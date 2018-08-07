Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: 4k monitor

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Amazon’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $220, today only. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.

#2: TV Sale

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering, including a 55" 4K TV for just $280.

#3: bosch tools

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any DIY projects on the horizon, Amazon’s running a handful of stellar deals on Bosch power tools, today only.



For your appetizer, here’s a 4.5 star-rated 12V drill/driver for an all-time low $79, a whopping $50 less than usual. It even includes a tool bag and two of Bosch’s slimline 12V batteries, which fit entirely within the handle of the drill, with no bulky protuberance at the bottom.

But the main course today is an 18V combo kit with a drill, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, an LED light, and two batteries, plus a bonus AM/FM radio, and a screwdriving custom case for good measure, all for $249. To give you some context, Amazon sells the combo kit by itself for $329 (though some third party sellers have it for $249), so you’re getting the radio and screwdriving set thrown in for free.

Both of these deals are only available today, and I wouldn’t be surprised if one or both sold out early.

#4: world market sale

Image: World Market

If you’re a fan of World Market, today is going to be a very good day. All of their full-priced furniture pieces are 30% off with code FURN30. That means you can save a significant chunk on all of their office furniture, dining room sets, sectional couches, and more. You can even shop by style, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, or industrial.

Looking for a place to start? I like this sage green couch, these leather stools, and this wood end table. Just be sure to enter the promo code at checkout!

#5: tire rebate

Graphic: General Tire

If your tires are due for a replacement, you can get up to a $100 rebate (in the form of a prepaid Visa card) this month by buying a set of four General Tires. Just check the list of eligible titles here (also embedded below), buy your tires, and submit your rebate online for the fastest processing.



I did a similar deal a couple months ago through Discount Tire, and my advice is to immediately use that prepaid card to buy something easier to use like an Amazon gift card.

#6: burr grinder

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $37 price tag is the best price in months, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.



Want to spend a little less and don’t get mind getting refurb? This Mr. Coffee burr mill has 18 pre-programmed grind settings, and is it about half its normal price.

#7: laundry pods

Graphic: Erica Offutt

No matter your favorite flavor of Tide Pod, it’s probably discounted with today’s $3 off coupon on Amazon. Unlike some previous deals of this nature, this one doesn’t require you to use Subscribe & Save, though you stand to save a little extra if you do.

#8: LED lights with microphone

Photo: Shep McAllister

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 16.4' model is just $14 today with promo code 2HST7IF3.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, a microphone built into the inline remote allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed this strip above my kitchen cabinets (pictured above), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

#9: messenger bag

Photo: Amazon

It isn’t a name brand, doesn’t flashy hardware or bright colors, but this messenger bag is made from real leather and is just $48, today only. Perfect for traveling, this Estalon bag can hold up to a 14-inch laptop, plus has separate pockets for anything else you could need in your daily commute.

#10: super mario encylopedia

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mario is getting the Zelda treatment this year with his own hardcover encyclopedia, and preorders on Amazon are currently marked down to $24 (when you clip the coupon), from the $32-$36 range we’ve seen over the last few months. It doesn’t come out until October, but if you preorder now, you’ll automatically get the best price Amazon lists between the moment you order and the day it’s released.