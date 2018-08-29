Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: 20% Off at eBay

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUSTRELAX, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

#2: Bluetooth Receiver/Transmitter

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane. But for just $22 (with promo code KINJA070), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

#3: 50% off Popsockets

Image: PopSockets

I wanted to hate PopSockets. The idea of buying something to stick to your phone that makes staring at it for long periods of time more comfortable just seemed like playing god. But I have to say, they make phones really nice to hold. If you’ve been meaning to get one, use the code VIP50 and get one for 50% off.

#4: Robotic Vacuum

Photo: Amazon

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Just use promo code 9OPVPMN2 at checkout to save $50, bringing it down to the best price we’ve ever seen.

#5: Mesh Routers

Mesh routers are so hot right now, and Linksys’ take on the concept is about $20-$50 off its usual price for a 3-pack today.



The Velop is pretty much a bog standard mesh system: One router plugs into your modem, and the rest can basically go anywhere in your home to extend the network. But it has a stellar 4.2 star review average, $230 for three routers is very competitive, and it even supports Alexa commands.

#6: BedJet 3

Preorder BedJet 3 | Kickstarter

Depending on how fussy you are about your sleeping temperature, BedJet is either one of the four horsemen of late capitalism, or a life-changing miracle. We’ve tested their old model, which was effective at cooling and heating a bed with an adjustable stream of air, but had major complaints about the UI.

That seems to have been addressed with the BedJet 3, now up for preorder on Kickstarter, with major discounts available versus MSRP. The air pump itself is much more attractive than the old model, in case it’s visible under your bed, but the major improvement is the remote, which is now more ergonomic, and includes a color screen and backlit buttons. The app is getting a redesign as well, and the new model will even work with Alexa.

At $249 for a single base unit, $458 for two, or $559 for two plus a special dual-zone sheet that lets you maintain a different temperature than your sleeping partner, it’s a major investment. But sleep is important! And if you have trouble getting to sleep when you’re too hot or two cold, it could be a sound investment.

#7: Anker PowerPort Mini

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can save a couple bucks at launch today with promo code ANKER262.



The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. That power is split between the two ports however, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device.

But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

#8: Anker Car Accessories

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has quietly built up an impressive array of automotive accessories, and several of them are on sale today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.

Three of the four products in the sale are dash cams. In terms of specs, the A1 and C1 are nearly identical, but the A1 has a wider range of operating temperatures, and is actually $11 cheaper. Its design, however, is a little bulkier. I have the C1, and it’s completely hidden from my view while driving by the rear view mirror.

For a bit more, you can upgrade to the C2 Pro, which includes a better low light sensor, built-in GPS, and comes with a 32GB microSD card in the box.

Changing gears, the last item in the sale is a Bluetooth receiver that plugs into your car’s AUX jack, allowing you to wirelessly stream audio to older stereos. My wife has this one, and it works great.

#9: Qi Pad

It’s been nearly a year since the first Qi-compatible iPhones were released, and wireless charging pads are still flying off the shelves. Today, you can score Anker’s 10W model for $15 with promo code ANKER253.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

#10: Bose Last Call

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: These deals are set to end at the end of the month, so take advantage while you still can.

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.