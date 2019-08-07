Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Therm-A-Rest

Photo: Amazon

Therm-a-Rest is best known for its ultralight inflatable sleeping pads for backpackers, but if you’re car camping and not concerned about weight, you can indulge yourself with a little more padding.

The hilariously named Therm-a-Rest MondoKing 3D offers four inches of self-inflating padding, and should help you get a good night sleep outdoors all year round. Here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

When a brand describes the pad as the biggest they’ve ever made, you know it is going to be good. The MondoKing uses completely vertical side walls so sleepers don’t lose space to the dreaded sloping effect. The pad itself is four inches thick which is absolutely gargantuan for a sleeping pad, but you won’t be sad about it when you’re dreaming throughout the night. Bonus: With an R-value of 11.4 (the standard rating for warmth), it is the warmest on the list.

It’d normally set you back $180, but Amazon just marked it down to $147, one of the first deals we’ve seen.

#2 lightning cable

Graphic: Anker

Apple only started allowing third parties to make USB-C to Lightning cables a few months ago, but Anker’s already brought the fast-charging technology to their best cable: the PowerLine+ II.



The cable combines the best stuff from all of Anker’s premium charging cables, including a nylon-braided wrap, metal connectors, a 30,000 bend lifespan, and even a lifetime warranty if it somehow does ever break. And since it’s USB-C, it allows you to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speeds from any USB-C PD charger: from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

The 6' version of the cable is already discounted from its usual $24 to $20 on Amazon (the 3' is still priced at $22, for context), and a $3 clippable coupon makes it even cheaper.

#3 brother printer

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was replaced last year by the HL2395DW, and the new model is back on sale for its best price.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

#4 clevermade gold box

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No matter what you need to carry around or store this summer, CleverMade has your back. In toady’s Gold Box, you can save on everything from collapsable hampers and reusable grocery totes, to insulated cooler bags and storage bins. A couple beach umbrellas are also, inexplicably, up for grabs, but don’t question a good thing. Just load up on all these cleverly made items from CleverMade before these deals are done tomorrow.



#5 eufycam

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now, the new version is available to all, and the two-camera starter kit is on sale for $240 today after clipping the $40 coupon and using promo code EUFYCM88 at checkout to save an extra $20.



These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

#6 sperrys

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Men’s and Women’s Sperry Flash Sale | HauteLook

The weather’s warming up for most of the country (for now), so there’s never been a better time to shop this Sperry sale for men and women at HauteLook. Sperry makes plenty of styles for summer, including sandals and famed the brand’s boat shoes, so you’ll look the part whether you’re on land are at sea.



#7 flint and tinder

Photo: Huckberry

Flint and Tinder doesn’t just make our readers’ favorite hoodie, though they do make that. They offer just about every kind of menswear under the sun, and it’s all made from premium materials, and 100% sourced and made in the USA.



Huckberry (the exclusive retailer of the brand) is currently running a wide-ranging “Last Few” sale on a bunch of different styles ranging from board shorts to underwear to henleys to hoodies (but not that hoodie, unfortunately). As you’d expect from a final clearance sale, some styles aren’t available in every size, but there’s enough variety here that you should be able to find something good.

#8 moleskin notebook

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Moleskine is basically the Kleenex or Band-Aid of the notebook world; a product so ubiquitous and well established that its brand name becomes a stand-in for the product category as a whole.



So if you like to carry around a notepad and jot down notes or sketches by hand, you should take every opportunity to stock up on Moleskines when you can get them this cheap. $10 is the best price Amazon’s offered on the large black variety in over a year.

If you want more options, Best Buy is running a wide ranging Moleskine sale right now as well, with prices starting at $10.

#9 laundry drying rack

Photo: Amazon

The most space efficient drying rack is one that never has to touch the ground, and that’s exactly what you’re getting for $40 today.



Bartnelli’s accordion-style drying rack mounts to your wall, and folds out to reveal eight stainless steel rods for hanging wet laundry. All told, it can hold up to 60 pounds of laundry, which is almost definitely more than you’re already air drying. And if it means you end up throwing fewer things in the dryer, it’ll eventually pay for itself in the form of lower electrical bills.

Today’s price is about $20 less than usual, and within $5 of an all-time low on Amazon.

#10 camp chair

Photo: Kawartha

Looking for chairs for your next camping trip? It is time to get yourself a Camp Chair from Kawartha while they have this great deal. You can get two chairs for the price of one discounted chair during Kawartha’s BOGO Camp Chairs event. Use the promo code KinjaCCBOGO at checkout to get yourself two new chairs. The Camp Chair is lightweight and compact, making it is easy to pack up and carry home. The adonized aluminum frame is durable but won’t rust if you get the chair wet. The fanged feet prevent the chair from sinking into soft grounds like sand or mud. It even comes with pockets, if you need a place to store your phone.

