonight.

My mind immediately goes to Dyson’s eBay storefront, which offers great deals on vacuums, fans, and more, even without factoring in the savings. For example, a refurbished V8 Animal is a hell of a cordless vacuum for $238, or if you’re looking for an upright, try the filter-free Dyson Cinetic Animal + Allergy for $195.

As always, another good place to start is Best Buy’s eBay storefront, which carries a ton of video games and rarely-discounted tech items that are eligible for the savings.

These sales are consistently great if you’re in the market for a game console. Here’s an Xbox One X PUBG bundle with a bonus copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins for $400 with code PRONTO15. Nintendo Switch prices on eBay are slightly elevated, but the code will still knock it down to $263 via Newegg (in Gray or Neon). And while the code doesn’t work on gift cards, but you can use it on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold memberships.

The code works on everything from major sellers to individual auctions, so if you’ve had something on your wishlist, just search for it - the code should work on just about anything.

#2: sealy mattress

Photo: Walmart

Everyone’s making hybrid foam mattresses now, even legacy brands like Sealy, and Walmart’s blowing out their Optimum Posturepedic mattresses for crazy-low prices, while supplies last.



The only sizes available are Twin XL, Queen, and King ($290, $340, $490, respectively), but if those fit your needs for your own bed, or even for a guest room, these prices are way less than you’d pay at Amazon.

#3: samsung microsd

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of these deals are still available, and still excellent, but we’ll add a mention of this 200GB SanDisk (a capacity that Samsung doesn’t offer) for $54. It was cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, that’s a very good deal.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.



Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $12 | Amazon

#4: columbia sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Soon, you’ll be thinking about layering and wool socks (I promise). But right now, Columbia is giving you 50% off select styles, no code needed, during their Summer Sale. Choose from over 1,000 styles for everyone. Pick up layering pieces, rain shells, t-shirts, and outerwear that’s perfect for the fluctuating temperatures, for a lot less than normal.

Plus, Greater Rewards Members get an extra 20% off sale items.

#5: audio technica headphones

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s ATH-ANC9s have been around for years, but they did win Gizmodo’s 2012 battle of the best noise cancelling headphones, and today’s all-time low $119 deal is a whopping $80 less than usual

#6: fire hd tablet

Photo: Amazon

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $60 is an insane price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, 32GB of storage (with a microSD slot for more), and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



For context, the regular price for the smaller, 16GB model is $80, so you’re saving money and doubling your storage with this deal, if you can lock in your order in time.

#7: thermapen mk4

Image: ThermoWorks

At just $75 today, today’s price we’ve seen on the Thermapen Mk4. You guys love it because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, is waterproof, and accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

We typically see only $15 off, and it usually is limited to one or two colors. So if you’ve been holding off buying one of these, today’s sale should help you pull the trigger.

#8: frying pans

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Take your pick between all four sizes (8", 10", 12" and 14" )of top-selling Tramontina nonstick frying pans. They have a stellar 4.6-star rating, and come with removable soft grip silicone sleeves. As long as you use wooden or silicone spatulas, these pans should last for a very long time.

#9: gaming mouse

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice out there, and today, you can pick up the wireless Mamba for $59 after clipping the $5 coupon on the page. In addition to Razer’s standard multi-color backlighting, the highlight here is a sensor that combines both optical and laser tracking for accurate, 6400 DPI tracking on any conceivable desk surface.

#10: universale socket set

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $6 with promo code ECQG7Z4L.