#1 puma

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season, and PUMA’s is having a massive Private Sale with up to 70% off nearly 800 items, full of athleisure and sneakers. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



#2 battery organizer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s...beautiful.

Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $18 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is a rare discount, and a few bucks less than the usual $20.



#3 private internet access sale

Private Internet Access Old Price Sale | Private Internet Access

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.

The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (up from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

#4 fanatics

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re not wearing an item of clothing that’s branded with your favorite team’s name or logo, are you even a fan? Show your team spirit with up to 60% off at Fanatics, happening today only. You could opt to support your favorite for the World Series, or hey, just start football season early. But be sure to use promo code SPLASH to score the savings.



#5 japanese sunscreen

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays all summer long. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8, an extra large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $15, or three of the regular sized bottles for $25. Those are some of the best prices we’ve seen, and while I realize the single bottle is a slightly better deal per ounce than the 3-pack or the extra large bottle, it does have a tendency to sell out, which is why we’re linking to all three options. The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

#6 smart light switch

Photo: Amazon

Ecobee’s Switch+ is probably the smartest light switch in existence. It can control your lights via an ambient light sensor, a motion sensor, and (of course) a button, but it also has Alexa built in. Note that I didn’t say it works with Alexa, I mean it actually has a microphone and speaker inside, meaning it’s basically a wall-mounted Echo Dot.



If you have an Ecobee thermostat, it’ll also work as a remote temperature sensor, because why wouldn’t it? It almost always sells for $80 these days, but right now, it’s down to an all-time low $60 on Amazon.

#7 Adirondack chair

Photo: Walmart

Nothing says summer like sliding into a big, comfy, Instagram-ready Adirondack chair and enjoying the evening as the sun sets. Now, you can put them all over your patio or back yard for just $33 each, courtesy of Walmart. And if you want to enjoy them year-round, just add a fire pit.



Just note that to get free shipping, you’ll need to buy two of them to get over the $35 threshold, but you can also order online and pick one up in-store for free. They don’t come assembled, so they should fit just fine in the back of your car.

#8 cosmic brownies

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are Cosmic Brownies the best brownies you can eat? Hell yeah. I mean, that is what you used to think when you looked in your lunch box and saw a pack when you were in the 2nd grade. If your parents only bought you snacks from Little Debbie, you know why these were a vital part of grade-school lunch. Relive your childhood and get six boxes (36 total) of Cosmic Brownies for $12. Shout out to all of the kids who first ate all of the candy pieces before the actual brownie.



#9 jachs shorts & Button Downs

Photo: Jachs

We might be approaching the last few weeks of summer, but that doesn’t mean you won’t still need shorts and button downs. You don’t have to pay full price on these summer essentials, though. Right now, you can stock up on shorts for between $12 and $27, during the Summer Short Sale, when you use the promo code SMSHORT. You can get long-sleeve and short-sleeve button downs for between $17 and $25 during the Button Down Blowout when you use the promo code BDB.



#10 cole haan flash sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Kick up your heels in celebration of this sale on Cole Haan shoes for men and women. A selection of footwear—including sneakers, slip-ons, and oxfords—is on sale fore $99 or less, so score some quality shoes for summer, fall, and beyond at highly reasonable prices. Just don’t drag your feet; these deals will only last through tomorrow.

