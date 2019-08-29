Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: CLEAR THE RACK

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 24,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of dark jeans from Madewell. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

#2: FLIGHT SALE

Photo: Felix ( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $469 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until September 2, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between September and April. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

#3: PC GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find SanDisk microSD cards, Razer peripherals, monitors, laptops, and more all marked down to great low prices.



Need a new laptop for back-to-school? This Gold Box has plenty of options, with prices starting at $175.

If you’re looking to add more storage to your Switch, a 256 and 512GB cards are on sale for $30 and $80 respectively.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

#4: Humble Spooky Bundle

Photo: Humble

Humble is back with a scary good deal. You can fight the undead when you pick up this Humble Spooky Bundle full of horror games including INSIDE, Darkwood, Beholder 2, Butcher, Pacify, The Town of Light, and Agony.



As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least $1) to get $98 worth of stuff. If you want access to INSIDE, you’ll need to pledge $10 or more. You can choose where your money goes to between the publishers and a charity of your choice via the PayPal Giving Fund.

#5: CHROME INDUSTRIES

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags you can own and right now you can save big on bags, shirts, shorts and other gear during their Labor Day Sale.



Better still, you can get free shipping with orders over $100 during this sale. For us, the ones to pay attention to are:

Of course, there’s a lot to choose from, so make sure to go to the main deal page for all of your options.

#6: KENDRA SCOTT

Photo: Kendra Scott

20% Off Sitewide | Kendra Scott

If you’ve been looking for a new necklace, bracelet or a pair of statement earrings, now is the perfect time to shop. Thanks to Labor Day, Kendra Scott is offering 20% off everything sitewide. You can shop their Best Sellers, New Arrivals, and even the Sale section of the website is an additional 20% off.

#7: SWITCH GAME BUNDLE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Get a lot of bang, bang and pew, pew for your buck with this $30 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas bundle from Best Buy. Switch owners should 100% take advantage on this no-brainer bundle, especially considering that Kingdom Battle is worth it for that price alone (and it’s currently $25 on Amazon.)



Oh, did I mention there’s an exclusive Star Fox appearance for the Switch version of Starlink? Get it now, before it barrel rolls away.

#8: THERMOWORKS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The ThermoWorks Thermapen has long been everyone’s favorite meat thermometer, but in the realm of probe thermometers, the brand’s DOT reigns supreme. And thanks to a Labor Day Open Box sale, the DOT is down to just $30, the lowest price we’ve seen.



The DOT is extremely accurate and easy to use; just set your target temperature, insert the probe into whatever’s cooking, and wait for the beep. Your dinner has never been so impeccably cooked.

#9: BEST BUY

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Looking to upgrade some gear this Labor Day weekend? Best Buy’s offering up big savings on a ton of stuff, including TVs, washing machines, laptops and more.



The retail giant is offering a free Echo Dot with the purchase of a Fire TV set, including the $100 24” Insignia Fire TV which is a bonkers deal if you’re looking to give your freshman a TV for their dorm.

And speaking of back-to-school, Best Buy has dozens of laptops discounted this weekend as well. It should go without saying, but there a LOT of deals here so you’re bound to find something you’ll need. Maybe a $30 game bundle for the Nintendo Switch? Or an enormous 65" Hisense TV for just $400? Or a $13 tripod?

Let us know in the comments if you have recommendations.

#10: DR. BRONNER

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a new soap, you’re going to want to get Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set while it’s back on sale for $22 on Amazon. It is a cult-favorite, and a couple of bucks off at that price. You can find your preferred scent from this sampler, as it includes almond, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and the famously tingly peppermint.



