#1: Cole Haan

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

If you need any ideas, we’ve covered the excellent 2.ZERØGRANDs and Laser Wingtip Oxfords on The Inventory, and they’re both included in the sale.

#2: Pop Chart Lab

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Spectacular Survey of Sharks and The Essential Graphic Novels Scratch Off. Enter the code POPCHARTLABORDAY at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

#3: Security Camera

Whether you’re watching out for burglars, or just want to be able to see your dog while you’re sitting at work, this 1080p security cam from TP-Link is a great deal at $74, an all-time low.

The Kasa Cam includes two days of rolling video clip cloud storage for the lifetime of the product, and you can pay a monthly fee for more. You can also set custom motion detection zones, use it as an intercom, and even integrate it with your Fire TV, Echo Show, or Echo Spot to pull up a live feed with just your voice.

#4: Apple Watch

We see good deals with some regularity on the Series 1 Apple Watch, but the latest and greatest model doesn’t go on sale nearly as often. Today though, Nike’s taking 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3, with or without cellular connectivity, with promo code APPLE20.

Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.

#5: USB-C Chargers

If you own any gadgets that charge over USB-C, Amazon’s got a couple of great deals for you today.



You can save on RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack with a 30W USB-C port, which can charge a Nintendo Switch or a laptop on the go, and a five-port USB charging hub with a 45W USB-C port, which would be ideal for your desk.

$54 is a really good price for the battery, but promo code KINJA058 will actually save you an extra $2. We don’t have an additional discount on the charging hub, but $20 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a product like that.

#6: LifeStraw Exclusive

Get ready for the coming apocalypse your next camping trip with 15% off rarely discounted LifeStraw gear with promo code KINJA15. It’s eligible on the following products:



LifeStraw Play - a kid-friendly and colorful water bottle with LifeStraw filtration built in.

LifeStraw Flex - a LifeStraw filter that can be used five different ways, including as a regular straw, or with a bottle or hydration bladder.

LifeStraw Universal - Includes multiple bottle cap adapters to use with your favorite water bottle, including Nalgene, Camelbak, Klean Kanteen, Hydro Flask, and more.

LifeStraw Mission - A massive water bladder with a LifeStraw spigot, capable of filtering nearly 5,000 gallons of water.

#7: Uniqlo Free Shipping

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including new colors of their Ultra Light Down), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order right now. Pick up AIRism or HEATTECH for the whole family, or preorder Roger Federer’s U.S. Open kit.

#8: UV Sterilizer

Preorder Klistem USB UV Sterilizer | $59 | Kickstarter

UV light is a proven way to sterilize surfaces, but you’ve probably never thought to use it in your kitchen. Klistem wants to change that.

This self-contained UV sterilizer is perfectly designed to kill germs on the inside of bottles that maybe don’t get enough attention in your dishwasher, and the included extensible tray means you can throw small things like jewelry and razors in there too. Just set your bottle over the bulb, and press down to start the cleaning sequence. After three minutes of UV light to kill the germs, Klistem’s built-in fans can also help dry out any excess moisture.

I don’t own any equipment to test bacterial cultures, but I did throw a dirty water bottle that I hadn’t washed in far too long on the sample they sent me, and it smelled noticeably better after the cleaning cycle. You can preorder one from Kickstarter now for $59, with expected delivery in December.

#9: Mini Battery Pack

Anker makes great, giant battery packs. You probably own one! But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly pack for those days where you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 3350mAh lipstick-style charger is down to $18 today with promo code ANKERBB4, and includesbonus Lightning and microUSB cables in the box.



#10: Camping Chair

Coleman’s Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler Pouch is a surprisingly comfortable way to spend time sitting outside. How much time? I suppose that depends on how long it takes you to finish the four cans of beverage chambered in its insulated cooler pouch... or how long you can stave off the call of the wild. For just $19, it’s a much better option than comparably priced basic camp and sideline chairs.